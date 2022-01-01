Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies

Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain

398 Reviews

$$

1718 Old 41 Hwy

Marietta, GA 30060

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:06 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:06 pm
Chef Driven Menu's

1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta, GA 30060

Basecamp image
Basecamp image
Basecamp image
Basecamp image

