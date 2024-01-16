Basecamp Dinette 1221 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Chicken Club
chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, ranch on sourdough bread & choice of side$13.99
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, mozzarella, romaine, tomato, corn, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, chipotle aioli wrapped in a mild chipotle wrap & choice of side$13.99
- Basecamp Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, cheddar, pico de gallo, hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla & your choice of side$12.99
House-made Pastries
- Almond Croissant$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Biscuit & Jam$4.75
- Blueberry Muffin$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- CookieOUT OF STOCK
- Croissant$4.50
- Cronut$4.99
- Morning Bun$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fruit Danish$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Donut$4.50
- Savory Croissant$4.99
- Bread Pudding$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Carrot Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Scone$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fruit Tart$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Slice of Pie$4.99
- Stuffed Cronut$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Whole Pie$19.99OUT OF STOCK
- Turnover$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Cheesecake$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- palmiers$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Cake$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Muffin$4.99
- Brownie$3.50
- Nutella Cruffin$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Coffee Cake$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- seasonal pastry$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Muffin$4.50
- Yogurt Parfait$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Coffee & Drinks
Coffee
- Daily Brew
our signature drip coffee$4.00
- Big Brew
our signature drip coffee - for the long day ahead$5.00
- Cold Brew
small batch, slow steeped in cool water for 16 hours$4.25
- Bulletproof
our signature drip coffee, ghee, coconut MCT oil$4.75
- Cafe Au Lait
our signature drip coffee, steamed milk$4.50
- Red Eye
our signature drip coffee topped with our signature espresso$5.00
- Traveler$25.00
Espresso
- Espresso
our signature espresso$3.25
- Macchiato
our signature espresso marked with a splash of milk and foam$3.50
- Cortado
our signature espresso with a splash of steamed milk$4.00
- Cappuccino
our signature espresso, splash of steamed milk and a layer of foam$4.50
- Americano
our signature espresso topped with hot water$4.00
- Latte
our signature espresso, steamed milk and a light layer of foam$5.00
The Basics
Signature Beverages
- Chai Latte
black tea (infused with cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger), steamed milk$5.00
- Chimpanzee Latte
our signature espresso, chocolate, banana syrup, steamed milk$6.00
- Dirty Chai Latte
our signature espresso, black tea (infused with cinnamon, clove, cardamom, anise, ginger), steamed milk$6.00
- Honey Vanilla Latte
our signature espresso, honey, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$6.00
- Horchata Latte
our signature espresso, horchata spices, steamed milk$6.00
- Mocha Latte
our signature espresso, chocolate syrup, steamed milk$5.50
- Peppermint Mocha
our signature espresso, chocolate, peppermint syrup, steamed milk$6.50
- Pumpkin Chai Latte
our signature espresso, pumpkin & chai spices, steamed milk$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
our signature espresso, pumpkin syrup, pumpkin spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, steamed milk$6.00
- Hot Cocoa
chocolate, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$4.50
- Not So Hot Cocoa - Kids
chocolate, vanilla syrup, steamed milk (not so hot)$4.50
- Beetroot Steamer
beetroot, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.00
- Charcoal Steamer
charcoal, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.00
- Matcha Steamer
green tea matcha, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.00
