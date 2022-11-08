Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard 2577 Cowan Blvd

542 Reviews

$$

2577 Cowan Blvd

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Popular Items

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
CYO Cheese Pizza
Cobb Salad

Appetizers

3 Homemade Meatballs

$7.00

Arancini

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Caprese Appetizer

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Fries

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Salumiere Board

$10.00

Single Meatball

$2.50

Whole Dill Pickle

$2.50

Piece Of Salmon

$8.50

Sides

Roasted Potatoes 8oz

$3.50

Cole Slaw 8oz

$3.50

Mac & Cheese 8oz

$4.50

Potato Salad 8oz

$3.50

Tuscan 8oz

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potato 8oz

$4.50

Seasoned Rice 8oz

$3.50

Veggie of The Day 8oz

$4.50

Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)

Tomato & Cucumber 8oz

$4.50

Pasta Salad 8oz

$3.50

Tuscan Pasta Salad 8 Oz

Roasted Potatoes 16oz

$7.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes 16 Oz

Cole Slaw 16oz

$7.00

Mac & Cheese 16oz

$8.00

Potato Salad 16oz

$7.00

Tuscan 16oz

$7.00

Garlic Mashed Potato 16oz

$8.00

Seasoned Rice 16oz

$7.00

Veggie of The Day 16oz

$8.00

Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)

Tomato & Cucumber 16oz

$8.00

Pasta Salad 16oz

$7.00

Tuscan Pasta Salad 16 Oz

Roasted Potatoes 32oz

$10.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes 32 Oz

Cole Slaw 32oz

$10.00

Mac & Cheese 32oz

$13.00

Potato Salad 32oz

$10.00

Tuscan 32oz

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Mashed Potato 32oz

$15.00

Seasoned Rice 32oz

$10.00

Veggie of The Day 32oz

$15.00

Veggie of The Day (Mixed Vegetables)

Tomato & Cucumber 32oz

$15.00

Pasta Salad 32oz

$10.00

Tuscan Pasta Salad 32 Oz

Salads & Wraps

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

A selection of Italian Deli Meats, Cheeses and Vegetables. Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes and Olives over a Bed of Spring Greens.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp Romaine Hearts topped with Thinly Sliced Onions, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Garlic Croutons. Dressed with our Homemade Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, over Salad Greens. Dressed with our Signature Greek Salad Dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

A Southern Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast accompanied with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Dressed with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served over Spring Greens.

Orange Citrus Salad

$9.00

Orange Citrus Salad-Fresh Orange Segments, Shaved Fennel, Toasted Walnuts over Bed of Romaine Hearts. Dressed with Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Large House Salad

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, and Croutons with our Signature Salad mix and your choice of Dressing.

Small House Salad

$5.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small Greek Salad

$5.00

Small Citrus Salad

$5.00

Create Your Own Sandwich

CYO Sandwich

$9.00

Create your very own Sandwich, Hero or Panini by selecting your choice of Bread, Cheese Deli Meats and Toppings

Paninis

Chicken Caprese

$9.00

Served on a ciabatta roll with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto, grilled chicken, and balsamic glaze.

Eggplant & Tomato

$9.00

Eggplant & Roasted Tomato: Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Tomato, Smoked Mozarella and Fresh Basil, Drizzled with Black Truffle Oil. Served On Grilled Sour Dough Bread

Fontina & Apple

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Granny Apples. Argula Imported Fontana Cheese Drizzled with Clover Honey. Served on Our Own "Puff Pastry Bread"

Smoked Dijon Chicken

$10.00

Smoked Dijon Chicken: Marinated Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Dijon Mustard and Fontana Cheese. Served on Ciabatta Bread.

Margherita

$10.00

Prosciutto diParma, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Fresh Basil on Ciabatta Bread.

Pesto Chicken

$10.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Asiago Cheese, Tomato and Arugula. Served on Ciabatta Bread.

Turkey Cranberry

$10.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Cranberry Relish, Fontina Cheese and Arugula. Served on Ciabatta Bread.

The Classic Reuben

$10.00

Reuben-The Classic: Our House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Grilled Rye Bread.

Garden of Eating

$9.00

Creamy Brie with Alfalfa Sprouts, Avocado, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Red Onion, Light Basil Pesto Mayo. Served on our own "Puff Pastry Bread"

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Heroes

The New Yorker

$10.00

Piled High Corned Beef or Pastrami or both, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard, Served on Rye Bread

The Italian Hero

$10.00

Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Olive Relish, Italian Dressing served on a Sub Roll

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce

The American Hero

$10.00

Roasted Beef,Roasted Turkey Breast,Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Mayonnaise. Served on a Sub Roll.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce. Served on White or Wheat bread.

Italian Roast Pork

$10.00

Italian Roast Pork Sandwich Slow Roasted Pork Ribeye with Roasted Onion Relish. Served on Kaiser Roll.

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Chicken Salad with Sundried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on a Croissant.

Classic Cuban

$10.00

Classic Cuban Sandwich House-Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickle, Deli Mustard, and Cuban Sauce Served Toasted or Panini Style on a Sub Roll

Turkey & Ham Club

$10.00

Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich Roasted Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on White, Wheat or Sub Roll.

Chicken Breast (HOT)

$10.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato. Served on Focaccia.

Avocado Chipotle Chicken

$10.00

Avocado Chipotle Chicken Club Served on Sourdough Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Fontina and Avocado

Italian Roast Beef Hero

$10.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Turkey and Cheese

$8.00

Soups and Stews

Corned Beef & Cab

$4.50+

Corned Beef & Cabbage Stew

Chicken Noodle

$4.50+

Chicken Noodle Soup. GF

Tomato & Orzo

$4.50+

Roasted Tomato and Orzo Bisque. GF

Cuban Black Bean

$4.50+

Cuban Black Bean Soup.

Minestrone

$4.50+

GF

Lobster Bisque

$4.50+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

1/2 Combos

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad

$10.00

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad Choose 1 Soup and 1 Salad. We will make it fresh and you can pick it up or have it delivered.

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.00

1/2 Soup and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Soup and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.00

1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.

Basilico Specialties

Corned Beef Platter

$14.00

Corned Beef Platter With Cabbage, Boiled Idaho Potatoes, and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with Rye Toast

Hot Turkey Platter

$12.00

Hot Turkey Platter With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and the Vegetable of the Day over grilled Sourdough Bread. Hot roasted Beef with grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese

Roast Beef Platter

$12.00

Hot Roast Beef Platter With Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and the Vegetable of the Day over grilled Sourdough Bread. Hot roasted Beef with grilled Onions, Mushrooms and Provolone Cheese

Citrus Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Citrus Grill Chicken Platter with Rice and the Vegetables of the Day. Served with our Signature Focaccia Bread

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Sautéed Chicken in Lemon Butter Sauce with Artichokes, Fresh Tomatoes, and Capers. Served with a Side of Pasta

Eggplant Parmgiano

$14.00

Eggplant Parmigiano Breaded Fried and Covered with House Tomato Sauce. Topped with Fresh Mozzarella then Baked. Served with a Side of Pasta.

Chicken Parmigiano

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiano Breaded Fried and Covered with House Tomato Sauce. Topped with Fresh Mozzarella then Baked. Served with a Side of Pasta.

Chicken Cacciatore

$14.00

Chicken Cacciatore Chicken Breast Sauteed with Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Potatoes in a Plum Tomato Sauce. Served over Penne Pasta.

Chicken Balsamico

$14.00

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$12.00

Ricotta Cavatelli Pasta

$13.00

Gnocchi Alla Sorrento w/ Chicken

$13.00

Gnocchi Alla Sorrento w/ Shrimp

$16.00

Basilico Pastas

Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Baked Ziti Red Sauce

$14.00

Baked Ziti with Red Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

Baked Ziti Meat Sauce

$14.00

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

Baked Spaghetti Red Sauce

$14.00

Baked Spaghetti with Red Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

Baked Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$14.00

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.

Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Baked with Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.50

Basilico's Classic Four Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

CYO Pasta Bowl

$11.50

Create Your Own Pasta Bowl

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza Our Signature Citrus Grilled Chicken Smothered in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon and a Blend of Cheeses Over a White Pizza

Pesto Ricotta Pizza

$13.00

Pesto and Ricotta Pizza Basil Pesto topped with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken and Parmesan Cheese

The Greek Pizza

$13.00

Fresh Spinach, Black Olives, Red Onions, Spicy Salami, Feta Cheese, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzled Garlic Olive Oil

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olive Oil and Fresh Basil

Fontina Arugula Pizza

$16.00

Fontina Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza Shredded Fontina Cheese, Prosciutto and Arugula drizzled with Black Truffle Oil

Rustica Pizza

$14.00

Plum Tomato Sauce, Hot Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Red Onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese

Bruschetta Pizza

$12.00

Pizza Crust rubbed with Roasted Garlic topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic and Basil, Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar topped with Parmesan Cheese

Grl Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Vegetable Pizza Marinated and Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant, Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Squash and Mozzarella

Potato & Rosemary Pizza

$12.00

Potato & Rosemary Pizza Sicilian Favorite! Thinly Sliced Potato, Fresh Rosemary, Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Asiago Cheese and Ricotta Cheese

Sausage & Rapini Pizza

$13.00

Sausage and Rapini Pizza On a Tomato Pie with Italian Marinated Broccoli Rabe and Spicy Italian Sausage covered with Mozzarella

Granny Apple Pizza

$14.00

Granny Apple Pizza On a White Pizza with Gorgonzola Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Green Apple, Caramelized Onions and Walnuts Finished with Arugula and Balsamic Reduction

Seafood Pizza

$16.00

On a Spicy Tomato Pie with Mixed Seafood, Fresh Fennel, Red Onions, and a Blend of Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Capricciosa Pizza

$14.00

On our tomato pie with ham, artichokes, black olives, red onion, and mushrooms covered with mozzarella

Gyro Pizza

$14.00

Lamb Meat, Feta, Red Onions, Tomato, and Tzatziki Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved Celery and Ranch

Sicilian Pan Pizza

$13.00

Create Your Own Pizza

CYO Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each

Strombolis and Calzones

Italian Calzone

$13.00

Mortadella, Salami, Sopressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Basil, Ricotta and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Panzarotti Calzone

$12.00

Panzarotti Calzon Ham, Ricotta, Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Fried or Baked

Steak Stromboli

$14.00

Philly Steak Stromboli Sliced Top Round,Onions, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, American Cheese and Provolone

Create Your Own Calzone

Build Own Calzone

$10.00

Build Your Own Signature Calzone Made with Fresh Sauce and Dough. Create your Masterpiece.

Create Your Own Stromboli

Create Your Own Stromboli

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese with Side (Kids)

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mac N Cheese with Side (Kids)

Kids Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken (Kids)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (Kids)

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Spaghetti or Penne Pasta with Side (Kids) Choose from Butter, Alfredo or Tomato Sauce

Kid's Pizza Pie

$6.00

Kid's Pizza Pie (8")

Kids Ham Cheese

$5.00

Ham with Cheese and Side (Kids)

Kids Turkey Cheese

$5.00

Turkey with Cheese and Side (Kids)

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Any Pepsi Selection Choice of Soda

Canned Soda

$1.80

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.00

San Pellegrino (Small)

$2.50

San Pellegrino Soda Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Juice

$2.00

San Pellegrino (Medium)

$3.50

San Pellegrino (Large)

$5.00

Bottled Tea

$2.20

Gatorade

$2.29

San Pellegrino Can

$2.29

Brooklyn Egg Cream

$3.00

Creamsicle

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.20

Hot Tea

$2.00

White Milk

$2.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon UnSweet Tea

$6.00

Naked Str Bana Smoothie

$4.00

Coffee Beverages

Affogato

$6.00

Caffè Latte

$4.30

Cappuccino

$4.30

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Coffee Regular

$1.95

Caffè Au Lait

$2.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Espresso Doppio

$3.90

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Espresso Panna

$3.75

Espresso Sicilia

$3.95

Double Espresso w/ Foam Milk

$4.50

Caffe Latte w/ Almond Milk

$4.50

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Caffe Latte Oatmilk

$5.00

Add Flavored Syrup

$0.60

Extra Shot Of Espresso

$1.25

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Cake

Almond Cake

$6.00

Amaretto Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Black Forest Cake

$6.00

Cappuccino Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Walnut Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Choco Hazelnut Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$6.00

Dulce De Leche

$6.00Out of stock

German Chocolate

$6.00

Ho Ho Cake

$6.00

Italian Rum Cake

$6.00

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Mirage Cake

$6.00

Oreo Cake

$6.00

Opera

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cake

$6.00

Pistachio Cake

$6.00

Profiterole Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Tiramisu Cake

$6.00

Triple Chocolate

$6.00

Lemonberry Mascapone

$6.00

Cheesecakes

Cappuccino Cheesecake

$6.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Fantasy Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Cannolis

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Pastry

Apple Bread Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Cartoccio

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Turnover

$5.00

Chocolate E'Clair

$5.00

Cream Puffs

$3.00Out of stock

Crème Brûlée

$6.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail

$6.00

Peach Raspberry Strudel

$5.00

Sfogliatella

$4.00

Zucchinni Bread W/ Walnuts

$4.00

Fruit Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon meringueTart

$5.00Out of stock

Reeses Peanut Butter Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Napoleon

$6.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.00Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Gelato

Small Cup

$4.00

Large Cup

$5.50

Pint

$10.00

Waffle Cone

$6.00

Bambino Cone

$4.10

Gelato Milkshake

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh makes the difference! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

Gallery
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

Map
