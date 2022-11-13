Basile's Italian Restaurant
401 Claremont Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Popular Items
NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
HOUSE DRINKS
APPETIZERS
FRENCH FRIES
Crispy coated fries.
LOADED FRENCH FRIES
Crispy coated fries with bacon bits & cheddar sauce.
CHEESE FRIES
Crispy coated fries with cheddar cheese sauce.
BREADED MUSHROOM
Breaded mushrooms fried and served with marinara sauce.
BREADED CAULIFLOWER
Fried battered cauliflower, served with ranch.
ONION RINGS
Battered whole onions, served with Old Bay ranch.
HOT POPPERS
Breaded jalapeño pepper stuffed with creamy cheddar and served with ranch.
PIEROGIES
Deep fried cheddar and potato pierogies.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
SAMPLER PLATTER
Mix of breaded cauliflower, mushroom, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and fries. Served with sauce. Can Not Be Changed!
HOT SHOT
Pickled banana pepper stuffed with prosciutto and sharp provolone. Sold individually.
SOUP OF THE DAY
Call or ask for daily selection.
GARLIC KNOTS
Baked bread knots topped with garlic, parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
CAPRESE TOWER
Fried breaded eggplant layered with fresh mozzarella, tomato, seasoned roasted red pepper, parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic glaze.
ARRANCINI
Stuffed with meat sauce, cheese and peas. Served with sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and basil pesto.
BRUSCHETTA
Toasted Amoroso roll served with chopped tomato, black olives onions, garlic and basil. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
FRIED CHICKN STRIPS
Breaded and fried chicken strips tossed with your choice of sauce. With a side of blue cheese and celery.
CHICKEN WINGS
Coated with rice flour and fried tossed with your choice of sauce. With a side of blue cheese and celery.
CRAB MUSHROOMS
CALAMARI
BUFFALO CALAMARI
STEAMED CLAMS
COCONUT SHRIMP
MUSSELS MARINARA
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
SALADS & PLATTERS
CHICKEN WALNUT
House made candied walnuts, cranberries, feta cheese and marinated grilled chicken over romaine with balsamic dressing.
CHICKEN CEASER
Romaine, croutons, marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan with zesty Cesar dressing.
CHICKEN BUFFALO SALAD
Grilled buffalo chicken, tortilla strips, shredded mozzarella over iceberg with cherry tomatoes and onions.
FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Bacon, eggs, feta and tomatoes over iceberg lettuce with our signature BBQ ranch.
ASIAN SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon with almonds, fried wonton strips, cabbage, shredded carrots and cucumbers with a garlic sesame dressing.
ANTIPASTO
Ham, provolone, salami, pepperoni, iceberg, tomato, red onions, olives, sweet & hot peppers over iceberg lettuce.
CHEF SALAD
Smoked turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, eggs, tomato and croutons over iceberg lettuce.
CAPRESE SALAD
Grande fresh mozzarella and tomato with basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze.
HOUSE SALAD
Colorful spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons.
SHRIMP INSALATA
Marinated balsamic shrimp over romaine with roasted red pepper, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze and olive oil.
TACO SALAD
Seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeño, shredded cheddar with sour cream and salsa served in a fresh fried taco bowl.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Served with fries or side salad.
CESAR SALAD (NO CHICKEN)
Romaine, croutons and shaved parmesan and zesty Cesar dressing.
WRAPS & PANINI
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Shredded chicken, mild buffalo sauce mixed with ranch and American cheese.
CHICKEN CESAR WRAP
Romaine, grilled chicken and shaved Parmesan with Caesar dressing.
CALI CHICKEN WRAP
California chicken cheesesteak with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese.
ASIAN SHRIMP WRAP
Grilled sesame ginger shrimp, cabbage, fried wontons, Romaine lettuce and almonds.
PHILLY WRAP
Philly cheesesteak with sauce melted American cheese and sautéed onions.
ITALIAN WRAP
Ham, provolone, salami, capicolla, lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of Italian dressing or mayonnaise.
