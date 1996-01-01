Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music 6507 Jester Boulevard Suite 105
6507 Jester Boulevard
Austin, TX 78750
Appetizers
Seafood & Specialties
Shrimp&Scallop Linguine
$32.00
Jumbo Shrimp Brochette
$32.00
Alaskan Salmon 9 Oz.
$30.00
Chilean Sea Bass Filet 9 Oz
$45.00
Vegetarian Pasta
$29.00
1/2 Chicken
$29.00
Chicken Fried Chicken
$19.95
Chicken Fried Steak
$25.00
Fried Shrimp
$19.00
Lobster Tail
$49.00
Chicken Fried Tenderloin
$34.95
Pork Chop
$27.00
Shrimp Mushroom Pesto Pasta
$20.00
Burger
$18.00
Paella
Paella
$32.00
Saucess & Toppings (Add Ons)
Sides Dishes
Sauteed Mushrooms
$10.00
Cream Corn
$10.00
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
$10.00
Sauteed Green Beans with Bacon
$10.00
Creamed Spinach
$10.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese
$19.00
Au Gratin Potatoes
$10.00
Hand Cut French Fries
$10.00
Crispy Brussel Sprous
$10.00
Veggies of the Day
$10.00
Broccolini
$10.00
Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Side Of Chicken
$8.99
Fried Okra
$7.95
Side Of Grilled Shrimp
$8.99
Side Of Mushroom Rice
$6.00
Roasted Potatoes
$10.00
Side Of Crab
$14.99
Lobster Tail
$49.00
Desserts
Lunch Menu
Bashaw's Chopped Salad
$13.00
Bashaws Caesar Salad
$13.00
Mixed Green Salad
$13.00
Hand Cut Fries
$7.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.75
Onion Rings
$7.50
Half Onion Rings Half Fries
$8.00
French Onion Soup
$9.50
Crispy Chicken BLT
$13.00
Bashaw's Original Burguer
$17.00
Veggie Burger
$15.00
Ribeye Tacos
$18.00
Beef Kabob
$18.00
Tenderloin Sandwich
$15.00
Baked Potato
$6.00
Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Lunch Special Mahi Taco
$18.00
Seafood Linguine Pasta
$19.00
Fried Shrimp
$19.00
Side Mix Green Salad
$5.00
Kids Menu
After-hours Menu
Liquor
Well Gin
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Nolet
$12.00
Bombay
Bombay
$8.00
Well Gin
$11.50
Beefeater
$11.50
Bombay Saphire
$13.00
Avion
$13.00
Hendricks
$16.50
Tanqueray
$13.00
Nolet
$18.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Bacardi Limon
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Malibu
$7.00
Meyers
$7.00
Mount Gay
$7.00
Well Rum
$11.50
Zacapa 12
$16.50
Bacardi
$13.00
Bacardi Limon
$13.00
Captain Morgan
$13.00
Malibu
$13.00
Meyers
$13.00
7 Cain
$16.50
Mount Gay
$11.50
Well Tequila
$6.00
Avion Silver
$9.00
Casa Amigos Anejo
$15.00
Casa Amigos Blanco
$12.00
Casa Amigos Mezcal
$17.00
Casa Amigos Reposado
$14.00
Hussong Anejo
$18.00
Casa Noble Reposado
$11.00
Casa Noble Anejo
$12.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$18.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$120.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$30.00
Don Julio Blanco
$9.00
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00
Don Julio Anejo
$13.00
Don Julio 1942
$39.00
Don Julio 70
$30.00
Herradura
$8.00
Patron
$9.00
Espolon
$8.00
Avion Reserva
$25.00
Well Tequila
$11.50
Casa Noble
$15.00
Casa Noble Reposado
$16.50
Casa Noble Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio Blanco
$16.50
Don Julio Reposado
$18.00
Don Julio Anejo
$19.50
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio 70
$35.00
Casa Amigos Blanco
$18.00
Casa Amigos Reposado
$19.50
Casa Amigos Anejo
$21.00
Casa Amigos Mezcal
$25.00
Clase Azul Blanco
$25.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$45.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$180.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Angels Envy
$11.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Blantons
$18.00
Bulliet Rye
$9.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown Royal XO
$18.00
Still Austin
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Fire
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Makers 46
$13.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Whistle Pig
$17.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Willet Reserve
$17.00
Screwball
$9.00
Woodford Rye
$15.00
Well Whiskey
$11.50
Angels Envy
$16.50
Basil Hayden
$16.50
Bulliet Rye
$19.50
Bullet
$19.50
Jack Daniels
$13.00
Blantons
$27.00
Knob Creek
$19.50
Makers 46
$19.50
Makers Mark
$16.50
Whistle Pig
$25.00
Woodford Reserve
$19.50
Willet Reserve
$25.00
Crown Royal
$16.50
Crown Royal XO
$25.00
Crown Royal XR
$37.50
Jameson
$16.00
Fireball
$6.50
Well Scotch
$6.00
Ballantines
$11.00
Chivas Regal
$14.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$25.00
Glen Levit 12
$15.00
Glen Levit 18
$45.00
J & B
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$70.00
Johnnie Walker Gold
$21.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$11.00
Lagavulin 16
$27.00
Macallan 12
$36.00
Macallan 18
$90.00
Oban 14
$26.00
Redbreast 12
$18.00
Tullamore 12
$14.00
Henny
$9.99
Well Scotch
$11.50
Chivas Regal
$21.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$37.50
Ballantines
$16.50
Macallan 12
$25.00
Macallan 18
$60.00
Glen Levit 12
$25.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$16.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$25.00
Johnnie Walker Gold
$32.00
Lagavulin 16
$37.50
Oban 14
$25.00
Redbreast 12
$25.00
Jameson
$16.50
Tullamore 12
$21.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$9.50
Aperol
$9.50
B & B
$12.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Campari
$9.50
Chartreuse, Green
$9.50
Cointreau
$9.50
Drambuie
$9.50
Frangelico
$9.50
Godiva Chocolate
$9.50
Grand Marnier
$9.50
Irish Mist
$9.50
Jagermeister
$5.00
Kahlua
$7.50
Lemoncello
$9.50
Liquor 43 43
$9.50
Lillet
$9.50
Mathilde Cassis
$5.00
Molly's Irish Cream
$9.50
Chambord
$9.50
Green Cream de Mint
$5.00
Midori
$5.00
Goldshlager
$7.50
St Germain Elderflower
$5.00
DeKuper Apple
$5.00
DeKuper Peach
$5.00
Courvoisier VS
$14.00
Baileys Irish
$8.50
Disarronno
$9.50
Chris Bros Brandy
$9.50
Grama Floter
$5.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$13.00
Aperol
$13.00
Campari
$13.00
Chartreuse, Green
$13.00
Cointreau
$13