Basic. Eatery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

122 Public Square

Lebanon, TN 37087

FOOD

BOWLS

OK TO BE BASIC. BOWL
$15.00

OK TO BE BASIC. BOWL

$15.00

our special acai blend topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola, B. butter

PRETTY BASIC IN PINK BOWL
$15.00

PRETTY BASIC IN PINK BOWL

$15.00

our special dragon fruit blend topped with kiwis, mangos, bananas, granola, B. butter

BLUE CRUSH BOWL
$15.00

BLUE CRUSH BOWL

$15.00

our special blue tropical blend topped with blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, B. butter

SMOOTHIES

B. BASIC SMOOTHIE
$9.00

B. BASIC SMOOTHIE

$9.00

strawberries, banana, honey, coconut milk

B. BEACHY SMOOTHIE
$9.00

B. BEACHY SMOOTHIE

$9.00

strawberries, pineapple, mango, agave, orange juice

B. HEALTHY SMOOTHIE
$9.00

B. HEALTHY SMOOTHIE

$9.00

banana, mango, spinach, spirulina, greek vanilla yogurt, coconut milk

LOADED TOAST

BASIC. AVOCADO TOAST
$10.00

BASIC. AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

avocado spread, cherry tomatoes, bacon, tajin, balsamic vinegar glaze

B. BUTTER TOAST
$10.00

B. BUTTER TOAST

$10.00

b. butter spread, bananas, granola, honey

BASIC. BERRIES & CREAM TOAST
$10.00

BASIC. BERRIES & CREAM TOAST

$10.00

cream cheese spread, strawberries, blueberries, granola, honey

BUILD YOUR OWN

LOADED TOAST
$9.00

LOADED TOAST

$9.00
YOGURT PARFAIT
$8.00

YOGURT PARFAIT

$8.00

greek vanilla yogurt with granola and your choice of two toppings

OATMEAL BOWL
$7.00

OATMEAL BOWL

$7.00

rolled oats with honey and your choice of two toppings

SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$9.00

SANDWICHES

THE AUGUSTA

THE AUGUSTA

$14.00

teeing up... just in time for the masters - pepper jelly, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese on ciabatta bread (includes a side)

THE FULL MONTY
$14.00

THE FULL MONTY

$14.00

chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce on ciabatta bread (includes a side)

BASIC. TBA

BASIC. TBA

$14.00

turkey, bacon, avocado spread, tomato, cheddar cheese, pesto aioli on ciabatta bread (includes a side)

WHEN IN ROME

WHEN IN ROME

$12.00

fresh sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, sundried tomato, balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread (includes a side)

PLAIN JANE

PLAIN JANE

$12.00

ham, white cheddar cheese, ooey gooey butter spread on ciabatta bread (includes a side)

JUST CHEESIN'

JUST CHEESIN'

$10.00

cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese, ooey gooey butter spread on white bread (includes a side)

WRAPS

THE J. CAESAR WRAP
$13.00

THE J. CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing in a sundried tomato wrap (includes a side)

WANNA GET AWAY WRAP
$13.00

WANNA GET AWAY WRAP

$13.00

homemade southwest chicken salad, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese in a sundried tomato wrap (includes a side)

SALADS

HAVANA NIGHTS SALAD
$13.00

HAVANA NIGHTS SALAD

$13.00

chopped romaine, cotija cheese, black beans, diced red pepper, tortilla strips, cherry tomatoes, mexican caesar dressing (on the side)

BASICALLY, OUR FAV SALAD
$13.00

BASICALLY, OUR FAV SALAD

$13.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberries, cranberries, apples, candied nuts, balsamic dressing (on the side)

A BASIC. SALAD
$13.00

A BASIC. SALAD

$13.00

iceberg, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, green onion, cucumber, house ranch dressing (on the side)

SOUPS

WHITE CHEDDAR CAULIFLOWER BISQUE (16OZ)
$7.00

WHITE CHEDDAR CAULIFLOWER BISQUE (16OZ)

$7.00
ROASTED RED PEPPER & GOUDA (16OZ)
$7.00

ROASTED RED PEPPER & GOUDA (16OZ)

$7.00
WHITE CHEDDAR CAULIFLOWER BISQUE (12OZ)
$5.00

WHITE CHEDDAR CAULIFLOWER BISQUE (12OZ)

$5.00
ROASTED RED PEPPER & GOUDA (12OZ)
$5.00

ROASTED RED PEPPER & GOUDA (12OZ)

$5.00

KIDS

THE TINY BOWL
$7.00

THE TINY BOWL

$7.00

our special dragon fruit blend topped with strawberries, bananas and nutella

THE TINY CHEESERIE
$5.00

THE TINY CHEESERIE

$5.00

white bread, cheddar cheese, ooey gooey butter spread grilled to perfection

THE TINY NANA SAMMICH
$5.00

THE TINY NANA SAMMICH

$5.00

white bread, banana, nutella, B. butter

THE TINY FROZEN S'MORE
$4.00

THE TINY FROZEN S'MORE

$4.00

think ice cream sandwich, Basic. style

THE DIRT DESSERT
$5.00

THE DIRT DESSERT

$5.00

a fluffy chocolate pudding, topped with crushed oreos.. and don't forget the worms. Just like when you were a kid

SIDES

SPICY CUCUMBER SALAD
$2.00

SPICY CUCUMBER SALAD

$2.00
CHIPS + HOMEMADE SALSA
$2.00

CHIPS + HOMEMADE SALSA

$2.00
PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

$2.00
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$2.00
HEN OF THE WOODS - WHITE CHEDDAR JALAPENO CHIPS
$2.00

HEN OF THE WOODS - WHITE CHEDDAR JALAPENO CHIPS

$2.00
HEN OF THE WOODS - CAROLINA BBQ CHIPS
$2.00

HEN OF THE WOODS - CAROLINA BBQ CHIPS

$2.00

$2.00
HEN OF THE WOODS - SEA SALTED CHIPS
$2.00

HEN OF THE WOODS - SEA SALTED CHIPS

$2.00Out of stock
WHITE CHEDDAR CAULIFLOWER BISQUE (12OZ)
$5.00

WHITE CHEDDAR CAULIFLOWER BISQUE (12OZ)

$5.00
ROASTED RED PEPPER + GOUDA SOUP (12OZ)
$5.00

ROASTED RED PEPPER + GOUDA SOUP (12OZ)

$5.00

DRINKS

WATER

EVERYBODY BOXED WATER (16.9 OZ)
$3.00

EVERYBODY BOXED WATER (16.9 OZ)

$3.00
CRYSTAL GEYSER WATER (8 OZ)
$1.00

CRYSTAL GEYSER WATER (8 OZ)

$1.00

COFFEE

FROTHY MONKEY CLASSIC COLD BREW COFFEE
$5.50

FROTHY MONKEY CLASSIC COLD BREW COFFEE

$5.50
POP + BOTTLE VANILLA COLD BREW COFFEE
$7.00

POP + BOTTLE VANILLA COLD BREW COFFEE

$7.00

SELTZER

PHOCUS - BLOOD ORANGE
$3.00

PHOCUS - BLOOD ORANGE

$3.00
PHOCUS - STRAWBERRY KIWI
$3.00

PHOCUS - STRAWBERRY KIWI

$3.00
PHOCUS - ROOT BEER
$3.00

PHOCUS - ROOT BEER

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA - CITRUS
$4.50

KOMBUCHA - CITRUS

$4.50
KOMBUCHA - GINGER
$4.50

KOMBUCHA - GINGER

$4.50
KOMBUCHA - CUCUMBER
$4.50

KOMBUCHA - CUCUMBER

$4.50

JUICE

URBAN JUICER - THE WELL BEING
$8.00

URBAN JUICER - THE WELL BEING

$8.00
NATALIES - LEMONADE
$4.50

NATALIES - LEMONADE

$4.50
NATALIES - BLOOD ORANGE JUICE
$4.50

NATALIES - BLOOD ORANGE JUICE

$4.50Out of stock
NATALIES - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
$4.50

NATALIES - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50Out of stock
PERRICONE FARMS - TANGERINE JUICE
$4.50

PERRICONE FARMS - TANGERINE JUICE

$4.50

SODA

COKE

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

122 Public Square, Lebanon, TN 37087

Directions

