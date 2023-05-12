Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basilico Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

10020 Edison Square Dr NW

Concord, NC 28027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$10.00+

seasoned prime beef with parmesan cheese and fresh garlic herbs, slow cooked in our signature house sauce, topped with ricotta.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00+

breaded mozzarella served over our house mariniara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

a cheesey creamy dip topped with bruschetta tomatoes and served with our fresh made chips.

Nonna's Antipasta

Nonna's Antipasta

$12.00

charcuterie board of Italian meats, cheese and seasonal fruit, and italian bread.

Shrimp Scampi App

Shrimp Scampi App

$11.00+

wild caught jumbo shrimp in lemon butter wine sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fresh sliced calamari and hot cherry peppers lightly breaded. Served with our homemade garlic aioli.

Crispy Zucchini

Crispy Zucchini

$7.00+

Breaded crispy zucchini served with our signature house sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00+

artisan bread topped with roma tomatoes , red onion, fresh basil, and garlic infused olive oil with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Basilico's Trio

Basilico's Trio

$17.00+

a sampling of our fried mozzarella, shrimp scampi, and bruschetta

Honey Lemon Ricotta Toast

Honey Lemon Ricotta Toast

$8.00

homemade italian bread topped with whipped ricotta, lemon zest, basil and a drizzle of honey.

Homemade Italian Bread

$6.00

a sliced loaf of our bread served with an oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.00

6 garlic knots served with our homemade marinara.

Basilicos mussels

$18.00

Garlic Bread (3)

$2.00

Sausage & Peppers

$10.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumbe, carrots and red onions served with choice of dressing

Chopped Kale

$7.00

chopped kale tossed in our basil vinaigrette topped with shaved parmesan, cucumbers and sliced almonds

Tuscan

$8.00

romaine, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, diced bell pepper, red onion, bacon, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese. drizzled with balsamic glaze and served with red wine vinaigrette.

The Wedge

$7.00

crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, red onions, crisp bacon, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles

Kale Caesar

$7.00

romaine hearts and kale tossed in our signaure caesar dresssing with roasted garlic crouton and shaved parmesan

Harvest

Harvest

$8.00

mixed greens topped wtih granny smith apples, walnuts, gorgonzola, and dried cranberries with raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Lighter Fare

Chicken Bruschetta

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.00

grilled chicken on top of a bed of sauteed vegetables topped with bruschetta and balsamic glaze

Basil Shrimp Salad

$13.00

grilled shirmp on a bed of chopped kale tossed in basil vinaigrette topped with shaved parmesan, cucumbers, and sliced almonds.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, fresh basil and drizzled wtih balsamic glaze

Entrees

Entrees do not automatically come with pasta. You can choose pasta as one or both of your sides if you would like.
Wild Caught Salmon

Wild Caught Salmon

$22.00

grilled or blackened salmon topped wtih garlic herb butter served wtih your choise of two sides.

Shrimp Scampi Entree

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$22.00

wild caught jumbo shrimp in lemon butter wine sauce. Entrees do not automatically come with pasta. You can choose pasta as one or both of your sides if you like!

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

thin cutlet with our homemade marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. Entrees do not automatically come with pasta. You can choose pasta as one or both of your sides if you like!

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

thin cutlet topped with baby bello mushrooms in a traditional marsala wine reduction sauce. Entrees do not automatically come with pasta. You can choose pasta as one or both of your sides if you like!

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

thin cutlet with a lemon butter wine sauce and capers. Entrees do not automatically come with pasta. You can choose pasta as one or both of your sides if you like!

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

thin veal cutlet with our homemade marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. Entrees do not automatically come with pasta. You can choose pasta as one or both of your sides if you like!

Veal Marsala

$24.00

thin veal cutlet topped with baby bello mushrooms in a traditional marsala reduction sauce,

Veal Piccata

$24.00

thin veal cutlet with a lemon butter wine sauce and capers

Eggplant rollatini

Eggplant rollatini

$19.00

breaded eggplant rolled ricotta and mozzarella baked in our signature sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan

Pastas

Linguini & Clams

Linguini & Clams

$22.00

fresh little neck clams simmered with a garlic white wine butter sauce

Tortellini

$19.00

cheese tortellini with your choice of meat sauce or alfredo sauce

Pesto Pasta

$16.00

penne pasta tossed with homemmade pesto and cherry tomatoes, topped with shaved parmesan.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$18.00

ziti pasta mixed with ricotta and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmesan

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

our signature meatballs over spaghetti with our marinara sauce and topped with parmesan cheese

Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$18.00

imported semolina pasta tossed in a creamy tomato pink sauce with a hint of red pepper and pancetta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

fettuccine pasta in a creamy parmesan sauce. Want it primavera style? adds in spinach, roasted red peppers, zucchini & carrots

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$20.00

signature fettuccine alfredo with breaded chicken and bacon

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$19.00

Ravioli stuffed with lobster and ricotta topped with a red creamy clam sauce

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$19.00

cavatelli pasta in garlic oil, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese, broccoli and italian sausage.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$12.00

Spaghetti with Meatsauce

$16.00

Pizzas

8" Personal Pizza

8" Personal Pizza

10" Cauliflower Crust

14" Medium Pizzas

14" Medium Pizzas

16" Large Pizza

16" Large Pizza

Stromboli

Stromboli

Calzone

Calzone

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.99
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.50

Cannoli

$4.00

Zeppolis

$7.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Keylime pie

$6.50

Lemon meringue pie

$6.50

Lemon blueberry cake

$6.50

Chocolate cake

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.85

Diet coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Pink lemonade

$2.85

Fanta

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Milk

$2.85

Club soda

Tonic

$2.85

Gingerale

$2.85

Apple Juice

$2.85

Perrier

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Unsweetened Tea

$2.85

Mocktail

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Sides

Broccoli parm

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Garlic spinach

$3.50

Mixed vegetables

$3.50

Sauteed mushrooms

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Sweet potato

$3.50

Side garden salad

$5.00

Side wedge salad

$5.00

Side kale caesar

$5.00

Side Tuscan salad

$6.00

Side harvest salad

$6.00

Side chopped kale

$6.00

Side spagetti marinara

$5.00

Side fettuccine alfredo

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Basilico Italiano is a family owned restaurant tucked in the suburbs or Concord, NC. The owners are from Long Island, NY and love to bring a little bit of their home to North Carolina. Come on in and enjoy.. and welcome to the family!

Website

Location

10020 Edison Square Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pippa's Café
orange starNo Reviews
10040 Edison Square Drive Northwest Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Upfresh Kitchen - Highland Creek
orange starNo Reviews
5818 Highland Shoppes Drive Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
Famous Toastery - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8680 Concord Mills Blvd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
The Peppers - Indian Cuisine - 8524 Pit Stop Ct NW
orange starNo Reviews
8524 Pit Stop Court Northwest Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Ace No. 3 - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10 Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8021 Concord Mills Boulevard Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Concord

Mr C's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 11,410
1260 Concord Pkwy N Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
orange star4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
orange star4.6 • 929
6189 Bayfield Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - 1040 - Concord Mills
orange star4.5 • 250
2940 Derita Rd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0258 - Concord, NC
orange star4.4 • 150
8905 Christenbury Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Concord
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston