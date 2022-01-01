Basil Pizza & Bar 1101 Dunston Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1101 Dunston Ave, Birmingham, AL 35213
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Saw's Juke Joint - 1115 Dunston Avenue
No Reviews
1115 Dunston Avenue Birmingham, AL 35213
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham