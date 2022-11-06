Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Basilico's Pasta e Vino Huntington Beach

review star

No reviews yet

21501 Brookhurst St, # D

Huntington BEach, CA 92646

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Cannoli
Pasta with Homemade Meatballs

Appetizers, Salads, and Soup

All of our salads are tossed in our homemade vinaigrette.
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$19.00

Fresh Romaine and spring mix topped with onion, cucumber, mortadella, salami, capicola and provolone tossed in a house made vinaigrette.

Basilico’s Salad

Basilico’s Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens and romaine served with red onion, cucumbers, shredded parmesan, all tossed in a house-made vinaigrette.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Add Chicken Breast for $6 Add Milanesa for $7 Add Shrimp for $10

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$15.00

Leafy romaine, spring mix, House Made Candied Walnuts, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh gorgonzola tossed in our House Made Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Fresh baguettes baked with our butter and herb recipe. Served with our red sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Fresh bread baked with garlic butter and herbs and topped with melted mozzarella and paprika.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Fresh calamari fried and served with our red or spicy seafood sauce.

Risotto Cakes

Risotto Cakes

$15.00

Lightly breaded with balsamic vinaigrette.

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$13.00

Pastina, tiny meatballs, escarole greens, chicken broth.

Italian Clam Chow

Italian Clam Chow

$16.00
Artichoke Fritti

Artichoke Fritti

$14.00
Patate Fritte Con Aglio

Patate Fritte Con Aglio

$10.00
Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Sausage Sliders

$13.00

Bruschetta Salad

$12.00

Jack Eggplant App

$9.00Out of stock

Carpaccio

$21.00

Side Ceaser

$7.00

Sandwiches

Our stuffed sandwiches are made on fresh italian bread and served with a complementary dinner salad.
DiMaggio - The Meatball Sandwich

DiMaggio - The Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

An Italian Staple. Three of our Home Made Meatballs (Large) smothered in mozzarella and red sauce in our house bread.

Sammartino - Chx Parm

Sammartino - Chx Parm

$17.00

Our wonderful Chicken parmesan halved, topped with mozzarella and smothered in red sauce, sandwiched between our house bread.

Vespucci - Sausage Pepper Onion Sandwich

Vespucci - Sausage Pepper Onion Sandwich

$17.00

Pan fried sausage, peppers, and onions in and garlic and olive oil sauce stacked high in our house bread.

Marciano - Steak Milanesa Sandwich

Marciano - Steak Milanesa Sandwich

$18.00

Our Famous Milanesa lightly fried, with red onions and lightly dressed spring mix in our house bread seasoned with balsamic vinaigrette.

Sophia - Caprese

Sophia - Caprese

$15.00

The delight of Caprese now with the convenience of a sandwich. Truly Delicious, Great with Prosciutto.

Italian Hero - The Italian Cold Cut

Italian Hero - The Italian Cold Cut

$18.00

Mortadella, Capocollo, Salami, and thin slices of provolone layered on a bed of lightly dressed spring mix, cucumbers, and red onions, all sandwiched between our house bread.

Russ Chibbatta Sandwich

$15.00

Pasta

Quality pasta with fresh hand made sauces.
Pasta Alla Checca

Pasta Alla Checca

$18.00

Ripe Roma tomatoes and fresh basil served in an olive oil and garlic sauce.

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Penne with fresh vegetables, olive oil & garlic sauce. (Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers)

Cavatelli Pasta with Broccoli and Milanesa

Cavatelli Pasta with Broccoli and Milanesa

$25.00

Cavatelli pasta served with broccoli and milanesa, prepared in an olive oil and garlic sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken breast, sun dried tomato and mushrooms with penne in olio and marsala sauce.

Pasta Aglio Olio

Pasta Aglio Olio

$17.00

Penne served in a Olive oil and garlic sauce.

Sausage Pepper Pasta

Sausage Pepper Pasta

$21.00

Penne served with olive oil and garlic sauce, sautéed red & yellow bell peppers, onions, and our Italian Sausage.

Rosticceria Chicken Piccata

Rosticceria Chicken Piccata

$26.00
Cheese Lasagna

Cheese Lasagna

$22.00

Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast served with linguini or penne in a traditional red sauce.

Pasta with Homemade Meatballs

Pasta with Homemade Meatballs

$20.00

Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.

Spicy Italian Sausage

Spicy Italian Sausage

$20.00

Two of our delicious Italian Sausages lightly pan fried with garlic and served with penne and red sauce.

Mezza Mezza

Mezza Mezza

$19.00

1/2 fettuccini alfredo & 1/2 penne in red sauce.

Fettucini Alfredo with Milanesa

Fettucini Alfredo with Milanesa

$24.00

Fettucini alfredo with milanesa. Our thinly breaded steak.

Grilled Chicken with Fettucini Alfredo

Grilled Chicken with Fettucini Alfredo

$24.00

Tender chicken breast in our alfredo sauce.

Sausage Alfredo

Sausage Alfredo

$21.00

Penne with sautéed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes. Served in our Alfredo Sauce.

Mushroom Risotto Alfredo

Mushroom Risotto Alfredo

$21.00
Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$23.00
Clams Linguini

Clams Linguini

$24.00

Linguini with clams, served in a white wine and garlic sauce.

Cioppino

Cioppino

$36.00

Halibut, salmon, calamari, shrimp, scallops, clams, black mussels in a spicy red sauce served with garlic toast.

Pesce Pasta with Halibut

Pesce Pasta with Halibut

$34.00

Pan Seared and oven baked served with penne, sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, in a white wine and garlic sauce.

Pesce Pasta with Salmon

Pesce Pasta with Salmon

$31.00

Pan seared and oven baked served with penne, sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, in a white wine and garlic sauce.

Scallop Linguini

Scallop Linguini

$27.00

Scallops and linguini served in a garlic and white wine sauce.

Seafood Linguini

Seafood Linguini

$30.00

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, black mussels and clams in a light spicy tomato sauce.

Shrimp Linguini

Shrimp Linguini

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed in our olive oil and garlic sauce.

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$31.00

Pasta Dish

$13.00

Create your own pasta dishes from our homestyle ingredients.

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Our kids sized pasta, any way you want it. Create your own.

Italian Rosemary Ribeye Steak

Italian Rosemary Ribeye Steak

$38.00
New York Steak Marsla

New York Steak Marsla

$36.00

Daily Specials

Classics we love, and newly inspired tastes.
Eggplant Parmasean (Fridays Only)

Eggplant Parmasean (Fridays Only)

$24.00

Everyones favorite. Lasagna style.

Rigatoni Meat Sauce (Sat & Sun)

Rigatoni Meat Sauce (Sat & Sun)

$19.00

Rigatoni in our homemade meat sauce.

Rotisserie Chicken Pesto

$23.00

Our Juicy Rotisserie Chicken Pulled and tossed in Pesto with our delicate penne pasta. Goes great with added sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms.

Jack Jack Special

$20.00Out of stock

Crabber Special

$35.00

Dontion

$50.00

Lobster Pesto

$39.00Out of stock

Rosticceria Pork

$31.00Out of stock

Clams Casino

$17.00

Pasta Fagioli

$16.00Out of stock

Fillet Mingon

$48.00Out of stock

Oyster Goodfella

$25.00Out of stock

Dessert

Traditional homestyle deserts.
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Bread Pudding + Icecream

$14.00
Afogato

Afogato

$9.00

Simple scoop for the kids. Chocolate syrup and chocolate chips available upon request.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$11.00

Our secrete Cannoli Cream stuffed in our house shell. Garnished with powdered sugar and coco.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

New York styled cheesecake, served with a seasonal puree.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Five layers of decadent chocolate.

Spumoni

Spumoni

$9.00

Cherry, pistachio, and chocolate.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Our Crown Jewel. Rose's famous cream layered between traditional biscuits and layers of chocolate.

Vanilla

$6.00

Roobeer Float

$6.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Extras

Side orders, extras, and sauces.

Side of Vegetables

$4.00

Side Meatball

$5.00

Side of Red Sausage

$5.00

Side of Sausage (No Sauce)

$5.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$12.00

Side of Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Side of Milanesa

$17.00

Side of Calamari

$14.00

Side of Clams

$20.00

Side of Mussels

$10.00

Side of Scallops

$24.00

Side of Shrimp

$16.00

Fillet of Salmon

$17.00

Fillet of Halibut

$25.00

Side of Olio

$4.00

Side of Pesto

$5.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$7.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Marsala Sauce

