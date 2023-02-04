Bar West Bar West

Restaurant header imageView gallery

5811 Grove Avenue

Richmond, VA 23226

Sides

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Bowl of Fruit

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Cucumber Slices

$2.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side House Pickles

$2.00

Side of Bread

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Kids

Kids Pick 2

$10.00

Brunch

Pimiento Cheese

$7.00

Buttermilk Ham Biscuits

$8.00

Salmon Lox

$18.00

Caesar

$11.00

French Toast

$12.00

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Smothered Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Chile Scramble Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Eggs in Purgatory

$13.00

Boursin Omelette

$13.00

Virginia Ham Benedict

$15.00

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Hummus

$10.00

Fried Mozz

$12.00

Brioche BLT

$13.00

Peppered bacon, Duke's, Shredded Romaine, Sliced Tomato, Texas Toast

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Bucket

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Slab Bacon

$7.00

Local Grits

$5.00

Grilled Sausage

$7.00

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Side of Bread

Mini Waffle

$4.00

Kids Brunch Pick 2

$10.00

Dessert

Brulé Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
5811 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226

