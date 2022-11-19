Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

257 Reviews

$$$

270 Kingston Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11213

Popular Items

Basic Pizza
Basil Fries
Wild Mushroom

Starters

Basil Fries

$15.00

Parmesan Cheese

Mushroom Soup

$18.00

Heavy Cream, Cremini & Oyster Mushrooms, Croutons

Roasted Cauliflower

$18.00

CARAMELIZED CARROT PURE

Loaded Baked Potato

$18.00

BAKED POTATO, BECHAMEL SAUCE, MUSHROOM, CHEDDAR

SFINCI

$18.00

RICOTTA, SPINACH, SAUTEED ONION, TZATZIKI,SCALLION OIL

Fritto Misto

$18.00

BROCCOLINI, FISH, ZUCCHINI, CAULIFLOWER, GREEN BEANS TZATZIKI, GARLIC AIOLI

Piadina

$18.00

STUFFED WITH MOZZARELLA , VEGETABLES, ONIONS, TOMATO SAUSE & ARUGULA BECHAMEL

Moroccan Cigar

$20.00Out of stock

Eggplant, ricotta cheese, wrapped in fresh pastry dough.

Kabocha Squash Soup

$18.00

Pan Seared Tuna

$20.00Out of stock

Salads

Green Salad

$16.00

Romain, Radish, Greens, Citrus Vinaigrette

Apple Endive

$19.00

Green Apple, Endive Greens, Feta, Pomegranate,

Panzanella

$19.00

Rustic Tomatoes, Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Croutons

Nicoise

$24.00

Ahi tuna, potato, olive, tomato, greens, cucumber, mustard vinaigrette

Beet Arugala

$25.00

Feta, toasted almonds, red wine dressing

Wood Oven Pizza

Basic Pizza

$25.00

Classic marinara, Mozzarella, basil and Parmesan

Kale & Fire

$26.00

Wild Mushroom

$26.00

Mozzarella Goat cheese, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms.

Stromboli

$19.00

Rosemary, Oregano, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic Confit

Calzone

$19.00

Ricotta, Parmesan, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$18.00
Potato Gnocchi

$30.00

Butter, Sage, Parmesan, Chestnuts

Basil Pasta

$28.00

Pomodoro Pasta

$28.00

Housemade Fettucini Pasta, Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce topped with Parmesan and Fresh Basil

Fish

Striped Bass

$35.00

Chilean sea bass

$40.00

Dessert

Belgian Waffle

$15.00

Fresh belgian waffle topped with a berry sauce, chocolate, fruit, coconut shavings and cream.

Chocolate Fondue

$10.00

Moist chocolate cake filled with a hot ganache

Oreo Cheesecake

$15.00
Strawberry Cheesecake

$15.00
Dulce de Lece Cheesecake

$11.00
Marble Cheesecake

$15.00

Cold Beverages

Saratoga

$8.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Salads

Wood Oven Pizza

Basic Pizza

Pasta & More

Mac & Cheese

Fish

Whole, Fried Branzino

Herb Roasted Salmon

$40.00

Served with Broccolini and Mashed Potatoes

Dessert

Belgian Waffle

$15.00

Fresh belgian waffle topped with a berry sauce, chocolate, fruit, coconut shavings and cream.

Chocolate Fondue

$10.00

Moist chocolate cake filled with a hot ganache

Dessert Pizza

$17.60
Strawberry Cheesecake

$15.00

Marble Cheesecake

$15.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$15.00

Dulce de Lece Cheesecake

$15.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Panna Water

$8.00+

Pellegrino

$8.00+

Snapple

$5.00

Wood Oven Pizza

Wild Mushroom

$28.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Having originally opened in 2011 as a chic Italian bistro providing contemporary Italian cuisine, Basil has entered a new age of cleaner, simpler ingredients and fresher fare. Its woodstone oven helps create a range of delicious specialty pizzas, and its open kitchen not only allows for staff efficiency, but provides a culinary show and removes the veil between patron and kitchen. It also gives the chefs and cooks a venue to show off and have a good time, giving the restaurant an energetic atmosphere.

Location

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213

Directions

Gallery
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar image
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar image

