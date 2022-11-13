Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basecamp Bar and Restaurant
346 Frazier Ave

No reviews yet

346 Frazier Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Popular Items

Nachos
Popcorn Chicken
BYOB

Drinks

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$2.00

Kid Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Powerade

$2.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Starters

Pimento Arancini

$9.00

House-made Pimento Cheese, Risotto, and Bacon. Fried & topped with Grated Parmesan. Served with a side of locally made Pepper Jelly. *PIMENTO CHEESE CONTAINS BACON*

Chips 'N' Dip

$8.00

Pick one 9oz OR Pick three 3oz: White Rotel Dip Homemade Pico de Gallo (Red Salsa) Homemade Black Bean & Corn Salsa

Nachos

$8.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, White Rotel Dip, Creme Fraiche, Green Onions, Jalapenos, Shredded Cheddar. Select every topping you would like on your Nachos with the "Nacho Modifications" option. Add Pulled Pork, Shredded Chicken, or Chili + $4 Add Pot Roast or Grilled Chicken + $5 Add Black Bean and Corn Salsa + $2.5

Wings

$13.50

House-brined wings, grilled and flash fried to order. Tossed in your choice of Hoff's Sauce (Hot or BBQ), House-made Buffalo or Homemade Dry Rub.

75 Cent Wing Wednesday

$0.75

*ONLY AVAILIBLE ON WEDNESDAY* *LIMITED TO 75 WINGS TOTAL PER TICKET* Select quantity at bottom of the window and choose from Dry Rub, House made Buffalo, Hoff's Hot or Hoff's BBQ.

Soups & Salads

Country Clubber Cobb Salad

$7.50+

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken (Included with Large Size), Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Served with Your Choice of Dressing. For online ordering: Please select all ingredients you would like on your salad.

Fancy Southern Salad

$7.00+

Mixed Greens, Thin Sliced Apples, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken (Included with Large size), Candied Pecans, Served with Your Choice of Dressing. For online ordering: Please select all the ingredients you would like on your salad.

Hoff's Chili

$5.50+

Homemade Beefy Chili, Topped with Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar, Green Onions. Served with Oyster Crackers. For online ordering, select each topping you would like on your Hoff's Chili.

Basecamp Stew

$5.50+

Pot Roast, Onion, Carrots, Rice, Parmesan, Cheddar, Potatoes, Green Onion, Sour Cream, and Homemade Spicy Black Bean Broth. Served with Oyster Crackers. For online ordering, select each topping you would like on you Basecamp Stew.

Entrees

Baked Potato

$10.00Out of stock

Baked Potato, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon, Butter, Creme Fraiche, Green Onions, served with a side of your choice.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled or Shredded Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Avocado Dressing, Served with a side of your choice.

Mac 'N' Chz Entree

$10.50

Made from scratch with a three cheese blend, Garnished with green onions, option to add Grilled chicken, Shredded chicken, Hoff's Chili, Pot Roast, or Pork. Served with your choice of side.

Meatloaf

$16.00

Homemade Chorizo blend, Wrapped in Bacon, served on a Bed of Mashed Potatoes and Brown Mushroom Gravy with a Side of Asparagus, and topped with Fried Onion Straws. For online ordering, select every modification you would like with your meatloaf. If you would like to change your side(s), select your substitution under "Side Substitution"

Popcorn Chicken

$12.50

Homemade Popcorn Chicken Breaded in our Cajun Dredge, Served with a side of your choice. Tossed in a sauce of your choice: House Buffalo, Hoff's Sauce (Hot or BBQ) or Homemade Dry Rub.

Pot Roast Entree

$13.50

Served on a bed of White Rice, Smothered in Brown Mushroom Gravy, garnished with Green Onion. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like with your pot roast.

Tacos

$11.00

2 Tacos with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Shredded Chicken, Pork, or Veggie Patty. Stuffed with Jalapeno Slaw, Avocado Dressing, Lime, and Red Salsa. For online ordering choose 1-2 proteins and select every modification you would like on your tacos.

The Side Trio

$12.00

Choose Any Three Sides.

Kids Menu

2 Beef Sliders

$7.00

2 Plain Beef Sliders served with a side of your choice - add cheese is $1

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A Grilled Cheese sandwich served with a side of your choice.

Kids Pop Chicken

$7.00

6 pieces of fried popcorn chicken served with a side. Chicken can be tossed in a sauce of your choice.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

A Cheese Quesadilla. Served with a side of your choice.

Sandwiches

BYOB

$13.00

Build your own burger or chicken breast, served with your choice of side. Freebies include: House Pickles, Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato.

Basecamp Melt

$14.50

Beef Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Basecamp Sauce, Sauteed Onions on Sourdough Bread, Served with Your Choice of side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Big Pimmen Burger

$15.50

Bacon, Pimento Arancini Ball, Lettuce, Tomato, and Locally Made Pepper Jelly, Served with Your Choice of Side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich. *PIMENTO CHEESE CONTAINS BACON*

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado Dressing, Served with Your Choice of Side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Hoff's Chili Burger

$15.00

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Hoff's Chili, Yellow Mustard, Jalapenos, and White Onion, Served with Your Choice of Side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

P.I.G. Burger

$15.50

Beef Patty, Pulled Pork, Slaw, Provolone Cheese, House Pickles, Onion, Hoff's Sauce (Choose Hot or BBQ), Served with Your Choice of Side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Pork Sliders

$13.00

3 Sliders with Pulled Pork, Slaw, Pickles, Hoff's Sauce (Choose Hot or BBQ), Served with Your Choice of side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Really Big Dill

$15.00

Beefy Patty, Fried Pickles, Basecamp Sauce, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served with Your Choice of Side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich. *PIMENTO CHEESE CONTAINS BACON*

Redhead BLT

$11.00

3 Strips of Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Basecamp Sauce on Sourdough Bread, Served with Your Choice of Side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Sass Squash

$13.00

Our Vegetarian Sandwich with Roasted Squash and Zucchini, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Avocado Dressing, Spring Mix on Sourdough Bread, Served with Your Choice of side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Trail Runner Burger

$15.50

Beef Patty, 2 Eggs, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Veggie Sliders

$13.00

Veggie Patty with Basecamp Relish and Aioli, Served with Your Choice of Side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Western Burger

$15.00

Beef Patty, Sautéed Mushrooms and Jalapenos, 2 Slices of Provolone Cheese, Hoff's BBQ, Fried Onion Straws, Served with Your Choice of side. For online ordering, please select every modification you would like on your sandwich.

Desserts

S'mores

$6.00

We toast the marshmallows and you build the s'mores.

Banana Pudding

$6.50

Homemade Banana Pudding, Topped with Nilla Wafers.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Okra

$4.00

Black Beans and Rice

$4.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Mac N Chz

$5.00

Mashed Taters & Gravy

$5.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes smothered in Brown Mushroom Gravy.

Zucchini & Squash

$5.00

Specials

The Cozy Burger

$14.00

Hen of the Woods Wraps

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

346 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