CALI STEAK WRAP
California cheesesteak with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese.
TURKEY WRAP
Smoked turkey, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese.
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PANINI
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil pesto mayonnaise.
CHIPOTLE CHESTEAK PANINI
Shredded steak, fried onions and spicy chipotle mayo with provolone cheese.
CUBAN PANINI
House made pulled pork, sliced ham pickles, mustard, American cheese and Swiss on grilled Tribeca bread.
GRILLED CHICKEN PANINI
Marinated grilled chicken, bruschetta and mozzarella and balsamic dressing.
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
House made crab cake with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce and a toasted sesame roll.
JACK BACON BURGER
Certified Angus burger with strips of bacon piled high with melted American cheese and Jack Daniels barbecue sauce on a toasted brioche roll.
M.O.S. CHEESEBURGER
Certified Angus burger with sweet Vidalia onions sautéed with baby Bellas topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche roll.
CALI CHEESEBURGER
Certified Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese and mayo on a toasted sesame roll.
PLAIN CHESEBUGER
TURKEY CLUB
Sliced smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon piled high on toasted bread in triple layers.
BLT CLUB
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo piled high on toasted bread and triple layers.
CALI FRIED CHICKEN CLUB
Fried chicken, spicy chipotle mayo, American cheese, strips of bacon, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta roll.
CAPRESE SHRIMP WRAP
COLD & HOT SUBS
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, provolone, salami, capitola, lettuce, tomato and onion on freshly toasted Amoroso roll with choice of Italian or mayonnaise.
TURKEY SUB
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll.
TUNA SUB
House made tuna mixed with lettuce, tomato and onion on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll.
REGULAR SUB
Ham, provolone, salami, lettuce, tomato and onion on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll with choice of Italian or mayonnaise.
AMERICAN SUB
Ham, American cheese lettuce, tomato and onion on a freshly toasted Amoroso roll with choice of Italian or mayonnaise.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Chopped sirloin, sauce, sautéed onion and American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.
CALIFORNIA CHEESESTEAK
Chopped sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and mayo on a fresh Amoroso roll.
PHILLY SPECIAL
Chopped steak, sautéed green peppers, mushroom, onions, sauce and American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.
BACON CHEESESTEAK
Chopped steak, bacon, mayonnaise and ketchup with American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.
BUFFALO CHICKN CHEESESTEAK
Chopped chicken steak, signature blend of mild sauce and ranch with American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Chopped chicken steak, sautéed onions, sauce and American cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.
CALI CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
MEATBALL PARM
Meatballs and marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.
CHICKEN PARM
Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella on a fresh Tribeca roll.
S-P-O PARM
Italian sausage, green peppers and onions with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a fresh Amoroso roll.
EGGPLANT PARM
Fried eggplant, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese on a fresh Tribeca roll.
GIZMO
Certified Angus burger wrapped with ham and American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a fresh Amoroso roll.
BAKED PASTA
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Baked with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
STUFFED SHELLS
Ricotta and Parmesan filled shells with marinara and melted mozzarella.
MEAT RAVIOLI
Baked with sauce and mozzarella cheese
EGGPLANT PARM
Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella and our signature marinara served with a choice of pasta.
LASAGNA
Straight out of grandma’s kitchen!
BAKED ZITI
Penne tossed with sauce and baked with mozzarella and parmesan.
GNOCCHI SORRENTO
Gnocchi tossed with sauce Parmesan and melted mozzarella.
GLUTEN FREE RAVIOLI
SPECIALTY PASTA
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sauteed shrimp with lemon, butter, garlic and herbs served over your choice of pasta.
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
Lobster packed ravioli creamy vodka sauce with shrimp.
PASTA MARCO
Sautéed cherry tomatoes with garlic and crabmeat in a pink Alfredo sauce tossed with penne.
SCAMPI SUPREME
House gnocchi with spinach, shrimp and scallops in a lemon scampi sauce.
SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy herb and garlic marinara served over your choice of pasta.
