Basic Kitchen - DT 82 Wentworth Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, and brunch and dinner Saturday and Sunday.
Location
82 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lowland & The Quinte - Lowland & The Quinte
No Reviews
332 King Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant