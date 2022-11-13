Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Basile's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

401 Claremont Ave

Tamaqua, PA 18252

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES
SMALL MARGHERITA
VEAL PARMESAN

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

2 LITER SODA

$4.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.35

GUERS

$2.15

20 OZ. SODA

$2.75

RED BULL

$4.00

REFILL

$1.50

PELLEGRINO

$3.50

HOUSE DRINKS

BERRYSANGRIA

$12.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

BASIL LEMON DROP

$11.00

BELINI

$12.00

GODFATHER

$13.00

BLACK MANHATTAN

$13.00

SALTED CARAMEL MARTINI

$11.00

LUCKY LAURA

$9.00

MEXI CUCUMBER MARTINI

$11.00

RASPBERRY CREAM

$11.00

NEGRONI

$11.00

TROPICAL ISLAND TEA

$13.00

PEAR ELDERFLOWER MARTINI

$11.00

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

$4.27

Crispy coated fries.

LOADED FRENCH FRIES

$6.39

Crispy coated fries with bacon bits & cheddar sauce.

CHEESE FRIES

$5.15

Crispy coated fries with cheddar cheese sauce.

CHEESE FRIES

$5.15

BREADED MUSHROOM

$4.27

Breaded mushrooms fried and served with marinara sauce.

BREADED CAULIFLOWER

$4.27

Fried battered cauliflower, served with ranch.

ONION RINGS

$5.36

Battered whole onions, served with Old Bay ranch.

HOT POPPERS

$7.21

Breaded jalapeño pepper stuffed with creamy cheddar and served with ranch.

PIEROGIES

$4.27

Deep fried cheddar and potato pierogies.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.39

Battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

SAMPLER PLATTER

$9.58

Mix of breaded cauliflower, mushroom, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and fries. Served with sauce. Can Not Be Changed!

HOT SHOT

$3.35

Pickled banana pepper stuffed with prosciutto and sharp provolone. Sold individually.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.27

Call or ask for daily selection.

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.26

Baked bread knots topped with garlic, parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

CAPRESE TOWER

CAPRESE TOWER

$11.74

Fried breaded eggplant layered with fresh mozzarella, tomato, seasoned roasted red pepper, parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic glaze.

ARRANCINI

$10.66

Stuffed with meat sauce, cheese and peas. Served with sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and basil pesto.

BRUSCHETTA

$7.47

Toasted Amoroso roll served with chopped tomato, black olives onions, garlic and basil. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

FRIED CHICKN STRIPS

$11.20

Breaded and fried chicken strips tossed with your choice of sauce. With a side of blue cheese and celery.

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.36

Coated with rice flour and fried tossed with your choice of sauce. With a side of blue cheese and celery.

CRAB MUSHROOMS

$12.34

CALAMARI

$13.60

BUFFALO CALAMARI

$14.78

STEAMED CLAMS

$13.60

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.34

MUSSELS MARINARA

$13.60

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.60

SALADS & PLATTERS

CHICKEN WALNUT

$13.49

House made candied walnuts, cranberries, feta cheese and marinated grilled chicken over romaine with balsamic dressing.

CHICKEN CEASER

$12.41

Romaine, croutons, marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan with zesty Cesar dressing.

CHICKEN BUFFALO SALAD

$12.41

Grilled buffalo chicken, tortilla strips, shredded mozzarella over iceberg with cherry tomatoes and onions.

FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$13.08

Bacon, eggs, feta and tomatoes over iceberg lettuce with our signature BBQ ranch.

ASIAN SALMON SALAD

$22.20

Grilled salmon with almonds, fried wonton strips, cabbage, shredded carrots and cucumbers with a garlic sesame dressing.

ANTIPASTO

$12.57

Ham, provolone, salami, pepperoni, iceberg, tomato, red onions, olives, sweet & hot peppers over iceberg lettuce.

CHEF SALAD

$12.57

Smoked turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, eggs, tomato and croutons over iceberg lettuce.

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.66

Grande fresh mozzarella and tomato with basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.36

Colorful spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons.

SHRIMP INSALATA

$17.02

Marinated balsamic shrimp over romaine with roasted red pepper, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze and olive oil.

TACO SALAD

$14.11

Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeño, shredded cheddar with sour cream and salsa served in a fresh fried taco bowl.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.66

Served with fries or side salad.

CESAR SALAD (NO CHICKEN)

$8.14

Romaine, croutons and shaved parmesan and zesty Cesar dressing.

WRAPS & PANINI

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$10.66

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.66

Shredded chicken, mild buffalo sauce mixed with ranch and American cheese.

CHICKEN CESAR WRAP

$10.66

Romaine, grilled chicken and shaved Parmesan with Caesar dressing.

CALI CHICKEN WRAP

$10.66

California chicken cheesesteak with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese.

ASIAN SHRIMP WRAP

$14.54

Grilled sesame ginger shrimp, cabbage, fried wontons, Romaine lettuce and almonds.

PHILLY WRAP

$10.66

Philly cheesesteak with sauce melted American cheese and sautéed onions.

ITALIAN WRAP

$9.58

Ham, provolone, salami, capicolla, lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of Italian dressing or mayonnaise.

CALI STEAK WRAP

$10.66

California cheesesteak with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese.

TURKEY WRAP

$9.58

Smoked turkey, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese.

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PANINI

$10.66

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil pesto mayonnaise.

CHIPOTLE CHESTEAK PANINI

$9.58

Shredded steak, fried onions and spicy chipotle mayo with provolone cheese.

CUBAN PANINI

$12.77

House made pulled pork, sliced ham pickles, mustard, American cheese and Swiss on grilled Tribeca bread.

GRILLED CHICKEN PANINI

$10.15

Marinated grilled chicken, bruschetta and mozzarella and balsamic dressing.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$10.06

House made crab cake with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce and a toasted sesame roll.

JACK BACON BURGER

JACK BACON BURGER

$11.74

Certified Angus burger with strips of bacon piled high with melted American cheese and Jack Daniels barbecue sauce on a toasted brioche roll.

M.O.S. CHEESEBURGER

$10.66

Certified Angus burger with sweet Vidalia onions sautéed with baby Bellas topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche roll.

CALI CHEESEBURGER

$10.66

Certified Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese and mayo on a toasted sesame roll.

PLAIN CHESEBUGER

$8.50

TURKEY CLUB

$8.76

Sliced smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon piled high on toasted bread in triple layers.

BLT CLUB

$8.76

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo piled high on toasted bread and triple layers.

CALI FRIED CHICKEN CLUB

$9.58

Fried chicken, spicy chipotle mayo, American cheese, strips of bacon, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta roll.

CAPRESE SHRIMP WRAP

$15.00

COLD & HOT SUBS

ITALIAN SUB

$8.50

Ham, provolone, salami, capitola, lettuce, tomato and onion on freshly toasted Amoroso roll with choice of Italian or mayonnaise.

TURKEY SUB

$8.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll.

TUNA SUB

$8.50

House made tuna mixed with lettuce, tomato and onion on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll.

REGULAR SUB

$8.50

Ham, provolone, salami, lettuce, tomato and onion on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll with choice of Italian or mayonnaise.

AMERICAN SUB

$8.50

Ham, American cheese lettuce, tomato and onion on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll with choice of Italian or mayonnaise.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$9.32

Chopped sirloin, sauce, sautéed onion and American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.

CALIFORNIA CHEESESTEAK

$9.32

Chopped sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and mayo on a fresh Amoroso roll.

PHILLY SPECIAL

$10.09

Chopped steak, sautéed green peppers, mushroom, onions, sauce and American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.

BACON CHEESESTEAK

$9.32

Chopped steak, bacon, mayonnaise and ketchup with American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.

BUFFALO CHICKN CHEESESTEAK

$9.32

Chopped chicken steak, signature blend of mild sauce and ranch with American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$9.32

Chopped chicken steak, sautéed onions, sauce and American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.

CALI CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$9.32

MEATBALL PARM

$9.32

Meatballs and marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.

CHICKEN PARM

$9.58

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella on a fresh Tribeca roll.

S-P-O PARM

$9.32

Italian sausage, green peppers and onions with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.

EGGPLANT PARM

$8.76

Fried eggplant, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese on a fresh Tribeca roll.

GIZMO

$9.58

Certified Angus burger wrapped with ham and American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a fresh Amoroso roll.

BAKED PASTA

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.42

Baked with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

STUFFED SHELLS

$14.42

Ricotta and Parmesan filled shells with marinara and melted mozzarella.

MEAT RAVIOLI

$15.45

Baked with sauce and mozzarella cheese

EGGPLANT PARM

$16.02

Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella and our signature marinara served with a choice of pasta.

LASAGNA

$15.45

Straight out of grandma’s kitchen!

BAKED ZITI

$14.94

Penne tossed with sauce and baked with mozzarella and parmesan.

GNOCCHI SORRENTO

$14.94

Gnocchi tossed with sauce Parmesan and melted mozzarella.

GLUTEN FREE RAVIOLI

$17.41

SPECIALTY PASTA

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$20.55

Sauteed shrimp with lemon, butter, garlic and herbs served over your choice of pasta.

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$21.25

Lobster packed ravioli creamy vodka sauce with shrimp.

PASTA MARCO

$20.55

Sautéed cherry tomatoes with garlic and crabmeat in a pink Alfredo sauce tossed with penne.

SCAMPI SUPREME

$21.60

House gnocchi with spinach, shrimp and scallops in a lemon scampi sauce.

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$20.55

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy herb and garlic marinara served over your choice of pasta.

LINGUNIE W/ CLAMS

$17.30

Chopped sea clams and little necks sautéed in garlic and white wine tossed with linguine pasta.

SEAFOOD PASTA

$23.79

Shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops and calamari sautéed with garlic with your choice of red marinara or white wine sauce served over your choice of pasta.

TORTELLINI DAVIDE

$17.51

Braised beef tortellini in Italian Bolognese with a touch of cream and shaved parmesan.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.94

Creamy parmesan and herb Alfredo tossed with fettuccine pasta.

PENNE ARRABIATE

$14.94

Sautéed cherry tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, herbs, hint of red pepper in a garlic and white wine sauce.

PENNE VODKA

$14.94

Homemade creamy vodka sauce tossed with penne pasta.

BUFFALO PASTA

$17.00

BLT GNOCCHI

$19.00

PASTA

PENNE

SPAGHETTI

ANGEL HAIR

FETTUCCINE

LINGUNIE

GLUTEN FREE PENNE

$3.09

GNOCCHI

$5.15

CHICKEN & VEAL

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$18.13

Egg battered with sautéed baby Bellas in a freshly made lemon butter sauce.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.13

Pan seared cutlet with sweet marsala wine and baby Bellas.

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCA

$19.16

Sautéed cutlet with sliced ham, spinach and mushrooms in a buttery white wine sauce finished with melted mozzarella.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.51

Breaded fried cutlet topped with melted mozzarella and our signature marinara.

CHICKEN PICCATA

$18.13

Pan seared cutlet with capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon and white Chablis sauce.

VEAL FRANCESE

$20.24

Egg battered with sautéed baby Bellas in a freshly made lemon butter sauce.

VEAL MARSALA

$20.24

Pan seared cutlet with sweet marsala wine and baby Bellas.

VEAL SALTIMBOCA

$21.32

Sautéed cutlet with sliced ham, spinach and mushrooms in a buttery white wine sauce finished with melted mozzarella.

VEAL PARMESAN

$19.57

Breaded fried cutlet topped with melted mozzarella and our signature marinara.

VEAL PICCATA

$20.24

Pan seared cutlet with capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon and white Chablis sauce.

SEAFOOD & STEAK

SALMON FILET

$23.79

Topped with a lemon caper cream sauce and toasted bread crumbs with a side of sautéed veggies and fried seasoned potatoes.

CRAB CAKES

$23.79

3 house made crab cakes topped with a lemon scampi sauce with sautéed veggies and baked potato.

FILET OF HADDOCK

$21.63

Battered and panfried with garlic, herb and lemon butter served over your choice of pasta.

T BONE

$31.93

16 oz. T-Bone steak seasoned with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with sautéed veggies and baked potato.

RACK OF RIBS

$23.18

Full rack of slow cooked Jack Daniel BBQ baby back ribs served with our delicious crispy coated old bay fries.

SIDES & KIDS (Copy)

KIDS SPAG & MEATBALL

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.50

KIDS SALAD

$9.50

KIDS RAVIOLI

$9.50

KIDS CHICKEN PARM

$12.00

BUTTERED PENNE

$7.00

SIDE OF MEATBALLS

$7.47

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$7.47

SIDE OF SAUTE VEGGIES

$5.36

SIDE OF PASTA

$6.50

TRIANGLE GARLIC BREAD

$1.25

SIDE OF SAUTE BROCCOLI

$5.36

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.29

BAGGED LUNCH EXTRAS

$3.09

PLAIN SLICE

$2.06

AMOROSO ROLL

$1.25

WEEKLY SPECIALS

TEMPURA SHRIMPS

$11.00

PHILLY DIP

$10.00

CRABBY FRIES

$13.00

STEAK SALAD

$11.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$18.00

PORTERHOUSE

$36.00

CANNELLONI

$20.00

MARE E MONTE

$26.00

CHICKEN RAVIOLI

$19.00

FILET MIGNON

$31.00

CRANBERRY MULE

$11.00

PISTACHIO CAKE

$7.95

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.95

WARM BUTTER CAKE

$7.21Out of stock

PANETTONE

$16.47

SEAFOOD RAVIOLI

$25.00Out of stock

LARGE PIZZA (Copy)

LARGE PIZZA

$13.80

LARGE STUFFED

$22.66

Ham, cheese, salami, sausage, pepperoni and sauce layered between two crust brushed with garlic infused oil, Parmesan and oregano.

LARGE MEATLOVERS

$20.19

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and bacon.

LARGE TACO

$20.19

Grilled seasoned chip steak, onions and peppers topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green salsa.

LARGE PHILLY CST

$20.19

Chipped steak, marinara sauce and American cheese.

LARGE CHICK, BACON, RANCH

$20.19

Fried chicken, bacon with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

LARGE HOT WING

$20.19

Shredded chicken with our best selling buffalo chicken sauce mixed with ranch dressing.

LARGE MEDITERRANEAN

$22.35

Grilled chicken, seasoned roasted red peppers, feta, mozzarella, spinach and balsamic glaze.

LARGE WHITE

$18.08

Fresh broccoli, ricotta, tomato, garlic and Parmesan.

LARGE VEGGIE

$19.16

Broccoli, tomato, green peppers, mushrooms and onions tossed with garlic oregano and sprinkled with Parmesan.

LARGE BRUSCHETTA

$18.08

Chopped tomatoes garlic, onions, black olives and topped with Parmesan.

LARGE TOMATO & GARLIC

$18.08

Plum tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella and Parmesan.

LARGE BASILES

$22.35

Ham, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, bacon, onions, green peppers, sausage and hamburger.

LARGE MARGHERITA

$19.16

Grande fresh mozzarella, sauce and fresh basil.

LARGE PUMPKIN

$23.00

SMALL PIZZA (Copy)

SMALL PIZZA

$9.53

SMALL STUFFED

$15.40

Ham, cheese, salami, sausage, pepperoni and sauce layered between two crust brushed with garlic infused oil, Parmesan and oregano.

SMALL MEATLOVERS

$13.80

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and bacon.

SMALL TACO

$13.80

Grilled seasoned chip steak, onions and peppers topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green salsa.

SMALL PHILLY CST

$13.80

Chipped steak, marinara sauce and American cheese.

SMALL CHICK, BACON, RANCH

$13.80

Fried chicken, bacon with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

SMALL HOT WING

$13.80

Shredded chicken with our best selling buffalo chicken sauce mixed with ranch dressing.

