Tali's Masala Chai

Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: ROUND, SAVORY, SPICE A chai tea blend above all others. Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea anchored in cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices for a balanced aromatic black tea blend. With round and savory notes, this masala chai is certain to delight all of your senses.