LINGUNIE W/ CLAMS
Chopped sea clams and little necks sautéed in garlic and white wine tossed with linguine pasta.
SEAFOOD PASTA
Shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops and calamari sautéed with garlic with your choice of red marinara or white wine sauce served over your choice of pasta.
TORTELLINI DAVIDE
Braised beef tortellini in Italian Bolognese with a touch of cream and shaved parmesan.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Creamy parmesan and herb Alfredo tossed with fettuccine pasta.
PENNE ARRABIATE
Sautéed cherry tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, herbs, hint of red pepper in a garlic and white wine sauce.
PENNE VODKA
Homemade creamy vodka sauce tossed with penne pasta.
BUFFALO PASTA
BLT GNOCCHI
CHICKEN & VEAL
CHICKEN FRANCESE
Egg battered with sautéed baby Bellas in a freshly made lemon butter sauce.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Pan seared cutlet with sweet marsala wine and baby Bellas.
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCA
Sautéed cutlet with sliced ham, spinach and mushrooms in a buttery white wine sauce finished with melted mozzarella.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded fried cutlet topped with melted mozzarella and our signature marinara.
CHICKEN PICCATA
Pan seared cutlet with capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon and white Chablis sauce.
VEAL FRANCESE
Egg battered with sautéed baby Bellas in a freshly made lemon butter sauce.
VEAL MARSALA
Pan seared cutlet with sweet marsala wine and baby Bellas.
VEAL SALTIMBOCA
Sautéed cutlet with sliced ham, spinach and mushrooms in a buttery white wine sauce finished with melted mozzarella.
VEAL PARMESAN
Breaded fried cutlet topped with melted mozzarella and our signature marinara.
VEAL PICCATA
Pan seared cutlet with capers and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon and white Chablis sauce.
SEAFOOD & STEAK
SALMON FILET
Topped with a lemon caper cream sauce and toasted bread crumbs with a side of sautéed veggies and fried seasoned potatoes.
CRAB CAKES
3 house made crab cakes topped with a lemon scampi sauce with sautéed veggies and baked potato.
FILET OF HADDOCK
Battered and panfried with garlic, herb and lemon butter served over your choice of pasta.
T BONE
16 oz. T-Bone steak seasoned with Montreal seasoning and grilled to your liking. Served with sautéed veggies and baked potato.
RACK OF RIBS
Full rack of slow cooked Jack Daniel BBQ baby back ribs served with our delicious crispy coated old bay fries.
KIDS SPAG & MEATBALL
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
KIDS SALAD
KIDS RAVIOLI
KIDS CHICKEN PARM
BUTTERED PENNE
SIDE OF MEATBALLS
SIDE OF SAUSAGE
SIDE OF SAUTE VEGGIES
SIDE OF PASTA
TRIANGLE GARLIC BREAD
SIDE OF SAUTE BROCCOLI
BAG OF CHIPS
BAGGED LUNCH EXTRAS
PLAIN SLICE
AMOROSO ROLL
WEEKLY SPECIALS
TEMPURA SHRIMPS
PHILLY DIP
CRABBY FRIES
STEAK SALAD
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
PORTERHOUSE
CANNELLONI
MARE E MONTE
CHICKEN RAVIOLI
FILET MIGNON
CRANBERRY MULE
PISTACHIO CAKE
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
WARM BUTTER CAKE
PANETTONE
SEAFOOD RAVIOLI
LARGE PIZZA
LARGE STUFFED
Ham, cheese, salami, sausage, pepperoni and sauce layered between two crust brushed with garlic infused oil, Parmesan and oregano.
LARGE MEATLOVERS
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and bacon.
LARGE TACO
Grilled seasoned chip steak, onions and peppers topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green salsa.
LARGE PHILLY CST
Chipped steak, marinara sauce and American cheese.
LARGE CHICK, BACON, RANCH
Fried chicken, bacon with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
LARGE HOT WING
Shredded chicken with our best selling buffalo chicken sauce mixed with ranch dressing.
LARGE MEDITERRANEAN
Grilled chicken, seasoned roasted red peppers, feta, mozzarella, spinach and balsamic glaze.
LARGE WHITE
Fresh broccoli, ricotta, tomato, garlic and Parmesan.
LARGE VEGGIE
Broccoli, tomato, green peppers, mushrooms and onions tossed with garlic oregano and sprinkled with Parmesan.
LARGE BRUSCHETTA
Chopped tomatoes garlic, onions, black olives and topped with Parmesan.
LARGE TOMATO & GARLIC
Plum tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella and Parmesan.
LARGE BASILES
Ham, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, bacon, onions, green peppers, sausage and hamburger.
LARGE MARGHERITA
Grande fresh mozzarella, sauce and fresh basil.
LARGE PUMPKIN
SMALL PIZZA
SMALL STUFFED
Ham, cheese, salami, sausage, pepperoni and sauce layered between two crust brushed with garlic infused oil, Parmesan and oregano.
SMALL MEATLOVERS
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and bacon.
SMALL TACO
Grilled seasoned chip steak, onions and peppers topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green salsa.
SMALL PHILLY CST
Chipped steak, marinara sauce and American cheese.
SMALL CHICK, BACON, RANCH
Fried chicken, bacon with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
SMALL HOT WING
Shredded chicken with our best selling buffalo chicken sauce mixed with ranch dressing.
SMALL MEDITERRANEAN
Grilled chicken, seasoned roasted red peppers, feta, mozzarella, spinach and balsamic glaze.
SMALL WHITE
Fresh broccoli, ricotta, tomato, garlic and Parmesan.
SMALL VEGGIE
Broccoli, tomato, green peppers, mushrooms and onions tossed with garlic oregano and sprinkled with Parmesan.
SMALL BRUSCHETTA
Chopped tomatoes garlic, onions, black olives and topped with Parmesan.
SMALL TOMATO & GARLIC
Plum tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella and Parmesan.
SMALL BASILES
Ham, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, bacon, onions, green peppers, sausage and hamburger.
SMALL MARGHERITA
Grande fresh mozzarella, sauce and fresh basil.
GLUTEN FREE
CAULIFLOWER CRUST
SMALL PUMPKIN
SICILIAN
SICILIAN
House made thick square crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
THIN SICILIAN
House made thin square crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SPECIAL SICILIAN
House made thick crust topped with ham, cheese, sauce, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, onions, sausage and hamburger.
BARRY'S
House made thin crust topped with fresh garlic, chunky marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil and oregano.
GRANDMA
House made thin crust topped with provolone, sauce, fresh garlic, oregano and Parmesan.
STOMBOLIS
LG REGULAR STROMBOLI
Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage and pepperoni.
LG SPECIAL STROMBOLI
Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage green peppers, onions and mushrooms.
LG STEAK STROMBOLI
Steak and cheese.
LG STEAK SPECIAL STROMBOLI
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, green peppers and onions.
LG ITALIAN STROMBOLI
Grilled chicken season, roasted red peppers, mushroom, onions, mozzarella and basil pesto cream brushed with olive oil, Parmesan, oregano and fresh parsley.
LG CALZONE
Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
LG CHICKEN BUFFALO STRO
Chicken, mozzarella cheese and our signature mild buffalo sauce with ranch dressing.
MD REGULAR STROMBOLI
Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage and pepperoni.
MD SPECIAL STROMBOLI
Ham, mozzarella cheese, salami, sausage green peppers, onions and mushrooms.
MD STEAK STROMBOLI
Steak and cheese.
MD STEAK SPECIAL STROMBOLI
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, green peppers and onions.
MD ITALIAN STROMBOLI
Grilled chicken season, roasted red peppers, mushroom, onions, mozzarella and basil pesto cream brushed with olive oil, Parmesan, oregano and fresh parsley.
MD CALZONE
Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
MD CHICKEN BUFFALO STRO
Chicken, mozzarella cheese and our signature mild buffalo sauce with ranch dressing.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
