Bart's Crazy Good Coffee Shop of Chapin
No reviews yet
230 Columbia Avenue
Chapin, SC 29036
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Whatcha-ma-call-it
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Irish Cream and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Salted Caramel drizzle.
Cinn-a-Yummm
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with special flavorings that taste like a cinnamon roll. Topped with… (COLD) Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Sweet Cold Foam, or (HOT) O.M.G. Whipped Cream.
Hug-in-a-Mug
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream and Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle.
Coffeehouse Drinks for Mobile Orders
Coffeehouse Drinks.
Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.
Latte Macchiato
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) poured through milk foam.
Cappuccino
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) milk with a thick “cap” of milk foam.
Flat White
Served Hot or Iced - Ristretto double shot with steamed milk.
Cafe AuLait
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” or Cold-Brew coffee with milk.
Americana
Served Hot or Iced - Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and wate (hot/cold)r.
White Eye (Dbl Ristretto Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with a Ristretto double shot.
Red Eye (Single Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with SINGLE-shot of espresso.
Black Eye (Double Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with DOUBLE-shot of espresso.
Side Eye (Triple Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with TRIPLE-shot of espresso.
Stink Eye (Quad Shot)
Served Hot or Iced - Traditional hot “drip” coffee with QUAD-shot of espresso.
Signature Drinks for Mobile Orders
Signature Drinks - MO
Caramel
Served Hot or Iced
Salted Caramel
Served Hot or Iced
Vanilla
Served Hot or Iced
Mocha
Served Hot or Iced
White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced
Whatcha-ma-call-it
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Irish Cream and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Salted Caramel drizzle.
Hug-in-a-Mug
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream and Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle.
KISS-in-a-Kupp
Served Hot or Iced - Flat White with Strawberry, Chocolate Milano and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.
The Bartman (8oz or 16oz Only)
Served Hot or Iced - Tiny but Mighty! 8oz Petite Flat White with Butter Pecan, Irish Cream, Chocolate Milano, a touch of White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Peppermint Sugar Sprinkles! Guess who’s favorite it is..!!!
Blackberry White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced
Cinn-a-Yummm
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with special flavorings that taste like a cinnamon roll. Topped with… (COLD) Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Sweet Cold Foam, or (HOT) O.M.G. Whipped Cream.
Cinnamon Gingerbread
Served Hot or Iced
Gingerbread Pumpkin Spice
Served Hot or Iced
Great Pumpkin Latté Macchiato
Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Toasted Marshmallow steamed milk, with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.
Loco Mocho Habanero Bean
Served Hot or Iced - Mocha, Habanero Syrup, and finely ground OMG Espresso Beans.
Maple White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Maple, Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Maple Sugar sprinkles.
Peppermint Mocha Overload
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with heavy Peppermint and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Peppermint Mocha Whipped Cream and Mocha drizzle.
Preliney Thingy
Served Hot or Iced - Latte with Butter Pecan and Salted Caramel. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon. Topped with O.M.G. Toasted Marshmallow Whipped Cream and a dusting of Spiced Cinnamon.
Raspberry Mocha Macchiato
Served Hot or Iced - Latté Macchiato: Raspberry Mocha steamed milk, with espresso poured through the milk foam. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Sweet Cold Foam and Chocolate Powder.
Raspberry White Mocha
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Raspberry and White Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.
Salted Caramel
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Salted Caramel and a touch of Irish Creme and Vanilla. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream and Salted Caramel drizzle.
Skinny Bart AuLait
Served Hot or Iced - White-Eye Au Lait: Start with a Cafe Au Lait, add a Ristretto Shot and Sugar Free Caramel Pecan, Steamed Bart’s Skinny Mylk with Sugar Free Vanilla. Topped with Sugar Free Whip and Cinnamon Sprinkle.
S'mores Latte
Served Hot or Iced -
Strawberry Fields
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Strawberry Whipped Cream and Strawberry drizzle.
The Shamrock
Served Hot or Iced - Latté with Creme De Menthe, Peppermint and Chocolate Milano. Cup lined with Mocha and then topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Cold-Brew Whip & Mocha Drizzle w/ Peppermint Sprinkles.
Seasonal - Fa la la la Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Latté made with Cold-Brew O.M.G. Iced Koffee concentrate with Cinnamon and Shortbread syrups with White Mocha sauce. Topped with OMG Eggnog Cold-Brew Whip.
Hot Traditional for Mobile Orders
Hot Traditional Coffee - MO
Hot Drip Coffee
Only served HOT
Pour-Over Hot Coffee
Only served HOT
French Press
Only served HOT
Espresso - Double Shot (4oz cup)
Only served HOT
Espresso Con Panna - Double Shot (4oz cup)
Only served HOT
Traditional Macchiato (4oz cup)
Only served HOT
Cortado (6oz)
Only served HOT
Cold Traditional for Mobile Orders
Cold Traditional Coffee - MO
Tea for Mobile Orders
Tea - MO
Hot Tea Of The Day
Hot Tea
We offer a wide verity of tea options.
Chai Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.
Matcha Latte
Served Hot or Iced - Matcha Tea Latté (typically Spiced Chai) with milk.
London Fog
Served Hot or Iced - Earl Grey tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.
Dublin Mist
Served Hot or Iced - Irish Breakfast tea tea with Espresso (HOT) or Cold-Brew (COLD) and milk.
Hot Chocolate for Mobile Orders
Hot Chocolate - MO
Other Cold Drinks for Mobile Orders
Other Cold Drinks (Copy)
Ice Cold Milk
Ice cold milk. Can be made with chocolate, strawberry as well as any other **flavor syrup we offer. *Milk options include: Whole, 2% and fat free milk.
Bottled Water (16oz/500mL)
Orange Juice (11.5oz Bottle)
Lemon Juice (11.5oz Bottle)
Minute Maid Lemonade 16.9oz
Sunny D (11.3oz Bottle)
Soda - Coke (12oz Can)
Soda - Sprite (12oz Can)
Soda - Dr Pepper (12oz Can)
Soda - Root Beer (12oz Can)
Soda - Diet Sprite (12oz Can)
Soda - Diet Coke (12oz Can)
Soda - Diet Dr Pepper (12oz Can)
Soda - Fresca (12oz Can)
Soda - Diet Mt Dew (12oz Can)
Soda - Mt. Dew (12oz Can)
Milkshakes & Ice Cream
Milkshakes
Build Your Own Milkshake
Made with our Lactose-Free Soft Serve Ice Cream & Milk. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream. Options: **Add-on flavor options available. ***Add OMG Espresso optional.
Vanilla Milkshake
Vanilla Ice Cream & Milk. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.
Chocolate Milkshake
Ice Cream & Milk, with Chocolate Mocha. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream.
Whatcha-Ma-Call-it Milkshake
Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Irish Cream and Salted Caramel syrup. Topped with OMG Cold-Brew Whip and Salted Caramel drizzle.
The Bartman Milkshake
Ice Cream & Milk, with Butter Pecan, Irish Cream and Chocolate Milano syrup. Topped with OMG Peppermint Mocha Whip and Peppermint Sugar sprinkles.
Birthday Cake Milkshake
Ice Cream & Milk, with White Mocha, Cookie Dough and Vanilla syrups. Topped with Whipped Cream and Sprinkles.
Blackberry White Mocha Milkshake
Butterfinger Milkshake
Ice Cream & Milk, with Butterfinger crumbs blended in. Topped with O.M.G. Whipped Cream & Butter Finger crumbs.