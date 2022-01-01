Basic Burger - Pentagon Row

Basic Burger imageView gallery

Popular Items

Basic Cheeseburger
Basic Bacon Cheeseburger
Big Double Cheeseburger

Basic Burgers

Harvest Turkey Burger - Limited Time!

Harvest Turkey Burger - Limited Time!

$9.99

1/3 pound fresh ground turkey seasoned and grilled with our signature seasoning. Accompanied by lettuce, tomato, crispy fried onions, melted Muenster cheese and finished with our house made cranberry aioli. All served on a toasted brioche bun

Big Double Cheeseburger

Big Double Cheeseburger

$10.59

Two 1/4lb certified angus beef patties grilled to perfection. Served with two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.

Big Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Big Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.29

Two 1/4lb certified angus beef patties grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.

Basic Bacon Cheeseburger

Basic Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.79

1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, fried onion ring, and our tangy House BBQ sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.

Basic Cheeseburger

Basic Cheeseburger

$8.69

1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.

Basic Hamburger

Basic Hamburger

$8.29

1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$8.39
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Artisan veggie patty made of barley, carrots, mushroom, and celery. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for Vegan option.

Beyond Plant Based Burger

Beyond Plant Based Burger

$10.99

Plant based burger made of peas, rice, and mung bean. Grilled and served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. Go bunless and no sauce for a gluten free Vegan option

Chicken, Fish, Hot Dogs & Wings

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.69

Char-grilled herb vinaigrette marinated chicken breast topped with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.69

Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.69

Spicy buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our house buffalo sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crispy bacon, pepperjack cheese, and house honey BBQ sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

Nashville Sweet Heat Chicken

Nashville Sweet Heat Chicken

$9.69

Nashville Sweet Heat marinated, seasoned, and breaded chicken breast fried to crispy perfection. Topped with Mike's Hot Honey and dill pickles and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Crispy Cod Sandwich

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$9.99

Beer battered cod fried to a crispy golden brown, Topped with crisp leaf lettuce , fresh tomato, our house tartar sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Basic Dog

Basic Dog

$5.50

1/4lb all beef hot dog served on a toasted buttery roll.

Signature Dog

Signature Dog

$7.49

1/4lb all beef hot dog topped with American Cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onions, and our signature Basic sauce served on a toasted buttery roll.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.95

1/4lb all beef hot dog topped with sweet relish, sliced tomatoes, chopped red onion, dill pickles, banana peppers, and yellow mustard served on a toasted buttery roll.

Crispy Breaded Wings

Crispy Breaded Wings

$12.49

10 pieces of breaded chicken wings fried crispy. Served with your choice of house BBQ or house buffalo sauce and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$7.65

Bed of a fresh kale/leaf lettuce blend and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing. Add your choice of protein for an additional charge

Bistro Salad

Bistro Salad

$7.65

A bed of spring mix topped with walnut pieces, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add your choice of protein for additional cost

Sides

Thin cut french fries - Regular

Thin cut french fries - Regular

$2.99

Thin cut french fries cooked crispy with your choice of our house seasoning or sea salt.

Thin cut french fries - Large

Thin cut french fries - Large

$5.75

Thin cut french fries cooked crispy with your choice of our house seasoning or sea salt.

Sweet Potato Fries - Regular

Sweet Potato Fries - Regular

$3.75

Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$6.50

Crispy fried thick cut sweet potatoes served with our house Dijon Maple dipping sauce.

Onion Rings - Regular

Onion Rings - Regular

$4.39

Crispy breaded and fried onion rings served with our signature Basic sauce.

Onion rings - Large

Onion rings - Large

$6.99

Crispy breaded and fried onion rings served with our signature Basic sauce.

Loaded Moo Fries

Loaded Moo Fries

$8.49

A large order of thin cut french fries topped with our house made chipotle ranch, shaved parmesan cheese, crispy bacon, scallions, and a fried egg!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Beer battered dill pickle slices served with our signature Basic sauce.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Milkshakes & Dessert

ONLINE ORDERS! We will keep your shake in the freezer. Please ask an employee for your shake when you are picking up your order. Thank you
S'Mores Shake

S'Mores Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate shake topped with marshmallow, graham cracker, and mini Hersheys chocolate bar

Caramel Apple Butter Shake - Limited Time!

Caramel Apple Butter Shake - Limited Time!

$6.25
Cookies n Cream Shake

Cookies n Cream Shake

$6.25

ONLINE ORDERS! We will keep your shake in the freezer. Please ask an employee for your shake when you are picking up your order. Thank you

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.25

ONLINE ORDERS! We will keep your shake in the freezer. Please ask an employee for your shake when you are picking up your order. Thank you

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.25

ONLINE ORDERS! We will keep your shake in the freezer. Please ask an employee for your shake when you are picking up your order. Thank you

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.25

ONLINE ORDERS! We will keep your shake in the freezer. Please ask an employee for your shake when you are picking up your order. Thank you

Old Fashioned Sour Cream Donut

Old Fashioned Sour Cream Donut

$2.75
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Stubborn Craft Soda (free refills)

Fountain Stubborn Craft Soda (free refills)

$2.89

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE OR DELIVERY

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.89

NOT AVAILABLE FOR CURBSIDE

Honest Kids Apple Juice

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$1.19
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.89

Beer & Wine

Miller Lite - 12oz bottle

Miller Lite - 12oz bottle

$4.00
Port City Porter - 12oz bottle

Port City Porter - 12oz bottle

$6.00
Evolution Exile Red Ale - 12oz bottle

Evolution Exile Red Ale - 12oz bottle

$6.00
Quirk Blackberry Sage Spiked Selzter - 12oz can

Quirk Blackberry Sage Spiked Selzter - 12oz can

$6.00Out of stock
Kona Longboard 12oz can

Kona Longboard 12oz can

$5.00
Lost Boy Wingman Raspberry Dry Cider 12oz can

Lost Boy Wingman Raspberry Dry Cider 12oz can

$6.00
Ommegang Rare Vos 16oz can

Ommegang Rare Vos 16oz can

$8.00
Denizens South Side IPA - 12oz can

Denizens South Side IPA - 12oz can

$6.00
3 Notch Blackberry Gose 12oz can

3 Notch Blackberry Gose 12oz can

$3.00Out of stock
21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA - 12oz can

21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA - 12oz can

$3.00Out of stock
Merf Chardonnay Can

Merf Chardonnay Can

$7.00
Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$7.00
Rose All Day Can

Rose All Day Can

$7.00
Make Your Own Mimosa

Make Your Own Mimosa

$7.00

12oz bottle orange juice and 250ml can of sparkling white. Mix to your desired ratio

Bollicini Sparkling White can

Bollicini Sparkling White can

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202

Directions

Gallery
Basic Burger image

