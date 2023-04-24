Main picView gallery

Basil Thai - Stonecrest

review star

No reviews yet

7800 Rea Rd A

Charlotte, NC 28277

Dinner

Appetizers

Basil Rolls (2)

$8.00

Basil Rolls (3)

$11.00

Egg Rolls (2)

$8.00

Egg Rolls (3)

$11.00

Stuffed Shrimp (6)

$16.00

Fried Wonton (7)

$11.00

Thai Wings (6)

$14.00

Larb

$11.00

Nam Sod

$11.00

Satay (Beef)

$15.00

Satay (Chicken)

$15.00

Satay Combo

$15.00

App Platter

$55.00

Curries

Green Curry

$21.00

Red Curry

$21.00

Masaman

$21.00

Dessert

Big Choc. Cake

$9.50

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Sticky Mango

$8.00

Cheese Cake Turtle

$8.25

GF Choc Cake

$7.50

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Entrees

Basil

$22.00

Pad Prik

$21.00

Ginger

$22.00

Garlic

$22.00

Prik King

$20.00

Sweet n' Sour

$20.00

Cashew Nuts

$21.00

Veg Delight (Veg Only)

$18.00

Veg Delight

$22.00

Noodle/Rice

Thai Stir Fry

$22.00

Pad See Eu

$21.00

Pad Kee Mow

$22.00

Pad Woon Sen

$23.00

Fried Rice

$20.00

Veg. Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$22.00

Egg Fried Rice

$16.00

Soups/Salads

Chx Coconut Soup

$16.00

Papaya Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Seafood Soup

$18.00

Shrimp Soup

$18.00

Wonton Soup

$16.00

Yum Kung (Shrimp Salad)

$16.00

Yum Neua (Beef Salad)

$16.00

Yum Ped (Duck Salad)

$15.00

Yum Yai

$13.00

Specialties

Pad Thai

$22.00

Basil Duck

$35.00

Three-Flavor Fish

$32.00

Basil Mixed Seafood

$31.00

Volcano Shrimp

$29.00

Red Curry Duck

$35.00

Basil Barramundi

$28.00

Shrimp Barramundi

$29.00

Sides

*Include PlasticWare

BR Sauce

Lg Brown Rice

$5.00

Lg Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Nam Pla

$1.00

Peanut sauce

$2.00

SD Cashew Nuts

$4.00

SD Mix Veggies

$4.00

Sd Peanuts

$2.00

SD RCD/BD Sauce

$5.00

Sm Brown Rice

$2.00

Sm Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Spice Trio

Steam Brocc

$4.00

Steamed Pad Thai noodles

$4.00

Steamed PSE Noodles

$4.00

Sweet and sour sauce

Thai Chili

Steam Brocc (Copy)

$4.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino Lg

$8.00

Aqua Panna Lg

$8.00

Sm Pellegrino

$4.00

Sm Aqua Panna

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Wine

Red Wine BTL

BTL Noah River

$33.00

BTL Violet Hill

$45.00

BTL Fiction

$39.00

BTL Catacalysm

$39.00

BTL Kenwood (Pinot Noir)

$28.00

BTL Cline Seven Ranchlands (Pinot Noir)

$30.00

BTL La Crema (Pinot Noir)

$45.00

BTL Lincour Rancho Santa Rosa (Pinot Noir)

$42.00

BTL Napa Cellars (Pinot Noir)

$42.00

BTL Montinore Estate (Pinot Noir)

$36.00

BTL The Calling (Pinot Noir)

$41.00

BTL Colene Clemens Adriane (Pinot Noir)

$60.00

BTL Domaine Delaporte Chavignal (Pinot Noir)

$65.00

BTL Septima (Malbec)

$24.00

BTL Achaval Ferrer (Malbec)

$35.00

BTL Kaiken Ultra (Malbec)

$42.00

BTL Two Square (Malbec)

$130.00

BTL Goldschmidt Vineyards Fidelity (Red Blend)

$36.00

BTL J.L Chave Cotes-Du-Rhone 'Mon Coeur'

$45.00

BTL Harvey & Harriet (Red Blend)

$52.00

BTL Poggio Al Tesoro II Seggio Super Tuscan

$62.00

BTL The Crane Assembly 'Diciple' (Red Blend)

$80.00

BTL Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat (Syrah)

$45.00

BTL Katherine Goldschmidt (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$35.00

BTL Banshee (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$37.00

BTL Edge (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$41.00

BTL B.R. Cohn (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$48.00

BTL Silenus Tyros (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$50.00

BTL My Favorite Neighbor (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$87.00

BTL St. Supery Estates (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$90.00

BTL Silverado (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$100.00

BTL Vineyard 29 'Cru' (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$100.00

BTL Mount Peak Sentinel (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$110.00

BTL Penfolds 'Bin389' (Shiraz)

$110.00

White Wine BTL

BTL Essence

$36.00

BTL Raza

$30.00

BTL Montinore Estate

$42.00

BTL Matteo Braidot

$33.00

BTL Biscaye Baie

$39.00

BTL Excelsior

$30.00

BTL Horizon De Bichot

$42.00

BTL Doctor Loosen

$24.00

BTL Sonoma~Cutrer (Rosé)

$58.00

BTL Kim Crawford (Sauvignon Blanc)

$36.00

BTL Hunky Dory (Sauvignon Blanc)

$32.00

BTL The Four Graces (Pinot Gris)

$32.00

BTL A to Z (Pinot Gris)

$40.00

BTL Monte Tondo (Soave)

$30.00

BTL Joel Gott Grüner (Veltliner)

$29.00

BTL Wolfberger (Pinot Blanc)

$36.00

BTL Vigne des Sablons (Vouray)

$30.00

BTL Patient Cottat (Sancerre)

$60.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch (Chardonnay)

$75.00

BTL Sonoma~Cutrer 'Russian River Ranches' (Chardonnay)

$45.00

BTL Groth HIllview Vineyard (Chardonnay)

$62.00

BTL The Hilt Estate (Chardonnay)

$75.00

BTL Lola (Chardonnay)

$39.00

BTL Neyers '304' (Chardonnay)

$45.00

BTL Gaps Crown Three Sticks (Chardonnay)

$82.00

BTL Jean-Marc Brochard (Chablis)

$47.00

Prosecco BTL

Prosecco BTL

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7800 Rea Rd A, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