- Turmeric Steamer
turmeric, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.00
- Vanilla Steamer
vanilla syrup, steamed milk$4.00
- Candied Matcha Latte$6.00
- Lucky Mint Frappe$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Slice Mocha$5.00
Tea
- Earl Grey Creme
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: CITRUS, FULL BODY, SILKY A customer favorite. Start your day in a bold way with our loose leaf organic Earl Grey Crème tea. This is a remarkable black tea blend that is hand blended with fragrant oil of bergamot for citrus notes followed by a touch of French vanilla for a rich and robust finish.$4.25
- English Breakfast
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: MALTY, ROBUST, SMOOTH Packed with flavor, our traditional blend of organic loose leaf black tea is perfect for starting the day. This robust black tea brews smooth and malty, with a clean finish.$4.25
- Egyptian Chamomile
Caffeine Free TASTING NOTES: CALMING, ROUND, SWEET Our Egyptian Chamomile elicits sweet, calming flavor notes. This tisane is round and soothing with each and every sip, perfect for any time of day.$4.25
- French Lemon Ginger
Caffeine Free TASTING NOTES: CITRUS, GRASSY, SPICY A soothing organic lemon ginger blend comprised of spicy, grassy, and citrus flavor notes. French Lemon Ginger is a delightful pairing to any meal.$4.25
- Mandarin Silk
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: CITRUS, CREAMY, LIGHT Our Mandarin Silk tea is a smooth, rich blend of Pouchong tea leaves blended with lemon myrtle and vanilla essence. With creamy and citrus notes, this oolong tea is certain to delight your senses.$4.25
- Moroccan Mint
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: MINTY, REFRESHING, SWEET Organic peppermint and spearmint are hand-blended with organic gunpowder green tea to create this refreshing blend. This cool, soothing mint tea adds a refreshing touch to any meal.$4.25
- Sencha
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: OLIVE, PINE, WHEATGRASS Traditional organic sencha green tea. This organic Chinese green tea is deep steamed and carefully dried. Steeps a lively, grassy cup every time.$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Tali's Masala Chai
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: ROUND, SAVORY, SPICE A chai tea blend above all others. Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea anchored in cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices for a balanced aromatic black tea blend. With round and savory notes, this masala chai is certain to delight all of your senses.$4.25
- White Coconut Creme
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: CREAMY, SMOOTH, SWEET A dreamy, tropical coconut white tea. White Coconut Crème tea has a light body and smooth creamy texture. A customer favorite both hot and iced.$4.25
- White Tip Jasmine
Medium Caffeine TASTING NOTES: CREAMY, SMOOTH, SWEET An alluring organic jasmine green tea. White Tip Jasmine is lightly fired to maintain silvery tips and is traditionally scented with jasmine blossoms. Enjoy a cup of this crisp and floral tea at any time of day.$4.25
- Velvet
Low Caffeine TASTING NOTES: CHOCOLATEY, MINTY, SMOOTH Sweet enticing chocolate in a velvety base of rooibos and refreshing mint leaves. Each cup of this chocolate rooibos tea has a smooth finish complemented by a touch of vanilla. Product contains the following allergenic ingredient(s): Milk, egg, tree nuts, wheat$4.25
- Seasonal$4.25
Beverages - Bottles/Cans
- Sprite$2.50
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Root Beer$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coca-Cola$2.50
- Coconut Water$6.00
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Kombucha$6.00
- Sparkling Water$3.75
- Lemonade - Bottled$4.00
- Iced Tea - Bottled$4.00
- Arnold Palmer - Bottled$4.00
- Jarritos$3.50
- Unicorn Lemonade - Bottled$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jamaica Lemonade - Bottled$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Blended/Smoothies
- Blood Red
strawberry, raspberry, banana, oat milk$5.75
- Blue Moon
blueberry, banana, lavender syrup, soy milk$5.75
- Mahalo
