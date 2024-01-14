Basic Bird
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Super Crispy Korean Fried Chicken or Cauliflower served alongside seasonal sides and homemade dumplings.
Location
2607 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50310
Gallery
