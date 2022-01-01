A map showing the location of Basil Pizza & Bar 1101 Dunston AveView gallery

Basil Pizza & Bar 1101 Dunston Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Dunston Ave

Birmingham, AL 35213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fast Bar

Draft Beer

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Coors

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light/Budweiser

$4.00

Well Liquor

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Can Beers

$6.00

16oz cans

$5.00

Seltzers

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Bottle Mimosas

$10.00

Imports

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Tully

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Espolon

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Irish Mule

$6.00

Irish Ginger

$6.00

Irish Combo

$9.00

St. Paddys Tully

$6.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Glass of house

$6.00

Final Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bottle Rose

$42.00

Bottle Segura Viudas

$60.00

Josh Cab

$9.00

Bottle 3 Finger Jack Cab

$42.00

3 Finger Jack

$11.00

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00

Alex Brown Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bottle Fini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Banfi Cab

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Bottle Alex Brown Pinot Noir

$38.00

Rose

$11.00

Bottle Banfi Cabarnet

$30.00

Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Diora Chard

$11.00

Decoy Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Bottle of house

$18.00

Bottle Decoy Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Bottle Diora Chardonnay

$42.00

Josh Cabarnet

$9.00

Wine Wednesday House Bottle

$10.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Cat Head

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Deep Eddy's

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Natty Light Vodka

$6.00

Espolon

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Paddy's

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Tully

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Blantons

$15.00

1792

$9.00

Piggy Back

$9.00

Crown reserve

$14.00

Templeton rye 4year

$9.00

Templeton rye 6year

$11.00

Whistle Pig Roadstock Rye

$15.00

Bardstown

$22.00

Whistlepig Roadstock Rye 12 Year

$25.00

Weller Antique

$13.00

Weller Reserve

$8.00

Naked Blended Scotch

$9.00

Michters

$9.00

Well Liquor

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Hoke Fireball

$4.00

Bud Light/Budweiser

$4.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

Can Beers

$6.00

Coors

$5.00

Seltzers

$6.00

Happy hour Bud Light/Heavy

$2.50

Happy Hour Liquor

$3.00

Bottle mimosa

$10.00

16oz cans

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Imports

$5.00

Hokie Poke Combo

$7.50

Guiness

$6.00

Soda\Tea

$2.50

Red Bull Add On

$3.00

Coors Draft

$2.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Mule

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Long Island

$10.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Transfusion

$8.00

Purple People Eater Foundation Drink

$8.00

Happy Hour Bud/Budweiser

$2.50

House Wine

$3.00

Well Liquor

$3.00

Coors Tallboy Happy Hour

$3.00

Happy Hour Fireball

$4.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Cock n Balls

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Starters

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Low Boil

$15.00

Pizza

10" BYO 10"

$10.00

10" Double Pepperoni 10"

$13.00

Marinara, pepperoni, house cheese blend, asiago and parmesan cheese

10" Diavlo 10"

$12.00

10" Carne 10"

$14.00

10" Bloomin Shroomin 10"

$12.00Out of stock

10" Veggie Overload 10"

$13.00

10" Supreme 10"

$13.00

10" Margherita 10"

$12.00

10" Say Cheese 10"

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provalone, feta, parmesan, asiago

10" BBQ Chicken 10"

$12.00

Bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle

10" Buffalo Chicken 10"

$13.00

10" Big Kahuna 10"

$13.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"

$12.00

10" Spicy Sicilian 10"

$14.00

10" Chicken Pesto 10"

$14.00

10" Hipster Special 10"

$12.00

Ranch 2 Oz

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.00

12" BYO

$13.00

12" Double Pepperoni

$16.00

Marinara, pepperoni, house cheese blend, asiago and parmesan cheese

12" Diavlo

$15.00

12" Carne

$18.00

12" Bloomin Shroomin

$16.00Out of stock

12" Veggie Overload

$17.00

12" Supreme

$17.00

12" Margherita

$15.00

12" Say Cheese

$15.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provalone, feta, parmesan, asiago

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

12" Big Kahuna

$17.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

12" Spicy Sicilian

$17.00

12" Chicken Pesto

$17.00

12" Hipster Special

$15.00

Ranch 2 Oz

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.00

16" BYO

$16.00

16" Double Pepperoni

$20.00

Marinara, pepperoni, house cheese blend, asiago and parmesan cheese

16" Diavlo

$20.00

16" Carne

$23.00

16" Bloomin Shroomin

$20.00Out of stock

16" Veggie Overload

$21.00

16" Supreme

$20.00

16" Margherita

$18.00

16" Say Cheese

$19.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provalone, feta, parmesan, asiago

