Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basil Thai - Columbia

review star

No reviews yet

702 Cross Hill Rd Suite 300A

columbia, SC 29205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Soda

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Hot Tea

$4.25

Thai Tea

$3.75

Agua Panna

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Trop

$5.00

NA Pineapple Mojito

$4.00

Coffee

$2.75

Juice

Orange

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

White Grapefruit

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

702 Cross Hill Rd Suite 300A, columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Midwood Smokehouse - Cross Hill -
orange starNo Reviews
702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Devine St Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Arabesque - On Devine
orange star4.4 • 740
2930 Devine St Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Tasty As Fit - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
3001 Millwood Ave. Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Forest Acres - Poogan's Southern Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4605 Forest Acres Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston