Basic Bar & Pizza Corner of 10th and J

410 10TH AVE

San Diego, CA 92101

Base Pies

Small Red Pie

$15.00

Large Red Pie

$19.00

Small White Pie

$15.00

Large White Pie

$19.00

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

Monthly Special Pie Small

$25.00

Monthly Special Pie Large

$40.00

Classic Pies

Mashed Small

Mashed Small

$22.00

Small white pie w/ mozz, mashed potato, bacon

Mashed Large

Mashed Large

$30.00

Large white pie w/ mozz, mashed potato,bacon

Veggie Small

Veggie Small

$24.00

Small red pie w/ mozz, onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, spinach, black olive & artichoke hearts

Veggie Large

Veggie Large

$35.00

Large red pie w/ mozz, onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, spinach, black olive & artichoke hearts

Marg Small

Marg Small

$22.00

Small red pie w/ fresh mozz, basil, stewed tomato

Marg Large

Marg Large

$30.00

Large red pie w/ fresh mozz, basil, stewed tomato

So Meaty Small

So Meaty Small

$28.00

Small Red pie with mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, fresh basil, ricotta.

So Meaty Large

So Meaty Large

$40.00

Large Red pie with mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, fresh basil, ricotta.

4-Maggio Small

4-Maggio Small

$22.00

Small white pie w/ mozz, ricotta, parmesan, gorgonzola, fresh basil

4-Maggio Large

4-Maggio Large

$30.00

Large white pie w/ mozz, ricotta, parmesan, gorgonzola, fresh basil

Meatball Small

Meatball Small

$24.00

Small red pie w/ mozz meatball, ricotta, onion, fresh basil, garlic

Meatball Large

Meatball Large

$37.00

Large red pie w/ mozz meatball, ricotta, onion, fresh basil, garlic

J Street Small

J Street Small

$28.00

Small white pie w/ mozz, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomato, pesto

J Street Large

J Street Large

$40.00

Large white pie w/ mozz, chicken, bacon, sun dried tomato, pesto

Pepper Small

Pepper Small

$23.00

Small red pie w/ mozz, cherry peppers, sausage, gorgonzola

Pepper Large

Pepper Large

$33.00

Large red pie w/ mozz, cherry peppers, sausage, gorgonzola

Salads

Small BASIC Salad

$12.00

Small mixed greens, sliced pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette,

Large BASIC Salad

$16.00

Large mixed greens, sliced pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette,

Small CAESAR Salad

$12.00

Small romaine salad w/ croutons, parmesan and house cesar dressing

Large CAESAR Salad

$16.00

Large romaine salad w/ croutons, parmesan and house cesar dressing

Sauces

JOJO Spicy Red Suace

$0.50

Buttermilk/Ranch

$0.50

Pesto Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Marinara sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of East Village in Downtown San Diego, simplicity and urban style converge at BASIC Bar / Pizza. Thin-crust brick oven pizza is the highlight on the one page menu, and a no-nonsense drink list and raw industrial design elements complete the massive 5,000 square foot restaurant and bar, which was converted from an authentic 1912 warehouse.

Location

410 10TH AVE, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