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

16" Big Kahuna

$20.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

16" Spicy Sicilian

$20.00

16" Chicken Pesto

$20.00

16" Hipster Special

$19.00

Ranch 2 Oz

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.00

BYO GLUTEN FREE

$17.00

Double Pepperoni GLUTEN FREE

$24.00

Marinara, pepperoni, house cheese blend, asiago and parmesan cheese

Diavlo GLUTEN FREE

$25.00

Carne GLUTEN FREE

$27.00

Bloomin Shroomin GLUTEN FREE

$25.00

Veggie Overload GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

Supreme GLUTEN FREE

$24.00

Margherita GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

Say Cheese GLUTEN FREE

$22.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provalone, feta, parmesan, asiago

Bloomin Shroomin GLUTEN FREE

$25.00

BBQ Chicken GLUTEN FREE

$24.00

Bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken GLUTEN FREE

$24.00

Big Kahuna GLUTEN FREE

$25.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

Spicy Sicilian GLUTEN FREE

$26.00

Chicken Pesto GLUTEN FREE

$24.00Out of stock

Hipster Special GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

Ranch 2 Oz

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.00

Fuhgeddaboudit

$65.00

A massive 16 inch deep dish filled with pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. If you finish it in one hour, it's on us and you win a $100 gift card!!! *1 person per contest

Neighborhood Favorite Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Ranch

$8.00+

Salads

The House Salad

$5.00+

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Slices

Margherita Slice

$8.00

Veggie Slice

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$8.00

Chicken Pesto Slice

$8.00

Supreme Slice

$8.00

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Cheese Slice

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chz Slice

$5.00

Kids Pep Slice

$5.00

Nothing

Chicken tenders and fries

$6.00

Corn dog and fries

$6.00

Sauces

Ranch 2 Oz

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.00

Ranch 4 Oz

$1.50

Ranch 4 Oz

$1.50

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Just a Turkey Sammich

$6.00Out of stock

Classic Italiano

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00Out of stock

Lunch Special

Cheese Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Cheese slice and Salad

$9.99

Pepperoni slice and Salad

$9.99

Specials

Pasta Special

$14.00

Bham restaurant week

$20.00

Tacoes

$9.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Bud/Budweiser

$2.50

Happy Hour Liquor

$3.00

Bottle Mimosas

$10.00

Happy Hour Fireball

$4.00

Coors Tallboy Happy Hour

$3.00

House Wine

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light/Budweiser

$4.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

Can Beers

$6.00

Coors

$5.00

Seltzers

$6.00

Happy hour Bud Light/Heavy

$2.50

Happy Hour Liquor

$3.00

Bottle mimosa

$10.00

16oz cans

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Imports

$5.00

Hokie Poke Combo

$7.50

Guiness

$6.00

Soda\Tea

$2.50

Red Bull Add On

$3.00

Liquor

Well Liquor

$5.00

Rocks (2oz Pour)

$2.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Cat Head

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Deep Eddy's

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenlivet Double Oak

$14.00

Glenlivet Double Oak

$14.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Kraken

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Paddy's

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Tully

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Blantons

$15.00

1792

$9.00

Piggy Back

$9.00

Crown reserve

$14.00

Templeton rye 4year

$9.00

Templeton rye 6year

$11.00

Whistle Pig Roadstock Rye

$15.00

Bardstown

$22.00

Whistlepig Roadstock Rye 12 Year

$25.00

Weller Reserve

$8.00

Weller Reserve

$8.00

Weller Antique

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Naked Blended Scotch

$9.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Hoke Fireball

$4.00

Wine

Glass of house

$6.00

Decoy Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Final Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Diora Chard

$11.00

Rose

$11.00

Banfi Cab

$8.00

3 Finger Jack

$11.00

Alex Brown Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Bottle of house

$18.00

Bottle Decoy Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Bottle Fini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Diora Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Rose

$42.00

Bottle Banfi Cabarnet

$30.00

Bottle 3 Finger Jack Cab

$42.00

Bottle Alex Brown Pinot Noir

$38.00

Bottle Segura Viudas

$60.00

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00

Josh Cabarnet

$9.00

Wine Wednesday House Bottle

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$3.00

Mule

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Transfusion

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 Dunston Ave, Birmingham, AL 35213

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Saw's Juke Joint - 1115 Dunston Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Dunston Avenue Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Slim's PIzzeria
orange starNo Reviews
65 Church Street Mountain Brook, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Crestline
orange starNo Reviews
99 Euclid Avenue Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Craft's on Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 Church St Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 3811 Clairmont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3811 Clairmont Avenue Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
The Current at Cahaba - 4500 5th Ave S.
orange starNo Reviews
4500 5th Ave S. Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston