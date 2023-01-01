Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Barzotto 90 Charter Oak Ave SF,CA 94124

1,704 Reviews

$$

90 Charter Oak Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94124

SMALL PLATES

Table Bread

$8.00

Naturally Leavened Bread served with Cultured Butter

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Calabrian Chili Breadcrumb, Aged Provolone

Brussel Sprouts 'XO'

$17.00

Brussel Sprouts, Salt Cod, Prosciutto, Garlic

Barzotto Meatballs

$18.00

Four Meatballs, Diavoletti Rossi, Guancialie, Short Rib, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano

Side Of Red Sauce

$2.00

Extra Cultured Butter

$2.00

Whole Bread Loaf

$13.00

FULL 22" PIZZA

Full 22" (Feeds 3-4) Barzotto pizzas are made every morning in our roman-style pans and baked in our roman pizza oven. The pizzas are then finished with some of our favorite seasonal ingredients.

Full Cheese

$38.00

Mozzarella, Pomodoro

Full Pepperoni

$40.00

Pomodoro, Cupped Pepperoni, Mozzarella

$45.00

Full Roasted Maitake Mushroom

$45.00

Roasted Maitake Mushrooms, Fontina, Garlic, Aged Provolone

Full Crispy Guanciale

$45.00

Crispy Guanciale, Spicy Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion

Full Broccolini

$41.00

$41.00

Broccoli Rabe, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Full Squash

$41.00

Delicata Squash, Taleggio, Mozzarella, Hot Honey

1/2 PIZZA

1/2 (Feeds 1-2) Barzotto pizzas are made every morning in our roman-style pans and baked in our roman pizza oven. The pizzas are then finished with some of our favorite seasonal ingredients.

Half Cheese

$18.00

Mozzarella, Pomodoro

Half Pepperoni

$22.00

$22.00

Pomodoro, Cupped Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Half Roasted Maitake Mushroom

$25.00

$25.00

Roasted Maitake Mushroom, Fontina, Garlic, Parmesan Reggiano

Half Crispy Guanciale

$25.00

Crispy Guanciale, Spicy Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion

Half Broccolini

$22.00

$22.00

Broccoli Rabe, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Half Squash

$22.00

Delicata Squash, Taleggio, Mozzarella, Hot Honey

PASTA

Are regular size pastas are a 4.5 oz serving size our large is 9 oz
Spaghetti

$16.00

$16.00

Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan

Campanelle

$23.00

$23.00

Corn, Taleggio Crema, Habanero

Spicy Bucatini

$23.00

$23.00

Amatriciana, Diavoletti Chili, Crispy Guanciale

"Snail Shells" Lumache

$23.00

$23.00

Barzottos famous "Snail Shells" pasta! Vodka Sauce, Dollops of Ricotta

Strozzapreti

$23.00Out of stock

$23.00Out of stock

Sorrel Pistachio Pesto, Grana Padano

LARGE PASTA

LARGE Spaghetti

$23.00

$23.00

Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan

LARGE Campanelle

$29.00

$29.00

Corn, Taleggio Crema, Habanero

LARGE Spicy Bucatini

$30.00

$30.00

Amatriciana, Diavoletti Chili, Crispy. Guancialie

LARGE Strozzapreti

$30.00Out of stock

$30.00Out of stock

Sorrel Pistachio Pesto, Grana Padano

Large "Snail Shells" Lumache

$30.00

Barzottos famous "Snail Shells" pasta! Vodka Sauce, Dollops of Ricotta

ROTISSERIE

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$26.00

$26.00

Rotisserie Chicken with roasted market potatoes tossed with an arbol chili & garlic bomba, balsamic

Full Roasted Chicken

$48.00

Rotisserie Chicken with roasted market potatoes tossed with an arbol chili & garlic bomba, balsamic

Porchetta

$48.00

Klingeman Farms Porchetta, with Roasted Market Potatoes tossed with an Arbol Chili with Balsamic

DESSERT

Tiramisu Cake

$10.00

Boca Negra Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

FRESH PASTA

Campanelle - 1lb

$8.00

Spaghetti - 1lb

$8.00

Strozzapretti - 1lb

$8.00

Lumache- 1lb

$8.00

Bucatini - 1lb

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BarZotto is a family owned business that offers the best Italian food in San Francisco. We specialize in house-made Pasta and Roman Style Pizza. Whether you are craving a comforting bowl of pasta, or a piece of freshly baked pizza, we’d love to offer the deliciousness made in our kitchen to you. Our culinary team has crafted our menu of food that WE like to eat. Our pasta and bread are made from scratch daily, and we source all of our ingredients from local farms around the Bay Area.

Website

Location

90 Charter Oak Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124

Directions

