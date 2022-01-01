Basebowl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Basebowl is a Japanese fusion ramen bar and grill. With a modern minimalist aesthetic and a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Basebowl caters perfectly to sports fans, young professionals, couples, and families alike. We love being a part of the Navy Yard neighborhood because it reflects the diversity we fuse into every bowl.
Location
1201 Half st se suit 110, Washington, DC 20003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
HipCityVeg - Navy Yard - 1201 Half Street SE Suite 130, DC
No Reviews
1201 Half Street SE Suite 130 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant