Whatcha-ma-call-it

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Irish Cream and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Salted Caramel drizzle.

Cinn-a-Yummm

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with special flavorings that taste like a cinnamon roll. Topped with… (COLD) Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Sweet Cold Foam, or (HOT) O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Hug-in-a-Mug

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream and Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle.

Latte

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Latte Macchiato

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) poured through milk foam.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) milk with a thick “cap” of milk foam.

Flat White

$3.50

Served Hot or Iced - Ristretto double shot with steamed milk.

Cafe AuLait

$3.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” or Cold-Brew coffee with milk.

Americana

$3.00

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and wate (hot/cold)r.

White Eye (Dbl Ristretto Shot)

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with a Ristretto double shot.

Red Eye (Single Shot)

$3.25

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with SINGLE-shot of espresso.

Black Eye (Double Shot)

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with DOUBLE-shot of espresso.

Side Eye (Triple Shot)

$4.75

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with TRIPLE-shot of espresso.

Stink Eye (Quad Shot)

$5.50

Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with QUAD-shot of espresso.

Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Salted Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Vanilla

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Cinnamon Gingerbread

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced

Great Pumpkin Latté Macchiato

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Toasted Marshmallow steamed milk, with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.

Loco Mocho Habanero Bean

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Mocha, Habanero Syrup, and finely ground OMG Espresso Beans.

Maple White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Maple, Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Maple Sugar sprinkles.

Peppermint Mocha Overload

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with heavy Peppermint and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.

Preliney Thingy

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Butter Pecan and Salted Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.

Raspberry Mocha Macchiato

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Raspberry Mocha steamed milk, with espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Powder.

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Raspberry and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Salted Caramel

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Salted Caramel and a touch of Irish Creme and Vanilla. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.

Skinny Bart AuLait

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - White-Eye Au Lait: Start with a Cafe Au Lait, add a Ristretto Shot and Sugar Free Caramel Pecan, Steamed Bart’s Skinny Mylk with Sugar Free Vanilla. Topped with Sugar Free Whip and Cinnamon Sprinkle.

S'mores Latte

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced -

Strawberry Fields

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Strawberry drizzle.

The Shamrock

$4.95

Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Creme De Menthe, Peppermint and Chocolate Milano. Cup lined with Mocha and then topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Cold-Brew Whip & Mocha Drizzle w/ Peppermint Sprinkles.

Seasonal - Fa la la la Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Served Hot or Iced - Latté made with Cold-Brew O.M.G. Iced Koffee concentrate with Cinnamon and Shortbread syrups with White Mocha sauce. Topped with OMG Eggnog Cold-Brew Whip.

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50

Only served HOT

Pour-Over Hot Coffee

$3.50

Only served HOT

French Press

$3.50

Only served HOT

Espresso - Double Shot (4oz cup)

$2.75

Only served HOT

Espresso Con Panna - Double Shot (4oz cup)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Traditional Macchiato (4oz cup)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Cortado (6oz)

$3.50

Only served HOT

Cold-Brew Iced Koffee (Black)

$3.00

Only served COLD

Frappe

$3.75

Only served COLD

O.M.G. Nitro Cold-Brew

$4.25

Only served COLD

Hot Tea Of The Day

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

We offer a wide verity of tea options.

Chai Latte

$3.75

Served Hot or Iced - Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Served Hot or Iced - Matcha Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.

London Fog

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Earl Grey tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Dublin Mist

$4.00

Served Hot or Iced - Irish Breakfast tea tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.

Hot - Raspberry White Chocolate - NO COFFEE (w/ Steamed Milk)

$3.75

Raspberry and White Mocha (no coffee) made with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate Latte (w/ Steamed Milk)

$3.25

Hot chocolate made with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate (Traditional - with Hot Water)

$2.50

Traditional: Made with hot water.

Ice Cold Milk

$1.00

Ice cold milk. Can be made with chocolate, strawberry as well as any other **flavor syrup we offer. *Milk options include: Whole, 2% and fat free milk.

Bottled Water (16oz/500mL)

$0.95

Orange Juice (11.5oz Bottle)

$2.75

Lemon Juice (11.5oz Bottle)

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade 16.9oz

$1.75

Sunny D (11.3oz Bottle)

$1.25

Soda - Coke (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Sprite (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Dr Pepper (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Root Beer (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Sprite (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Dr Pepper (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Fresca (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Diet Mt Dew (12oz Can)

$1.35

Soda - Mt. Dew (12oz Can)

$1.35

Milkshakes & Ice Cream

Milkshakes

Build Your Own Milkshake

$3.50

Made with our Lactose-Free Soft Serve Ice Cream & Milk. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream. Options: **Add-on flavor options available. ***Add OMG Espresso optional.

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.50

Vanilla Ice Cream & Milk. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.

Whatcha-Ma-Call-it Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Irish Cream and Salted Caramel syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Whip and Salted Caramel drizzle.

The Bartman Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Butter Pecan, Irish Cream and Chocolate Milano syrup. Topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Whip and Peppermint Sugar sprinkles.

Birthday Cake Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Cookie Dough and Vanilla syrups. Topped with Whipped Cream and Sprinkles.

Blackberry White Mocha Milkshake

$3.50

Butterfinger Milkshake

$3.50

Ice Cream & Milk, with Butterfinger crumbs blended in. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Butter Finger crumbs.

Cinn-a-Yummm Milkshake