pineapple, strawberry, banana, coconut milk$5.75
- Polynesian
mango, banana, pineapple, almond milk$5.75
- Chai Frappe
blended chai spices, milk, ice$5.25
- Coconut Frappe
blended coconut flavor, milk, ice$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Dulce de Leche Frappe
blended dulce de leche powder, milk, ice$5.25
- Green Tea Frappe
blended matcha green tea, milk, ice$5.25
- Horchata Frappe
blended horchata powder, milk, ice$5.25
- Mango Frappe
blended mango powder, milk, ice$5.25
- Mocha Frappe
blended mocha powder, milk, ice$5.25
- Strawberry Frappe
blended strawberry powder, milk, ice$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Frappe
blended vanilla powder, milk, ice$5.25
- acai smoothie$6.00
Breakfast
- ACAI BOWL
fresh berries, house made granola, coconut, banana, chia seeds, agave drizzle & acai sorbet$13.99
- Avocado Toast
choice of toast, avocado, arugula, red onion, choice of egg & choice of side$13.99
- Bagel & Lox
smoked salmon, tomato, capers, red onion, cream cheese & a toasted bagel$13.99
- Basecamp Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, cheddar, pico de gallo, hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla & your choice of side$12.99
- Breakfast Quesadilla
eggs, pork sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, spinach, mushroom, flour tortilla and a side of sour cream and pico de gallo$12.99
- Breakfast Tacos
scrambled eggs, country potatoes, cilantro, queso fresco & pulled pork served on a flour tortilla and a side of house made salsa$10.99
- Brioche French Toast
house-made brioche french toast served with fresh berries$12.99
- Brisket Breakfast Burrito
brisket, scrambled eggs, country potatoes signature chili beans, cheddar & a side of our house made salsa.$14.99
- Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
3 buttermilk pancakes served with fresh berries$12.99
- Buttermilk Waffle
buttermilk waffle served with fresh berries$12.99
- Chilaquiles
tortilla chips tossed in our housemade salsa topped with red onions, cilantro, queso fresco, choice of eggs, pinto beans$13.99
- Chorizo Skillet
soy chorizo, hash browns, onion, red & green bell pepper, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, choice of egg, corn tortillas$13.99
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese served on a croissant & your choice of side$12.99
- English Muffin Egg Sandwich
Two english muffin egg sandwiches with turkey sausage, american cheese & your choice of side$12.99
- Granola & Yogurt
Greek yogurt, house made granola, fresh berries & a honey drizzle.$10.99
- Huevos Rancheros
black beans, choice of eggs, ranchero sauce, avocado on top of two crispy tortillas & choice of side.$13.99
- Lavender Waffle
buttermilk waffle, house-made lavender butter, lavender syrup & chicken sausage$14.99
- Mom's Biscuits & Gravy
house made biscuit, country gravy, choice of eggs & choice of side$12.99
- Omelette
cheddar cheese, bacon, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, your choice of side & your choice of toast$13.99
- Quinoa Eggs Benedict
poached eggs, spinach, avocado basil sauce served on two quinoa patties & choice of side$14.99
- Steel Cut Oatmeal
oatmeal soaked in coconut milk, fresh berries & side of raisins, brown sugar and pecans$10.99
- The Jamison
two eggs any style, bacon, pancake, hash browns$16.99
- Two Egg Combo
two eggs any style , choice of protein, choice of side & choice of toast.$12.99
- Vegetable Quiche
spinach, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, tomato, broccoli & choice of side$13.99
- Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
Crispy Chicken with Nashville Hot Seasoning, Waffle, Powder Sugar, Syrup$14.00
Lunch
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Chicken Club
chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, ranch on sourdough bread & choice of side$13.99
- Impossible Burger
Impossible meat, vegan cheddar cheese, arugula, onion, tomato served on a brioche bun & choice of side$13.99
- Rancho Burger
wagyu beef, bacon, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, pickles, mozzarella, honey sriracha served on a brioche bun & choice of side$13.99
- Base-ic Burger
