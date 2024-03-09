Restaurant info

From early morning breakfasts to happy hour, BasBlue Cafe is expertly curated - offering a relaxed atmosphere with an all-day menu featuring seasonal farm-to-table offerings, homegrown coffee, and signature cocktails. The BasBlue Cafe is open to the public Monday through Friday 8:00 am-4:00 pm * automatic 20% gratuity added to parties of six or more and all conference room reservations. The Door Is Open!