SMALL MEDITERRANEAN

$14.88

Grilled chicken, seasoned roasted red peppers, feta, mozzarella, spinach and balsamic glaze.

SMALL WHITE

$12.72

Fresh broccoli, ricotta, tomato, garlic and Parmesan.

SMALL VEGGIE

$12.72

Broccoli, tomato, green peppers, mushrooms and onions tossed with garlic oregano and sprinkled with Parmesan.

SMALL BRUSCHETTA

$11.69

Chopped tomatoes garlic, onions, black olives and topped with Parmesan.

SMALL TOMATO & GARLIC

$11.69

Plum tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella and Parmesan.

SMALL BASILES

$14.88

Ham, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, bacon, onions, green peppers, sausage and hamburger.

SMALL MARGHERITA

$12.72

Grande fresh mozzarella, sauce and fresh basil.

GLUTEN FREE

$12.72

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$13.39

SMALL PUMPKIN

$15.00

SICILIAN

SICILIAN

$18.54

House made thick square crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

THIN SICILIAN

$18.13

House made thin square crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

SPECIAL SICILIAN

$22.35

House made thick crust topped with ham, cheese, sauce, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, onions, sausage and hamburger.

BARRY'S

$18.13

House made thin crust topped with fresh garlic, chunky marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil and oregano.

GRANDMA

$18.13

House made thin crust topped with provolone, sauce, fresh garlic, oregano and Parmesan.

STOMBOLIS

LG REGULAR STROMBOLI

$19.16

Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage and pepperoni.

LG SPECIAL STROMBOLI

$20.24

Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage green peppers, onions and mushrooms.

LG STEAK STROMBOLI

$19.16

Steak and cheese.

LG STEAK SPECIAL STROMBOLI

$20.24

Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, green peppers and onions.

LG ITALIAN STROMBOLI

$21.32

Grilled chicken season, roasted red peppers, mushroom, onions, mozzarella and basil pesto cream brushed with olive oil, Parmesan, oregano and fresh parsley.

LG CALZONE

$18.13

Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

LG CHICKEN BUFFALO STRO

$19.16

Chicken, mozzarella cheese and our signature mild buffalo sauce with ranch dressing.

MD REGULAR STROMBOLI

$11.74

Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage and pepperoni.

MD SPECIAL STROMBOLI

$12.77

Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage green peppers, onions and mushrooms.

MD STEAK STROMBOLI

$11.74

Steak and cheese.

MD STEAK SPECIAL STROMBOLI

$12.77

Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, green peppers and onions.

MD ITALIAN STROMBOLI

$13.85

Grilled chicken season, roasted red peppers, mushroom, onions, mozzarella and basil pesto cream brushed with olive oil, Parmesan, oregano and fresh parsley.

MD CALZONE

$10.66

Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

MD CHICKEN BUFFALO STRO

$11.74

Chicken, mozzarella cheese and our signature mild buffalo sauce with ranch dressing.

DESSERTS

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$8.50

TIRMISU

$6.95

CANOLI

$4.75

CARAMEL PEANUT

$8.00

N.Y. CHEESECAKE

$8.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.50

GLUTEN FREE CAKE

$6.50

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$8.00

DONUT CHEESECAKE

$8.95

PISTACHIO CAKE

$7.95

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

401 Claremont Ave, Tamaqua, PA 18252

Directions

Gallery
Basile's Italian Restaurant image
Basile's Italian Restaurant image
Basile's Italian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
401 Mahoning St, Lehighton, PA 18235
View restaurantnext
Wheel Restaurant - Pottsville, PA
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Market St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Pizza and Sub Shop
orange star4.0 • 9
1401 West Market Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Folino Estate Winery - 340 Old Rt 22
orange starNo Reviews
340 Old Rt 22 Kutztown, PA 19530
View restaurantnext
Philly's Phinest
orange star4.3 • 418
610 Carey Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza Shop - Franklin St.
orange star4.7 • 584
6 W Franklin St Topton, PA 19562
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Tamaqua
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston