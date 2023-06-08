Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bashas Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

11580 East 13 Mile Road

Warren, MI 48093

Classic Wings

5PC Wings

$8.79

8PC Wings

$11.99

15PC Wings

$19.99

30PC Wings

$34.99

50PC Wings

$54.99

Whole Wing OR Leg & Thigh

2PC Chicken

$5.99

4PC Chicken

$7.99

8PC Chicken

$13.99

12PC Chicken

$17.99

16PC Chicken

$24.99

24PC Chicken

$34.99

40PC Chicken

$57.99

50PC Chicken

$68.99

Mix (Breast, Wing, Thigh, Drum)

2PC Chicken Mix

$7.99

4PC Chicken Mix

$12.99

8PC Chicken Mix

$19.99

12PC Chicken Mix

$26.99

16PC Chicken Mix

$32.99

24PC Chicken Mix

$47.99

40PC Chicken Mix

$76.99

50PC Chicken Mix

$94.99

White (Breast, Wing)

2PC White Chicken

$7.99

4PC White Chicken

$13.99

8PC White Chicken

$23.99

12PC White Chicken

$30.99

16PC White Chicken

$37.99

24PC White Chicken

$54.99

40PC White Chicken

$76.99

50PC White Chicken

$94.99

Tenders

3PC Tenders

$8.99

5PC Tenders

$13.99

15PC Tenders

$32.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich Only

$8.79

Chicken Sandwich Meal

$11.79

Jumbo Shrimp

5PC Shrimp

$8.49

9PC Shrimp

$13.99

15PC Shrimp

$21.99

30PC Shrimp

$39.99

Cod Fillet

2PC Cod Fillet

$8.49

4PC Cod Fillet

$16.99

10PC Cod FIllet

$38.99

Catfish Fillet

2PC Catfish Fillet

$7.49

4PC Catfish Fillet

$12.99

10PC Catfish Fillet

$30.99

Perch Fillet

2PC Perch Fillet

$6.49

4PC Perch Fillet

$11.99

10PC Perch Fillet

$26.99

Tilapia FIllet

2PC Tilapia Fillet

$7.49

4PC Tilapia Fillet

$10.99

10PC Tilapia FIllet

$29.99

Whiting Fillet

2PC Whiting Fillet

$5.49

4PC Whiting Fillet

$8.49

10PC Whiting FIllet

$21.99

Sides

Basha Potatoes

$5.99+

Fries

$5.99+

Onion Rings

$6.99+

Coleslaw

$2.49+

Fried Corn On The Cob

$2.99+

Seafood/Chicken Combo

2PC Fish 5PC Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

2PC Fish 2PC Chicken (White)

$15.99

2PC Fish 2PC Chicken (Dark)

$15.99

3PC Tender 5PC Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

2PC Fish 4 Whole Wings

$15.99

5 Jumbo Shrimp 4 Whole Wings

$15.99

Family Specials

20 Whole Wings + 10 JB. Shrimp

$44.99

12 Leg & Thigh + 10 JB. Shrimp

$44.99

8PC Fish + 15 JB. Shrimp

$44.99

12PC Leg & Thigh + 8PC Fish

$44.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Famous, Orginal & Spicy

Location

Directions

