Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Basil & Board - Salem

710 Reviews

$$

500 Liberty St SE

#150

Salem, OR 97301

Craft Your Own Pizza
Picasso's Last Meal
Oregonzola

Choose 2

Choose 2

Choose 2

$13.00

Choose from a half panini, small salad, and bruschetta.

Aperitivo

Unique small bites made with fresh, seasonal ingredients and house-made sauces.
Bruschetta Boards

$17.00

Choose 3 of our popular bruschetta!

Cheesy Gahhhlic Bread

$11.00

rustic italian baguette, garlic butter, four-cheese blend, fresh basil, house marinara

Meatballs Al Forno

$16.00Out of stock

house-made, brick-fired meatballs, marinara, shaved parmesan, fresh oregano, rustic italian baguette

Olive & Cheese Board

$24.00

marinated olives, buffalo mozzarella, herbed olive oil, balsamic, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, rustic Italian baguette

The Butcher's Board

$32.00

seasonal meats, cheeses & fruits, marinated olives, spiced tomato jam, herbed olive oil, rustic Italian baguette

Pizza

12" pizzas, brick-fired on our fresh, housemade dough. 10" gluten-sensitive cauliflower crust and vegan cheese options available.
Woodsy

$17.00

Garlic Crema, Italian Four Cheese Blend, Toasted Pecans, Forest Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Gorgonzola

Craft Your Own Pizza

$14.50

Choose from a curated selection of crusts, sauces, cheeses, meats, vegetables, and finishes.

Aglio

$19.00

garlic crema, artichoke hearts, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh oregano

Basil & Board Margherita

$18.00

marinara, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, kosher salt

Bought the Farm

$19.00

marinara, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomato, peppers, caramelized onion, forest mushrooms, arugula

Butcher's Wife

$17.50Out of stock

olive oil, italian sausage, herbed ricotta, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze, honey

La Capra Rossa

$17.00Out of stock

La Capra Rossa (The Red Goat) with herbed olive oil, roasted beets, red onion, goat cheese, and fresh dill 🍻 best paired with a local Pinot Noir or Ale

Classic Pepperoni

$18.00

marinara, imported italian pepperoni

Downward Dog

$19.00

creamy artichoke, grilled chicken, peppers, fresh basil

Hawaiian in Italy

$17.50

marinara, capicola, pineapple, caramelized onion

Isle of the Gods

$19.00

marinara, italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, peppers

Rosso E Verde

$19.00

smoked marinara, pesto, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, forest mushrooms, roasted garlic

Smokey Joe

$19.00

smoked marinara, prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, fresh oregano

Vegan Bought the Farm

$19.00

marinara, vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, sun-dried tomato, peppers, caramelized onion, forest mushrooms, arugula

Vegan Isle of the Gods

$19.00

marinara, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, local vegan pepperoni, black olives, peppers

Vegan Margherita

$16.50

marinara, vegan mozzarella, fresh basil, kosher salt

Vegan Pepperoni

$17.50

marinara, vegan mozzarella, local vegan pepperoni

Insalata

Fresh salads with seasonal ingredients