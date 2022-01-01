Restaurant header imageView gallery

BarVista

37 Reviews

435 Williams Ave Sw

Huntsville, AL 35801

Fried Catfish
BarVista Wagyu Burger

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Cowboy Dip

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Duck Confit, Pickled Red Bell Pepper, Balsamico & Asiago Cheese

Dip Duo

$16.00

Pimiento Cheese

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Southern Nachos

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Dinner

BarVista House Salad

$10.00

BarVista Wagyu Burger

$12.00+

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Chef's Salmon

$29.00

Filet

$49.00

Fried Catfish

$14.00

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$23.00

Pork Chops

$28.00

Short Ribs

$34.00

Shrimp Etouffee And Grits

$22.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Sides

Housemade Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Haricot Verts

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Shoestring Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Toasted Points Bread

$1.50

Extra Ritz Crackers

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Beer Cheese Sauce

$4.00

RUNNER REQUEST

Dessert

Cheesecake Berry Compote

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Kid Meal

Grilled Cheese and Chips

$7.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Event

Beer

$6.00

Josh Series

$9.00

Premium Drink

$9.50

NA Drink

$3.00

NA Drinks

Mocktail

$7.00

Tonic water

$2.75

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Cola

$2.75

Cranberry juice

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Cola

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

435 Williams Ave Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
BarVista image
BarVista image

