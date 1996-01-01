  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music - 6507 Jester Boulevard Suite 105
Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music imageView gallery

Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music 6507 Jester Boulevard Suite 105

review star

No reviews yet

6507 Jester Boulevard

Austin, TX 78750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Shrimp Delight

$18.00

Charcuterie Board

$36.00

Prime Tenderloin Beef Carpaaccio

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp Brochette

$20.00

Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Beef Tips

$20.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Chili

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Steaks & Chops

Prime Filet Mignon 8 Oz

$45.00

Boneless Ribeye 16 Oz

$42.00

NY Strip 14 Oz

$37.00

Seafood & Specialties

Shrimp&Scallop Linguine

$32.00

Jumbo Shrimp Brochette

$32.00

Alaskan Salmon 9 Oz.

$30.00

Chilean Sea Bass Filet 9 Oz

$45.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$29.00

1/2 Chicken

$29.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$25.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Lobster Tail

$49.00

Chicken Fried Tenderloin

$34.95

Pork Chop

$27.00

Shrimp Mushroom Pesto Pasta

$20.00

Burger

$18.00

Paella

Paella

$32.00

Saucess & Toppings (Add Ons)

Oscar Style

$19.00

Lump Crab Au Gratin

$15.00

Feta & Peppercorn

$9.00

Garlic Crust

$5.00

Lobster Butter

$15.00

Cold Water Lobster 8 Oz

$55.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Brochette

$15.00

Salmon On Salad

$10.00

Bernaise

$5.00

Sides Dishes

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

Cream Corn

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$10.00

Sauteed Green Beans with Bacon

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$10.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprous

$10.00

Veggies of the Day

$10.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Side Of Chicken

$8.99

Fried Okra

$7.95

Side Of Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Side Of Mushroom Rice

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Side Of Crab

$14.99

Lobster Tail

$49.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Dessert Trio

$24.00

Apple Pie

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Brownie

$15.00

Ala Mode

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Banana Split

$12.00

Tirimisu

$9.99

Panchini's Apple Pie

$12.00

Lunch Menu

Bashaw's Chopped Salad

$13.00

Bashaws Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.75

Onion Rings

$7.50

Half Onion Rings Half Fries

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$9.50

Crispy Chicken BLT

$13.00

Bashaw's Original Burguer

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Ribeye Tacos

$18.00

Beef Kabob

$18.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$15.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Lunch Special Mahi Taco

$18.00

Seafood Linguine Pasta

$19.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Side Mix Green Salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Tenderloin Strips

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Mini Burguer

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

Noodles And Butter With 6 Shrimp

$15.00

Noodles & Butter

$7.00

Cheeseburger

After-hours Menu

Bashw's Original Burguer

$21.00

Crispy Chicken BLT

$18.00

Ribeye Tacos

$21.00

Filet Mignon Tenderloin Sandwich

$26.00

Pizza 10

$18.00

Pizza 12

$22.00

Pizza 14

$26.00

Charcuterie Board

$36.00

Tenderloin Sliders With Fries

$14.95

Steak Nachos

$14.95

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Liquor

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Nolet

$12.00

Bombay

Bombay

$8.00

Well Gin

$11.50

Beefeater

$11.50

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Avion

$13.00

Hendricks

$16.50

Tanqueray

$13.00

Nolet

$18.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Well Rum

$11.50

Zacapa 12

$16.50

Bacardi

$13.00

Bacardi Limon

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$13.00

Meyers

$13.00

7 Cain

$16.50

Mount Gay

$11.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Avion Silver

$9.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$17.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Hussong Anejo

$18.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$11.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$18.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$120.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

Don Julio 70

$30.00

Herradura

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Espolon

$8.00

Avion Reserva

$25.00

Well Tequila

$11.50

Casa Noble

$15.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$16.50

Casa Noble Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.50

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.50

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70

$35.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$18.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$19.50

Casa Amigos Anejo

$21.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$25.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$180.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal XO

$18.00

Still Austin

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Willet Reserve

$17.00

Screwball

$9.00

Woodford Rye

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$11.50

Angels Envy

$16.50

Basil Hayden

$16.50

Bulliet Rye

$19.50

Bullet

$19.50

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Blantons

$27.00

Knob Creek

$19.50

Makers 46

$19.50

Makers Mark

$16.50

Whistle Pig

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$19.50

Willet Reserve

$25.00

Crown Royal

$16.50

Crown Royal XO

$25.00

Crown Royal XR

$37.50

Jameson

$16.00

Fireball

$6.50

Well Scotch

$6.00

Ballantines

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$25.00

Glen Levit 12

$15.00

Glen Levit 18

$45.00

J & B

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$70.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Lagavulin 16

$27.00

Macallan 12

$36.00

Macallan 18

$90.00

Oban 14

$26.00

Redbreast 12

$18.00

Tullamore 12

$14.00

Henny

$9.99

Well Scotch

$11.50

Chivas Regal

$21.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$37.50

Ballantines

$16.50

Macallan 12

$25.00

Macallan 18

$60.00

Glen Levit 12

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$16.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$32.00

Lagavulin 16

$37.50

Oban 14

$25.00

Redbreast 12

$25.00

Jameson

$16.50

Tullamore 12

$21.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.50

Aperol

$9.50

B & B

$12.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Campari

$9.50

Chartreuse, Green

$9.50

Cointreau

$9.50

Drambuie

$9.50

Frangelico

$9.50

Godiva Chocolate

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Irish Mist

$9.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

$9.50

Liquor 43 43

$9.50

Lillet

$9.50

Mathilde Cassis

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.50

Chambord

$9.50

Green Cream de Mint

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Goldshlager

$7.50

St Germain Elderflower

$5.00

DeKuper Apple

$5.00

DeKuper Peach

$5.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Baileys Irish

$8.50

Disarronno

$9.50

Chris Bros Brandy

$9.50

Grama Floter

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Aperol

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Cointreau

$13