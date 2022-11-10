Restaurant header imageView gallery

Base Camp 105 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

review star

No reviews yet

105 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Shots

Whiskey Sour Jr

$4.00

Mini Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Short Island Iced Tea

$4.00

BaseCamp Raging Bull

$7.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

B-52

$7.00

For the Team

Flaming Lamborghini

$25.00

Basecamp Terminator

$24.00

LIIT Picture

$28.00

Top Shelf

Winter's Call

$12.00

Banana Daiquiri

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Mojito

$12.00

Basecamp Mary

$12.00

Sparkling Passion

$9.00

BaseCamp Trash Can

$13.00

Falling Heart

$9.00

Tropical Island

$12.00

Watermelon Ginger Margarita

$12.00

Astronaut in the Ocean

$13.00

Indigo Lady

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Caipiroska

$9.00

Gingered Screwdriver

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Martinis

Green Apple Martini

$10.00

Moulin Rouge Martini

$10.00

BaseCamp Bikini Martini

$12.00

High Teas

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

BaseCamp Tea Party

$14.00

BaseCamp Terminator

$22.00

Small Treats

BaseCamp Wings

$9.99

Dirty Fries

$9.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Home Fries

$5.99

Black Bean Salsa

$6.99

Himalayan Rock Chaat

$6.99

BaseCamp House Salad

$6.99

Climbers Mains

Veggie Kebab

$9.99

Chicken Kebab

$9.99

Lamb Kebab

$10.99

Pork Belly Kebab

$9.99

Ribeye Kebab

$10.99

Singapore Style Stir fry Noodles

$8.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$9.99

Dirty Rice

$8.99

Messy Burgers

BaseCamp Grill Cheese

$7.99

TIKI Buns

$8.99

BBQ Grill Sliders

$10.99

Grill Lamb Sliders

$10.99

BaseCamp BLT

$10.99

Beer

60 Min IPA

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Cider

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Guinness

$8.00

Hi Wire

$5.00

Hoppyum

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Oscar Blue

$5.00

Summer Break IPA

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Miller Highlife

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Riseling

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Wycliff Brut Rose

$9.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$9.00

Vodka

ciroc

$8.00

pinnacle raspberry

$8.00

ketel one

$8.00

grey goose

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut mandrin

$8.00

belvedere

$8.00

titos

$8.00

smirnoff

$8.00

svedka

$8.00

Deep eddy vodka

$8.00

ciroc DBL

$11.00

pinnacle raspberry DBL

$11.00

ketel one DBL

$11.00

grey goose DBL

$11.00

Absolut DBL

$11.00

Absolut mandrin DBL

$11.00

belvedere DBL

$11.00

titos DBL

$11.00

smirnoff DBL

$11.00

svedka DBL

$11.00

Deep eddy vodka DBL

$11.00

Rum

bacardi

$8.00

bacardi black

$9.00

captain morgan

$9.00

malibu coconut

$9.00

kraken rum

$8.00

Banana Rum

$8.00

bacardi DBL

$11.00

bacardi black DBL

$12.00

captain morgan DBL

$12.00

malibu coconut DBL

$12.00

kraken rum DBL

$11.00

Banana Rum DBL

$11.00

bacardi 100 proof DBL

Bombay sapphire

$9.00

Tanquery

$9.00

Gordans

$9.00

hendricks

$9.00

beefeater

$9.00

Bombay sapphire DBL

$12.00

Tanquery DBL

$12.00

Gordans DBL

$12.00

hendricks DBL

$12.00

beefeater DBL

$12.00

Tequila

patron xo cafe

$12.00

patron silver

$12.00

patron reposado

$12.00

Don julio

$10.00

jose cuervo

$10.00

casamigos

$10.00

1800 tequila

$9.00

Jl Emador

$9.00

patron xo cafe DBL

$15.00

patron silver DBL

$15.00

patron reposado DBL

$15.00

Don julio DBL

$13.00

jose cuervo DBL

$13.00

casamigos DBL

$13.00

1800 tequila DBL

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

sambuca

$9.00

jagermestier

$10.00

baileys

$9.00

kahlua

$9.00

grandmarnier

$8.00

sambuca DBL

$12.00

jagermestier DBL

$13.00

baileys DBL

$12.00

kahlua DBL

$12.00

grandmarnier DBL

$11.00

Brandy/Cognac

hennesy vs

$8.00

hennesy vsop

$9.00

hennesy xo

$9.00

brandy

$8.00

hennesy vs DBL

$11.00

hennesy vsop DBL

$12.00

hennesy xo DBL

$12.00

brandy DBL

$11.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

makers mark

$8.00

woodford reserve

$8.00

crown royal

$8.00

jack daniel

$8.00

bulleit rye

$8.00

jameson

$8.00

elijah craig

$8.00

knob creek

$8.00

buffalo trace

$8.00

jim beam

$8.00

basil hayden’s

$8.00

evan williams

$8.00

Angels envy

$8.00

makers mark DBL

$11.00

woodford reserve DBL

$11.00

crown royal DBL

$11.00

jack daniel DBL

$11.00

bulleit rye DBL

$11.00

jameson DBL

$11.00

elijah craig DBL

$11.00

knob creek DBL

$11.00

buffalo trace DBL

$11.00

jim beam DBL

$11.00

basil hayden’s DBL

$11.00

evan williams DBL

$11.00

Angels envy DBL

$11.00

Scotch

glenlivet 12 yrs

$9.00

glenfuddich 12yrs

$9.00

Dewars 12 yrs

$9.00

Johnnie walker black label

$9.00

JW red label

$9.00

JW double black

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

glenlivet 12 yrs DBL

$12.00

glenfuddich 12yrs DBL

$12.00

Dewars 12 yrs DBL

$12.00

Johnnie walker black label DBL

$12.00

JW red label DBL

$12.00

JW double black DBL

$12.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Tangerine Mojito

$7.99

Mimosa

$5.99

Sangria Red

$6.99

Sangria White

$6.99

Brunch Food

Veggie Omelet

$9.99

Olive Oil, Fresh Mix Veggies, American Cheese

Feta Tomato Basil Omelet

$9.99

Butter, Fresh Basil, Grape Tomatoes, Feta cheese

Greek Omelet

$9.99

Onion, Black Olives ,Tomato, Spanish, Dash Of Red Pepper, Feta

Old Fashioned Pancakes (2 pcs)

$8.99

Flapjacks Served w/ Sweet Butter, Maple syrup, Whipped Cream and Fresh Strawberry

Italian Herb Egg White Omelet

$9.99

Red Onion, Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, Fresh Hurbs

Blueberry French Toast

$8.99

Hot Berry Honey Maple Drizzle, Icing Dust

Korean Style Omlete

$9.99

Olive Oil, Mix bell pepper, Onion, Scallions, Red Pepper, All purpose Flour, Tiger Shrimp

Indian Masala Omelet

$9.99

Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, Chilis, Cheese, In house masala

Brunch Nonalcoholic Beverages

Masala Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$1.00

Juice

$3.99

Ice Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Brunch Sides

Bacon Strip (4pcs)

$2.99

Turkey Sausage Links (2pcs)

$2.99

Honey Glazed Ham (2 slides)

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$4.99

Maple Oatmeal

$4.99

Hash Brown

$2.99

Fresh mix Fruits

$2.99

Event

Holloweekend Entry

$10.00

Special Food

$8.00

Special Drink

$8.00

Bollywood Night

$15.00

Event Drink

$6.99

Event Beer

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

