Base Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd

Bolton, VT 05477

Order Again

Grab N Go

Chips

$2.50

Doritos or Deep River; pick your flavor upon arrival!

Energy Bars

$2.00

Nutrigrain or Nature Valley, pick your flavor upon arrival!

Muffin

$4.50

Chocolate Chip, Cranberry Orange, or Blueberry, pick your flavor upon arrival!

Produce

$1.00

Apples, oranges, or bananas; pick out upon arrival!

Hummus Pretzel Snack Pack

$2.50Out of stock

Sabra Hummus & Pretzel Snack Pack

Yogurt

$2.50

Chobani Greek Yogurt in Strawberry or Blueberry; pick your flavor upon arrival!

Beverage

AHA

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50+

Body Armor

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00+

Core Power

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dasani

$2.00

Dunkin

$3.00

Iced Coffee!

Fair Life

$3.00

Fountain

$2.75+

Gold Peak

$2.50

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry

$3.00

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Monster

$3.50

Orange Juice

$1.50+

Peace Tea

$2.50

Power Water

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00+

Tea

$0.92+

True North

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton, VT 05477

