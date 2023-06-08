Bashas Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Famous, Orginal & Spicy
Location
11580 East 13 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LEOS CONEY ISLAND - STERLING HEIGHTS - - STERLING HEIGHTS
No Reviews
33577 Van Dyke Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurant