Barzotto 90 Charter Oak Ave SF,CA 94124

BarZotto is a family owned business that offers the best Italian food in San Francisco. We specialize in house-made Pasta and Roman Style Pizza. Whether you are craving a comforting bowl of pasta, or a piece of freshly baked pizza, we’d love to offer the deliciousness made in our kitchen to you. Our culinary team has crafted our menu of food that WE like to eat. Our pasta and bread are made from scratch daily, and we source all of our ingredients from local farms around the Bay Area.

