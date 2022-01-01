Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basebowl

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Half st se suit 110

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Snacks & Small plates

Ginger spring Roll

$5.00

Cabbage, ginger, scallion, carrot

Organic Seaweed

$6.00

Seaweed marinated with sesame sauce

Pink salt Edamame

Pink salt Edamame

$4.00

Fresh Japanese beans steamed with Himalayan

Ume Karaage

$9.00

Chicken marinated with plum, light buttered

Takoyaki ( 5pc )

$9.00

Octopus, scallion, garlic, seaweed, fish paper

Tiger shrimp pop ( 4pc)

Tiger shrimp pop ( 4pc)

$9.00

Lightly battered, served with chef sauce

Bullpen Wings

$10.00

Fried Bone-In Wings, se4rbed with Thai Chilli Sauce

BBQ Wings

$10.00

Fried Bone-In Wings tossed with our house-made BBQ sauce!

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Fried Bone-In wings tossed with our very own house-made Buffalo Sauce!

Tiger shrimp pop (4pc)

$9.00

Takoyaki (5pc)

$9.00

Ika Karaage (squid)

$7.00

Soups

Tofu miso

$4.00

Seaweed, scallion, tofu

Tonkotsu wonton

$7.00

Pork bone soup, pork wonton, scallion

Tomato brisket soup

$7.00

Scallion, slow cooked beef broth, thin cut beef brisket

batters Fav broth

$4.00

sig broth

$4.00

strikeout broth

$4.00

Rice

$2.50

Gyoza/ Dumplings

Veggie lover gyoza (6pc, panfried )

$7.00

Vermicelli, carrot, cabbage, ginger, scallion, garlic

Strange hot wonton (6pc)

Strange hot wonton (6pc)

$8.00

Scallion, sesame seed, chili oil, soy sauce pork, shrimp

Soup bao dumplings (6pc)

Soup bao dumplings (6pc)

$9.00

Soup bao dumplings (6pc)

basebowl pork gyoza (pan-fried)

$7.00

Ramen

Shrimp, pork, Aji-tam, noodle; beef boon tomato broth

Signature Bowl

$13.00

Tonkatsu broth, pork chastu, aji tama, agaric mushroom, bamboo shoals, scallion, and seaweed sesame seeds.

Switch Hitter

$14.00

Creamy shiitake mushroom broth, corn, pan fried tofu, sugar snap peas, bamboo shoots, brussels sprouts, and white truffle oil.

Strike Out

$15.00

Thai spicy coconut green curry, fried chicken lemongrass Thai basil, scallion bamboo shoots, and sugar snap peas.

Batter's Favorite

$16.00

Traditional beef rib tomato broth, slow cooked for 8 hours aji tama, bean sprouts, corn, pickled green beans, scallion, garlic, and thin cut beef brisket.

Old Ball Game

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, fish cake, agaric mushroom, scallion, bean sprouts, sugar snap peas, corn, and miso broth.

Wonton Ramen

$17.00

Beef broth, aji tama, sugar snap peas, bamboo shoots, scallion, dumplings stuffed with shrimp, and thin ramen.

Extra noodle

$4.00

Sushi Roll

HH Calfornia Roll (6pcs)

HH Calfornia Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Crab stick and avocado

HH Yellowtail Roll (6pcs)

HH Yellowtail Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

With scallions and mayo

HH Eel Avocado Roll (6pcs)

HH Eel Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Eel and Avocado

Lump Crab Roll (6pcs)

$10.00

Crab, avocado and mayo

HH Salmon Roll (6pcs)

HH Salmon Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Salmon

HH Tuna Roll (6pcs)

HH Tuna Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Tuna

HH White tuna Roll (6pcs)

HH White tuna Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

With scallions and mayo

HH Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)

HH Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

With scallions and spicy mayo

HH Spicy Salmon Roll (6pcs)

HH Spicy Salmon Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

With scallions and spicy mayo

HH Tuna Avocado Roll (6pcs)

HH Tuna Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Tuna and avocado

HH Salmon Avocado Roll (6pcs)

HH Salmon Avocado Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Salmon and avocado

El Cumcumber Roll (6pcs)

El Cumcumber Roll (6pcs)

$8.00

Eel and cucumber

Vegetarian Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Cucumber

Asaparagus Roll

$5.00

Asaparagus

Avocade Roll

$5.00

Avocade

Green Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, asaparagus, and avocade

Nigiri & Sashimi

Crab Stick (2pcs)

Crab Stick (2pcs)

$6.00
Shrimp (2pcs)

Shrimp (2pcs)

$6.00
Flying Fish Roe (2pcs)

Flying Fish Roe (2pcs)

$6.00
Wasabi Flying Fish Roe (2pcs)

Wasabi Flying Fish Roe (2pcs)

$6.00
Octopus (2pcs)

Octopus (2pcs)

$7.00
Whitetuna (2pcs)

Whitetuna (2pcs)

$7.00
Salmon (2pcs)

Salmon (2pcs)

$8.00
Yellowtail (2pcs)

Yellowtail (2pcs)

$8.00
Fresh Water Eel (2pcs)

Fresh Water Eel (2pcs)

$8.00

Chef Special Rolls

Spider (5pcs)

Spider (5pcs)

$15.00

Soft shell crabe, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, Eel sauce, shredded seawood.

Volcano (6pcs)

Volcano (6pcs)

$15.00

Lump crab calfornai, spicy mayo, topped shredded cabbage, tempura flakes, roe, hot sauce

Wild pitches (8pcs)

Wild pitches (8pcs)

$15.00

Tuna tempura, cheesem tempura flakes, terikyai sauce, scallions.

Foul Ball (8pcs)

Foul Ball (8pcs)

$15.00

Salmon tempura, cucmber, salmon, topped tempura flakes, scallions, crumbled bacon, wasabi dressing.

Bamboo (8pcs)

Bamboo (8pcs)

$15.00

Eel cucumber roll, topped with avocado, Eel sauce

Rainbow (8pcs)

Rainbow (8pcs)

$15.00

California roll, topped with tuna., salmon, white tuna, avocado.

Slugger (8pcs)

Slugger (8pcs)

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocade, tempura flakes, Eel sauce.

Tripple play (8pcs)

Tripple play (8pcs)

$20.00

Spocy lump crab, avocado, topped wirth tuna, salmon, tri-colored roe, fried crunchies, spicy mayo, Eel sauce

Grand Slam (10pcs)

Grand Slam (10pcs)

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, carb stick, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, wasabi dressing, crumbled bacon, shredded seawood, avocado.

four seam (10pcs)

four seam (10pcs)

$20.00

Tuna , salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, mayo, cucumber, topped with sear crab stick, spicy mayo, scallions, roe

Dragon (10pcs)

Dragon (10pcs)

$20.00

California roll, topped half Eel, Eel sauce, scallions

Shrimp Tempura (8pc)

Shrimp Tempura (8pc)

$12.00

Lunch bento

Teriyaki Chicken Rice

$14.00

Pork chop, lightly battered with Uik sauce, and spicy mayonnaise. Serve with miso soup and salad.

Karaage Rice

$15.00

Marinated white chicken breast and lightly battered spicy mayonnaise. Serve with miso soup and salad.

Tonkatsu Rice

$15.00

Pork chop, lightly battered with Uik sauce, and spicy mayonnaise. Serve with miso soup and salad.

Smoked Eel Rice

$19.00

Smoked with curry, turmeric, sweet eel sauce, and seaweed. Serve with miso soup and salad.

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Jpop

$7.00

hakushika's Japanese Orchard

$7.00
Otaru white Ale

Otaru white Ale

$8.00
Kyoto Kuromame Ale

Kyoto Kuromame Ale

$10.00

Canned Beer

Orion Craft

$7.00
Echigo

Echigo

$7.00

Makku

$7.00

sake jelly shots

$7.00

Kikusui perfect snow

$12.00

Kikusui red

$14.00

Kikusui Gold

$13.00

Tanuki sake

$9.00

Ozeki sake dry

$13.50

Nihon no wasuremono

$24.00

narutotai ginjo nama

$59.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

D. Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger beer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Tea/NA Bev

Hot tea

$12.50

lemonade

$4.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Sparkling water

$6.00

Juice

Pineapple J.

$3.50

Carnberry J.

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Basebowl is a Japanese fusion ramen bar and grill. With a modern minimalist aesthetic and a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Basebowl caters perfectly to sports fans, young professionals, couples, and families alike. We love being a part of the Navy Yard neighborhood because it reflects the diversity we fuse into every bowl.

1201 Half st se suit 110, Washington, DC 20003

