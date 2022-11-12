Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basalt

1450 Wealthy Street Southeast

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Hashbrowns
Taco Plate

Breakfast Tacos

Mommie Dearest

$5.00

green chicken-chorizo, scrambled egg, hashbrown, and queso fresco on a warm flour tortilla

The Executive

$5.00

chicken breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, diced onion, queso fresco, and green sauce on a warm flour tortilla

Tru Royale

$6.00

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese

$5.00

red pork-chorizo, scrambled egg, and cheddar jack on a warm flour tortilla

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$4.50

Hashbrown, Egg, & Cheese

$4.50

Craft Tacos

Chorizo Con Papas

$5.50

your choice of chorizo with crispy hashbrown, cilantro, onion, and queso fresco on a warm flour tortilla

Carnitas

$5.50Out of stock

braised pork carnitas with creamy farm slaw and pickled red onions on a warm flour tortilla

Southern Belle

$6.50

fried chicken, pimento cheese, pickled onions, mixed greens and green sauce on a flour tortilla

Vegan Southern Belle

$8.00

vegan fried "chicken", vegan pimento cheese, pickled onions, mixed greens and green sauce on a flour tortilla

Sandwiches & Quesadillas

The Heights

The Heights

$14.00

thick cut bacon, 2 eggs cooked to order, white cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, and tomato jam on a toasted telera roll

The Texas Hammer

The Texas Hammer

$16.00

The King of breakfast sandwiches - a chicken breakfast sausage patty and cheesy eggs with jalapenos, green sauce, garlic mayo, and mixed greens between two slices of house-made Texas toast (vegan options will be served on a house-made telera roll)

Stella

$13.00

thick cut bacon, grilled onion, hashbrown, and cheddar-jack in a giant flour tortilla; served with a side of spicy ketchup

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

cheddar jack melted inside a giant flour tortilla and served with a side of green sauce. Add meat, eggs, or extras to make it your own.

Entrees

Taco Plate

$12.50

choose any two tacos and a side of either hashbrowns, mac n queso, or cilantro-lime rice

Migas

$14.00

lightly fried corn tortilla pieces scrambled with eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo. topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and green sauce. served with a side of hashbrowns.

Horchata French Toast

$15.00

two slices of horchata-anglaise battered white bread served with two eggs cooked to order and a side of hashbrowns.

Breakfast Bowl

$13.50

two eggs cooked to order + your choice of bacon, chorizo, or sausage; served with pico, pickled onion, queso fresco, green sauce, and a side of hashbrowns and cilantro-lime rice

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

a giant flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, hashbrown, cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, and your choice of either chorizo, bacon, or sausage with a cheese crust and a side of green sauce. ALREADY CONTAINS HASHBROWNS.

Sides & Snacks

Hashbrowns

$3.50

2 crispy hashbrowns served with a side of spicy ketchup

SM Mac N Queso

$4.00

tex-mex mac n cheese made with queso and pico de gallo and topped with crumbled hashbrowns and queso fresco.

LG Mac N Queso

$7.00

tex-mex mac n cheese made with queso and pico de gallo and topped with crumbled hashbrowns and queso fresco.

SM Vegan Mac

$5.00

tex-mex vegan mac n cheese made with vegan cheese, nutritional yeast, just egg, and pico de gallo

LG Vegan Mac

$8.00

tex-mex vegan mac n cheese made with vegan cheese, nutritional yeast, just egg, and pico de gallo

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

white rice with cilantro and lime

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

choose from pico de gallo, chipotle tomatillo, or salsa verde

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Bag Of Chips

$3.00

Sweets

Dulces Enchilados - "The Fix"

$3.75+

a sweet, tangy, sour, and slightly spicy mix of our favorite gummy candies mixed in chamoy and tajin

Add Ons

2 Handmade Corn Tortillas

$1.50

2 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.25

1 Egg

$1.25

Side of Avocado (1/2)

$1.00

Side of Bacon (4 slices)

$6.00

Side of Sausage (2 patties)

$4.50

Side of Queso (4 oz)

$3.00

Chipotle Tomatillo Salsa (2 oz)

$0.75

Salsa Verde (2 oz)

$0.75

Pico de Gallo (2 oz)

$0.75

Green Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Craft Drinks

Horchata

$6.00

sweety and creamy rice drink made with cinnamon & nutmeg. (naturally vegan - contains almond)

Dirty Horchata

$8.50

sweety and creamy rice drink made with cinnamon & nutmeg and a shot of espresso. (naturally vegan - contains almond)

Whole Limeade

$5.00

semi-sweet and tart; made with whole limes and salt

Agua de Jamaica

$5.00

hibiscus leaves cold brewed with lime & canela sticks; sweetened

Half & Half

$5.00

half limeade, half agua de jamaica

Iced Tea

$3.50+

black tea brewed with oranges; sweet or unsweetened

Ninety-Four Five

$7.00

"The Buzz" - red bull and your choice of Seasonal Limeade or Agua de Jamaica

Coffee & Bottled Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Sparrows Coffee Dirty Bird Blend, drip brewed (16 oz)

Cold Brew

$5.00

Sparrows Coffee cold brewed and served over ice

Brix Soda

$3.00

made in grand rapids, various flavors

Dr Pepper

$1.50

23 Flavors, Made in Texas

Mexican Coke

$2.00

glass bottle, made with real sugar

Jarritos

$2.00

mexican soda in various flavors

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

gives you wings

Milk

$3.25

Horizon Organic, 8oz

Condiments & Merch

Mini Tajin

$1.25

"take it everywhere"

Molcajete Pin

$6.00

black and white enamel pin designed by Detroit based artist Steven Shik

Yellowbird Spicy Condiment

$6.25

Hot sauces made in Austin, TX.

Large Salsa (8 oz)

$4.50

a to-go sized container of one of our house-made salsas

Large Green Sauce (8 oz)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Tex-Mex

Location

1450 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