wagyu beef, tomato, romaine served on a brioche bun & choice of side$11.99
- Veggie Burger
house made veggie burger(beets, red onion, broccoli, carrots, bell pepper, spinach, mushrooms, garlic), mixed greens, tomato, pickles, honey sriracha aioli, mozzarella cheese & choice of side$13.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Romaine, Tomato, on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of Buffalo Ranch$13.00
- Chili Cheese Burger
Wagyu Burger, House Made Chili Beans, Cheddar Cheese, and Mustard on a Brioche Bun$13.00
Wraps
- Crispy Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, mozzarella, romaine, tomato, corn, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, chipotle aioli wrapped in a mild chipotle wrap & choice of side$13.99
- Veggie Wrap
mixed greens, quinoa, roasted red bell pepper, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli in a spinach wrap & choice of side$13.99
Bowls
Salads
- Asian Sesame Salad
romaine, almonds, orange, carrots, cilantro, wontons & sesame dressing$12.99
- Basecamp Chopped Salad
mixed greens, beets, red onion, cranberry, pecans, goat cheese & poppyseed dressing$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, romaine, carrots, crispy tortilla strips & ranch dressing$13.99
- Camper Salad
smoked tri-tip, mixed greens, romaine, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, jicama slaw, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, side of signature BBQ sauce & ranch dressing$13.99
- Cobb Chicken Salad
chicken breast, bacon, feta, romaine, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato & ranch dressing$13.99
- Coconut Chicken Salad
coconut chicken breast, romaine, oranges, cranberry, tomato, almonds & citrus lime dressing$13.99
- Spinach Strawberry Salad
goat cheese, spinach, almonds, strawberries & pomegranate dressing$12.99
- Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing$10.99
Beer & Wine
Beer & Wine - Bottles/Cans
- Avery - White Rascal$6.00
- Kern River - Just Outstanding IPA$8.00
- Modern Times - Black House Oatmeal Stout$8.00
- Ashland Seltzer$6.00
- Best Day Brewing - Hazy Non Alcoholic$6.00
- Sans - Blanc Spritzer
We rehydrated our organic white wine grape pomace to bring you this fresh, lively, low alcohol natural wine spritzer, aka Piquette! Aromas & flavors of candied pineapple, mango, Hawaiian fruit salad.$12.00
- Sans - Sauvignon Blanc
100% Sauvignon Blanc Finley Road Vineyard, Big Valley District AVA - Kelseyville, Lake County CCOF vineyard, surrounded by CCOF pear orchards Hand Harvested grapes Fermentation starts naturally with native yeasts that come in on grape skins, in stainless steel. Unfined and unfiltered (cloudy appearance is normal!)$12.00
- Sans - Rouge Spritzer
We rehydrated our organic red wine grape pomace to bring you this fresh, lively, low alcohol natural wine spritzer, aka Piquette. Aromas & Flavors of raspberries, pomegranate juice, rose petals. No sugar added. Enjoy Chilled$12.00
- Stone - USC$8.00
- Paperback - Capiche Pilsner$8.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Stone - Buenaveza$6.00
- Julian - Hard Cider$7.00
- Ventura Coast$8.00
Lil Campers
- Grilled Cheese & Fries
sourdough bread, cheddar, mozzarella$7.99
- Mini Burger & Fries
two mini burgers with pickles and a side of fries$7.99
- Mini Jamison
choice of eggs any style, choice of protein, choice of griddle side, choice of side$9.99
- Mini Quesadilla & Fruit
cheddar, mozzarella, flour tortilla & side of fruit$7.99
- Pony Pancakes (3)
buttermilk pancakes served with fresh berries$7.99
- Scrambled Eggs & Toast
scrambled eggs, choice of toast$7.99
Sides/A La Carte
A La Carte
- Side of Bacon (4)$4.50
- Side of Turkey Bacon (4 Pieces)$4.50
- Side of Pork Sausage (4 links)$4.50
- Side of Turkey Sausage (2 Patties)$4.50
- Side of Chicken Sausage$4.50
- Side of Pancake$4.50
- Side of French Toast$4.50
- Side of Two Eggs$5.00
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of Corn Tortillas (3)$2.50
- Side of Flour Tortilla$2.50
- Side of Pinto Beans$4.00
- Side of Black Beans$4.00
- Side of Soyrizo$4.50
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
GOOD COFFEE, GOOD FOOD & GOOD PEOPLE
1221 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506