$6.00

Side Riccotta

$6.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Bread

$20.00

RibeEye Side

$30.00

Ny Steak

$18.00

Side Clams

$15.00

Half Sammy

Italian Hero - Half

$14.00

Dimaggio - Half

$13.00

Sammartino - Half

$13.00

Marciano- Half

$14.00

Vespucci - Half

$13.00

Sophia - Half

$11.00

Add Beverage

$5.00

Full Sammy

Italian Hero - Full

$18.00

Dimaggio - Full

$17.00

Sammartino - Full

$17.00

Marciano - Full

$18.00

Vespucci - Full

$17.00

Sophia - Full

$15.00

Add Beverage

$5.00

Large Jar

Red Large

$15.00

Pink Large

$20.00

Spicy Large

$15.00

Meat Sauce

$18.00

Small Jar

Red Small

$10.00

Pink Small

$12.00

Spicy Small

$10.00

Sliders

DRIVE THR - Meatball Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

DRIVE THR - Spicy Italian Sasuage Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

DRIVE THR - Caprese Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

DRIVE THR - Milanesa Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

DRIVE THR - Chicken Parm Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

DRIVE THR - Sausage & Peppers Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Pasta Kit W/ Meatballs

$15.00Out of stock

Pasta Kit

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Cannoli

$4.00Out of stock

Tutti Mangiamo

$60.00

Sliders Mix Match

2 Sliders Mix Match

$15.00

Appetizers

Half Tray Of Antipasto Salad (Serves 8-10)

$100.00

Half Tray Of Caesar Salad (Serves 8-10)

$60.00

Half Tray Of Caprese Salad (Serves 8-10)

$72.00

Half Tray Of Wedding Soup (Serves 8-10)

$110.00

Garlic Bread

$35.00

Garlic Cheese

$50.00

Half Tray Pasta (Serves 8-10)

Pasta Olio

$90.00

Mezza Mezza

$110.00

Primavera

$95.00

Linguini Clams

$140.00

Linguini Scallops

$160.00

Linguini Shrimp

$140.00

Seafood Linguini

$170.00

Cavatelli

$140.00

Pasta Alla Checca

$92.00

Chicken Marsala

$135.00

Sausage & Pepper

$120.00

Sausage Alfredo

$125.00

Pesce Pasta Salmon

$190.00

Pesce Pasta Halibut

$210.00

Cioppino

$215.00

Lasagna

$160.00

Pasta Red

$90.00

Chicken Parmesan

$130.00

Fettuccini Alfredo with Milanesa

$140.00

Pasta and Meatballs

$120.00

Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce

$170.00

Pasta Alfredo

$110.00

Pasta Pink

$110.00

Full Tray Pasta ( Serves 18-20)

Pasta In Red Sauce

$180.00

Pasta In Alfredo Sauce

$200.00

Pasta In Pink Sauce

$200.00

Pasta Olio Sauce

$180.00

Mezza Mezza

$200.00

Pasta Primavera

$210.00

Linguini Clams

$250.00

Linguini Scallops

$250.00

Linguini Shrimp

$250.00

Seafood Linguini

$265.00

Cavatelli With Broccoli and Milenesa

$210.00

Pasta Alla Checca

$200.00

Chicken Marsala

$240.00

Sausage & Pepper Pasta

$230.00

Sausage Alfredo

$210.00

Pesce Pasta With Salmon

$500.00

Pesce Pasta With Halibut

$500.00

Cioppino

$380.00

Lasagna (Cheese Only) (Available With Meat Sauce)

$160.00

Add Vegetables

$40.00

Chicken Parmesan

$260.00

Fettuccini Alfredo with Milanesa

$260.00

Pasta with Meatballs

$240.00

Add Proteins

12 Meatballs With Sauce

$25.00

12 Sausages

$25.00

1 Pound of Chicken Breast

$12.00

3 Rotisserie Chicken

$36.00

1 Pound of Shrimp

$20.00

1 Pound of Scallops

$25.00

1 Pound of Clams

$25.00

1 Pound of Mussels

$20.00

1 Pound Calamari

$20.00

6 Salmon Filets

$65.00

6 Halibut Filets

$65.00

Dessert

Tiramisu (Half Tray - 9 Servings)

$90.00

Tiramisu (Full Tray - 18 Servings)

$170.00

Chocolate Cake (12 Slices)

$50.00

Cheese Cake (16 Slices)

$50.00

Cannolis (5 Cannolis)

$25.00

Slider Trays FT (16 Sliders)

Assortment Tray

$110.00

Coffee

1lb

$18.00

Basilico's Branded Shirts - Special Donation Shirts

"Leave the Mask Shirts"

$30.00

MRGA Donation

$100.00

T-shirts

T-shirt - MRGA Basilicos Original

$25.00

coffee (Copy)

1lb

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach, CA 92646

Directions

Gallery
Basilico's Pasta e Vino image
Basilico's Pasta e Vino image
Basilico's Pasta e Vino image

