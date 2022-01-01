Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barú Bistro & Tapas

569 Reviews

$$

3700 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ostras Fritas
Empanadas
Arepas con chicharron

Ceviches

Ceviche Peruano

$14.00

Drum, Avocado, Cancha Corn, Leche de Tigre, Sweet Potato, Red Onions

Tiradito

$18.00

Tuna, Yuzu, Alga, Pineapple, Leche de Tigre, Guacamole, Rice Chicharron

Ceviche con Coco

$15.00

Tuna Tartare, Avocado, Tortilla Chips

Sopas y Ensaladas

Sancocho

$15.00

Granos y Semillas

$14.00

Mango Avo Salad

$15.00

Tapas

Guacabello

Guacabello

$13.00+

Avocado, Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach tortilla chips.

Mazorca

Mazorca

$10.00

Grill corn, Cotija Cheese, Salsa rosada, Shoestring potatos.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00+

Cornmeal pies stuffed W/ Black beans, Kale, Chihuahua Cheese.

Patatas Bravas

$13.00
Ostras Fritas

Ostras Fritas

$18.00

Cornmeal crusted Oysters, Cilantro Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Lime

Gambas al ajillo

Gambas al ajillo

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Shell-on shrimp, Chile de arbol, Olive oil, Grilled Bread

Arepas con chicharron

Arepas con chicharron

$14.00+

Withe corn meal cakes, Balck beans, Pulled pork, Pickled Onions, Cotija chesse.

Chuzos

Chuzos

$18.00+

Mojo-Marinated skirt steak skewers, Bollo limpio, Chimichurri Sauce

Carimanolas

Carimanolas

$14.00+

Yucca Fritters stuffed with Ropa Vieja, Crema, Rachera Sauce

Cordero slider

Cordero slider

$16.00+

Ground Lam Patties, Panela Cheese, Grilled Onions, Basil Mayo, Pinita Buns.

Langostinos

Langostinos

$15.00+Out of stock

Shrimp reumolade, Fresh Lettuce, Crispy noodles, Citrus Onions.

ATC

ST

Fire 1st

Fire 2nd

Fire 3rd

Platos

Ropa Vieja

$28.00

Mofongo de Camarones

$31.00

Pulpo a Gallega

$36.00

Jerk Duck

$34.00

Jerk-Marinate grilled Chicken, corn & poblano rissoto, kale callaloo, Bacon.

Churrasco

Churrasco

$39.00
Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

Whole fried snapper, Coconut rice, Tostones, Mango slaw

ATC

ST

Fire 1st

Fire 2nd

Fire 3rd

Entornos

Coconut rice

$7.00

Jamaican Dirty Rice

$9.00

Maduros

$8.00

Patacones

$8.00

Yuca

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Manchego fries

$8.00

Cilantro rice

$7.00

Black beans

$4.00

House Salad

$8.00

Bacon

$7.00

Fire 1st

Fire 2nd

Fire 3rd

ATC

ST

Postres

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$10.00
Flan

Flan

$10.00

Pastelito de Guayaba

$9.00

Ice Cream Duo

$9.00

Postre de la Dia

$10.00

Side

SD Chicken

$6.00

SD Bread

$1.00

SD Shrimp

$6.00

Caribbean Brunch (Available Saturdays only) 11-3:00

Tropical Fruits

Tropical Fruits

$13.00

Chia seeds, coconut Granola & Yogurt.

Cubano Sandwich

$16.00

Pernil, ham, Swiss, Pickles & Mustard on pressed Leidenheimer Bread, Patacones.

Elote & Chorizo hash

$14.00

Potatoes, street corn, poblano & Mexican sausage, Cream & Egg fried or scrambled.

Breakfast Arepa

$13.00

Beacon, scrambled Eggs & Chihuahua Cheese.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Salsa Macha w/spicy tartar Cole slaw on Corn tortilla, rice and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Huevos En Purgatorio

$17.00

Pain Perdue

$13.00

Coolinary

Tiradito De Atun

$45.00

Cacerola De Cangrejo

$45.00

Fire 1st

Wagyu Picana

Pargo

Fire 2nd

Guava Pastelito

Torta De Chocolate

Fire 3rd

ST

ATC

Wpc dinner

Mango Salad

Crema De Zetas

Fire 1st

Churrasco

Pargo

Jerk Chicken

Fire 2nd

Guava Pastelito

Flan

Fire 3rd

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baru is nestled in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. At Baru, Chef Edgar Caro draws from his latin heritage to reimagine traditional dishes from Colombia and the Caribbean using local ingredients

Website

Location

3700 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Barú Bistro & Tapas image
Barú Bistro & Tapas image
Barú Bistro & Tapas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
3454 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
The Rum House
orange starNo Reviews
3128 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street
orange starNo Reviews
3244 magazine New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Cho Thai Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 566
3218 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street
orange starNo Reviews
3222 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Red Dog Diner | The Rum House
orange starNo Reviews
3128 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Dat Dog - Magazine Street
orange star4.6 • 1,025
3336 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
BOIL Seafood House - Lower Garden District
orange star4.0 • 108
3340 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston