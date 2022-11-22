Basil & Board - Salem
710 Reviews
$$
500 Liberty St SE
#150
Salem, OR 97301
Popular Items
Aperitivo
Bruschetta Boards
Choose 3 of our popular bruschetta!
Cheesy Gahhhlic Bread
rustic italian baguette, garlic butter, four-cheese blend, fresh basil, house marinara
Meatballs Al Forno
house-made, brick-fired meatballs, marinara, shaved parmesan, fresh oregano, rustic italian baguette
Olive & Cheese Board
marinated olives, buffalo mozzarella, herbed olive oil, balsamic, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, rustic Italian baguette
The Butcher's Board
seasonal meats, cheeses & fruits, marinated olives, spiced tomato jam, herbed olive oil, rustic Italian baguette
Pizza
Woodsy
Garlic Crema, Italian Four Cheese Blend, Toasted Pecans, Forest Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Gorgonzola
Craft Your Own Pizza
Choose from a curated selection of crusts, sauces, cheeses, meats, vegetables, and finishes.
Aglio
garlic crema, artichoke hearts, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh oregano
Basil & Board Margherita
marinara, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, kosher salt
Bought the Farm
marinara, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomato, peppers, caramelized onion, forest mushrooms, arugula
Butcher's Wife
olive oil, italian sausage, herbed ricotta, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze, honey
La Capra Rossa
La Capra Rossa (The Red Goat) with herbed olive oil, roasted beets, red onion, goat cheese, and fresh dill 🍻 best paired with a local Pinot Noir or Ale
Classic Pepperoni
marinara, imported italian pepperoni
Downward Dog
creamy artichoke, grilled chicken, peppers, fresh basil
Hawaiian in Italy
marinara, capicola, pineapple, caramelized onion
Isle of the Gods
marinara, italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, peppers
Rosso E Verde
smoked marinara, pesto, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, forest mushrooms, roasted garlic
Smokey Joe
smoked marinara, prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, fresh oregano
Vegan Bought the Farm
marinara, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomato, peppers, caramelized onion, forest mushrooms, arugula
Vegan Isle of the Gods
marinara, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, local vegan pepperoni, black olives, peppers
Vegan Margherita
marinara, vegan mozzarella, fresh basil, kosher salt
Vegan Pepperoni
marinara, vegan mozzarella, local vegan pepperoni