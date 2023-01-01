Food Menu

Stadium

Wings

$16.00

Pretzel

$14.00

Hot Dog

$12.00

Fry Bucket

$10.00

Chili Fries

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Nachos

$16.00

Sharables

Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

Corn Ribs

$14.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.00

Tuna Nachos

$21.00

Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Calamari

$16.00

Guacamole + Chips

$14.00

Hummus Platter

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Seafood Platter

$19.00

Tater Tots

$14.00

Beef Sliders

$16.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Burrata + Peaches

$17.00

Pork Roll Sliders

$15.00

Meatball App

$18.00

Mushrooms Stuffed

$16.00

Tuna Tartarte

$20.00

Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Extra Dressing Side

Sub Dressing

Burgers + Handhelds

Baseline Smash Burger

$16.00

50 – 50 Burger

$18.00

Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Bean Burger

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Cheesesteak

$19.00

Chili Cheese Dawg

$16.00

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Steak Sand

$22.00

Pizza

Devil’s Breakfast

$20.00

Field of Dreams

$22.00

Messi in Miami

$20.00

Swishin + Dishin

$20.00

Surfing Sport

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Plain Pizza

$16.00

Main Event

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Fried Rice

$16.00

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Chicken Lemon Herb

$24.00

Scallops

$32.00

Steak Stir-Fry

$28.00

Sides

Side Corn Salsa

$3.00

Fries Side

$4.00

Linguini Side

Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes Side

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Fries Side

$5.00

Truffle Fries Side

$5.00

Veggie Side

$5.00

Waffle Fries Side

$4.00

White Rice Side

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Sauce

Aji Aioli Side

$2.00

Birdsmouth Cheese Side

$2.00

Bleu Cheese Side

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce Side

$2.00

Cherry Pepper Aioli SIde

$2.00

Chipotle Ketchup Side

$2.00

Chiptole Lime Salsa Side

$2.00

Garlic Aioli Side

$2.00

Garlic Parmesan Sauce Side

$2.00

Guacamole Side

$3.00

Honey Butter Side

$2.00

Honey Mustard Side

$2.00

Hot Honey Side

$2.00

Lemon Zest Crema Side

$2.00

Lime Crema Side

$2.00

Marinara Sauce Side

$2.00

Mayo Side

Pico de Gallo Side

$3.00

Poblano Cheese Side

$2.00

Red Chili Salsa Side

$2.00

Roasted Red Pepper Mayo Side

$2.00

Smoky Mayo Side

$2.00

Sour Cream Side

$2.00

Sweet & Spicy Sauce Side

$2.00

Sweet Chili Side

$2.00

Tomato Sauce Side

$2.00

Uchucuta Sauce Side

$2.00

Vodka Sauce Side

$3.00

White Pizza Sauce Side

$3.00

Desserts

Churros

$12.00

Coconut Cake

$12.00

Funnel Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

$12.00

Helmet Sundae

$8.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beer

Birdsmouth Vienna Lager

$7.00

Kane Head High Draft

$8.00

Bradley Brew Unicorn Draft

$8.00

Yuengling Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$8.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Mango Cart Draft

$8.00

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$8.00

Kona Big Wave Draft

$8.00

Stella Artois Draft

$8.00

Guinness Draft

$8.00

PHILLER Lite

$6.00

Taste

Canned Beer/Seltzer

Nutrl Seltzer

$8.00+

Surfside

$9.00+

Budweiser Can

$5.00+

Bud Light Can

$5.00+

Coors Light Can

$5.00+

Corona Can

$8.00+

Corona Light Can

$8.00+Out of stock

Heineken Can

$8.00+

Miller Lite Can

$5.00+

Miller High Life Can

$5.00+

Modelo Can

$8.00+

Birdsmouth Original Can

$7.00+

Last Wave A-Frame Can

$9.00+

Carton Boat Can

$7.00+

Ironbound Cider Can

$8.00+Out of stock

Athletic Golden Can

$8.00+

Athletic IPA Can

$8.00+

Guinness 0.0 Can

$8.00+

Dogfish Pumpkin

$8.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine - Glass

Vino Cab GL

$10.00

Substance Cab GL

$12.00

Iron + Sand Cab GL

$20.00

Substance Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir GL

$16.00

Scandalous Cab Noir GL

$14.00

Dona Paula Malbec GL

$14.00

Antinori Super Tuscan GL

$16.00

N/A Red Wine N/A GL

$10.00

Red Wine - Bottle

Vino Cab BTL

$36.00

Substance Cab BTL

$44.00

Iron + Sand Cab BTL

$76.00

Substance Pinot BTL

$44.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Scandalous Cab noir BTL

$52.00

Dona Paula Malbec BTL

$52.00

Antinori Super Tuscan BTL

$60.00

N/A Red Wine N/A BTL

$36.00

White Wine - Glass

Vino Pinot GL

$10.00

Bottega Pinot Grigio GL

$12.00

Cantina Pinot Grigio GL

$14.00

J Lohr Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Simi Chardonnay GL

$14.00

Echo Bay Sauv Blanc GL

$12.00

Substance Sauv Blanc GL

$14.00

Infamous Cab Blanc GL

$14.00Out of stock

N/A White Wine GL

$10.00

White Wine - Bottle

Vino Pinot BTL

$36.00

Bottega Pinot BTL

$44.00

Cantina Pinot BTL

$56.00

J Lohr Chard BTL

$44.00

Simi Chard BTL

$56.00

Echo Bay Sauv Blanc BTL

$44.00

Substance Sauv Blanc BTL

$56.00

Infamous Cab Blanc BTL

$56.00

N/A White Wine BTL

$36.00

Sparkling/Rose - Glass

Vino Rose GL

$10.00

Charles Rose GL

$12.00

Notorious Pink GL

$14.00

Victorious Sparkling GL

$14.00

LaMarca Prosecco GL

$12.00

Sparkling/Rose - Bottle

Vino Rose BTL

$36.00

Charles Rose BTL

$44.00

Notorious Pink BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Victorious Sparkling BTL

$56.00

LaMarca Prosecco BTL

$44.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$110.00

Drink Menu

Featured Cocktails

Dewars Lemon Wedge

$14.00

Espolon Margarita

$16.00

Notorous Sangria

$12.00

Penelope Old Fashioned

$16.00

Nutrl Seltzer

$8.00+

All-Star Martini

$16.00

Float Like a Butterfly, Sting like a Bee

$16.00

Brown Derby

$16.00

The GOAT

$16.00

Honey Deuce

$16.00

Jersey Devil

$16.00

John Daly

$16.00

Knickerbocker

$16.00

Mojo Dojo Casa House

$16.00

Pickleball

$16.00

Transfusion

$16.00

The Undertaker

$16.00

Classic Cocktails

007

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Martini

$14.00+

B. Rad

$16.00

Bees Knees

$11.00+

Bellini

$9.00

Big Red

$14.00

Black Russian

$13.00+

Bloody Mary

$11.00+

Boulevadier

$14.00+

Chocolate Martini

$14.00+

Chuggies

$14.00

Chuggy Espresso Martini

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00+

Dark + Stormy

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00+

Dirty Shirley

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$12.00+

French Martini

$14.00+

Gimlet

$13.00+

Grey Hound

$10.00+

Hot Toddy

$12.00

LIT (House)

$14.00

LIT (Top Shelf)

$18.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00+

Manhattan

$14.00+

Margarita

$12.00+

Mimosa

$12.00

Mind Eraser

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00+

Paper Plane

$16.00

White Russian

$13.00+

Paloma

$12.00+

Dessert Cocktails

Black Velvet

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Most Improved Player

$14.00

Classic Shots

Cherry Bomb

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

White Tea Shot

$8.00

Kamikazee

$8.00

N/A Cocktails

Clean Game AFC

$10.00

Off Speed Mitch AFC

$10.00

Apple Bunny AFC

$10.00

Spicy Ginger AFC

$10.00

Tour de France AFC

$10.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

House Vodka

$10.00+

Titos Vodka

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Ketel One

$12.00+

Ketel Citrus

$12.00+

Ketel Orange

$12.00+

Skyy Cherry

$11.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00+

Pink Whitney

$11.00+

Tequila

House Tequila

$10.00+

1800 Blanco

$11.00+

1800 Coconut

$11.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casamigos Repo

$14.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00+

Casamigos Cristalino

$17.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00+

Clasa Azul Repo

$35.00+

Espolon Anejo

$15.00+

Espolon Repo

$13.00+

Espolon Silver

$11.00+

Milagro Anejo

$15.00+

Milagro Repo

$13.00+

Milagro Silver

$11.00+

400 Conejos Mezcal

$12.00+

Bourbon + Whiskey

House Whiskey

$10.00+

Angels Envy

$14.00+

Basil Hayden

$14.00+

Blantons

$25.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Howler Head Banana Bourbon

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$14.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Misunderstood Whiskey

$11.00+

Mitchers

$15.00+

Penelope Barrel Strength

$14.00+

Penelope Four Grain

$9.00+

Woodfoord Reserve

$15.00+

Toki Japanese Whisky

$14.00+

Rye

House Rye

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$11.00+

Penelope Toasted Rye

$14.00+

Knob Creek

$14.00+

Rum

House rum

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Malibu

$12.00+

Meyer's Dark

$11.00+

Bacardi

$12.00+

Gin

House gin

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00+

Conniption

$12.00+

Gin Lane Royal

$12.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

St George Terroir Gin

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00+

Glennfiddich

$14.00+

Glenlivet 12

$20.00+

Balenvie

$16.00+

Dewars

$12.00+

Macallan

$14.00+

Chivas

$14.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00+

Dewars Japanese

$18.00+

Dewars French Smoke

$16.00+

Liqueurs

Amaro Nonino

$14.00+

Aperol

$12.00+

Apple Pucker

$10.00+

B+B

$14.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00+

Campari

$12.00+

Cointreau

$12.00+

Dry Vermouth

$10.00+

Fernet Branca

$12.00+

FireBall

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$12.00+

Hennessy

$14.00+

House Amaretto

$10.00+

Jager

$11.00+

Kahlua

$12.00+

Lairds AppleJack

$12.00+

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$12.00+

Passoa Passion Fruit

$11.00+

Peach Schnapps

$10.00+

St. Germain

$12.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00+

Triple Sec

$10.00+

NA Beverages

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

Tonic

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger BEER

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

DBL Espresso

$8.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Caffe Latte

$7.00

Cortado

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Tea

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Party Packages

Two Halves (Weekday)

$50.00

Drink Party Package

$10.00

Game Set Match Fri-Sun

$55.00

Bartender Fee

$125.00