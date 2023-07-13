A map showing the location of BASIL AND SAGE PIZZERIAView gallery
BASIL AND SAGE PIZZERIA

353 Reviews

$$

San Pedro Ca

San Pedro, CA 90731

100% VEGAN MENU

VEGAN SALADS

Vegan Kale Caesar

$11.00

Baby kale with creamy caesar dressing, herb croutons + parm , Almond ) Garlic,

Conrad's Vegan chopped salad

$14.00

On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, pepperoni , Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Balsamic Vinaigrette served on the side

Vegan Roasted Beets Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, tricolor salad , walnuts, orange segments balsamic dressing

VEGAN PASTAS

Vegan Penne with vodka sauce

$16.00

Penne pasta , vodka sauce parmesan , basil

Vegan spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

spaghetti pasta with marinara sauce, basil and parmesan

Vegan spaghetti with meat balls

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta, Homemade marinara, and vegan meat balls

Vegan rigatoni with tomato Ragu

$18.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed with Ragu sauce

12" VEGAN PIZZAS 8 SLICES **

pepperoni, jalapeno, roasted onions, Fresh mozzarella, #5 spicy

12" Vegan Artichoke-Spin

$19.50

Pesto base (no nuts or dairy in pesto), Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, and Mozzarella.

12" Vegan BBQ pizza

$18.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, cilantro , and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Vegan Hawaiian

$18.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

12" Vegan Margherita

$18.50

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

12" Vegan Mean Greens

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Cucumbers.

12" Vegan Pepperoni overload

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

12" Vegan Supreme

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

12" Vegan White Pizza

$18.50

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.

REGULAR MENU@

*SALADS @

Farmer John (L)

$10.25

Caesar (L)

$12.00

Greek (L)

$12.00

REGULAR PASTAS

Penne with vodka sauce

$16.00

Penne pasta , vodka sauce parmesan , basil

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

spaghetti pasta with marinara sauce, basil and parmesan

Spaghetti with meat balls

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta, Homemade marinara, and vegan meat balls

Rigatoni with tomato Ragu

$18.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed with Ragu sauce

*12" MEDIUM PIZZA 8 SLICES

pepperoni, jalapeno, roasted onions, Fresh mozzarella, #5 spicy

12" BBQ Pizza

$18.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken Breast, and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" Big Poppa

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Meatball crumbles, and Italian Sausage.

12" Blazing Chicken

$18.00

Blazing Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Green Peppers, and spicy Chicken Breast.

12" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Hawaiian

$18.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

12" Margherita

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

12" Pepperoni overload

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

12" Supreme

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

12" White Pizza

$19.00

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.

12" Artichoke-Spin

$19.00

Pesto base (no nuts or dairy in pesto), Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, and Mozzarella.

12" Mean Greens

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Cucumbers.

12" The Shrooms Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, White Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Portobello Mushrooms.

12" Smokey & The Bandit

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple, and Jalapeños.

12" The Juice

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, extra Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, and a ranch drizzle.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

CALL US at (424) 467-5701

Location

San Pedro Ca, San Pedro, CA 90731

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

