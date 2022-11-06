- Home
- /
- Huntington Beach
- /
- Italian
- /
- Basilico's Pasta e Vino - Huntington Beach
Basilico's Pasta e Vino Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
21501 Brookhurst St, # D
Huntington BEach, CA 92646
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers, Salads, and Soup
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Romaine and spring mix topped with onion, cucumber, mortadella, salami, capicola and provolone tossed in a house made vinaigrette.
Basilico’s Salad
Mixed greens and romaine served with red onion, cucumbers, shredded parmesan, all tossed in a house-made vinaigrette.
Dinner Salad
Caesar Salad
Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Add Chicken Breast for $6 Add Milanesa for $7 Add Shrimp for $10
Gorgonzola Salad
Leafy romaine, spring mix, House Made Candied Walnuts, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh gorgonzola tossed in our House Made Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Garlic Bread
Fresh baguettes baked with our butter and herb recipe. Served with our red sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh bread baked with garlic butter and herbs and topped with melted mozzarella and paprika.
Calamari Fritti
Fresh calamari fried and served with our red or spicy seafood sauce.
Risotto Cakes
Lightly breaded with balsamic vinaigrette.
Italian Wedding Soup
Pastina, tiny meatballs, escarole greens, chicken broth.
Italian Clam Chow
Artichoke Fritti
Patate Fritte Con Aglio
Meatball Sliders
Sausage Sliders
Bruschetta Salad
Jack Eggplant App
Carpaccio
Side Ceaser
Sandwiches
DiMaggio - The Meatball Sandwich
An Italian Staple. Three of our Home Made Meatballs (Large) smothered in mozzarella and red sauce in our house bread.
Sammartino - Chx Parm
Our wonderful Chicken parmesan halved, topped with mozzarella and smothered in red sauce, sandwiched between our house bread.
Vespucci - Sausage Pepper Onion Sandwich
Pan fried sausage, peppers, and onions in and garlic and olive oil sauce stacked high in our house bread.
Marciano - Steak Milanesa Sandwich
Our Famous Milanesa lightly fried, with red onions and lightly dressed spring mix in our house bread seasoned with balsamic vinaigrette.
Sophia - Caprese
The delight of Caprese now with the convenience of a sandwich. Truly Delicious, Great with Prosciutto.
Italian Hero - The Italian Cold Cut
Mortadella, Capocollo, Salami, and thin slices of provolone layered on a bed of lightly dressed spring mix, cucumbers, and red onions, all sandwiched between our house bread.
Russ Chibbatta Sandwich
Pasta
Pasta Alla Checca
Ripe Roma tomatoes and fresh basil served in an olive oil and garlic sauce.
Pasta Primavera
Penne with fresh vegetables, olive oil & garlic sauce. (Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers)
Cavatelli Pasta with Broccoli and Milanesa
Cavatelli pasta served with broccoli and milanesa, prepared in an olive oil and garlic sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, sun dried tomato and mushrooms with penne in olio and marsala sauce.
Pasta Aglio Olio
Penne served in a Olive oil and garlic sauce.
Sausage Pepper Pasta
Penne served with olive oil and garlic sauce, sautéed red & yellow bell peppers, onions, and our Italian Sausage.
Rosticceria Chicken Piccata
Cheese Lasagna
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast served with linguini or penne in a traditional red sauce.
Pasta with Homemade Meatballs
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
Spicy Italian Sausage
Two of our delicious Italian Sausages lightly pan fried with garlic and served with penne and red sauce.
Mezza Mezza
1/2 fettuccini alfredo & 1/2 penne in red sauce.
Fettucini Alfredo with Milanesa
Fettucini alfredo with milanesa. Our thinly breaded steak.
Grilled Chicken with Fettucini Alfredo
Tender chicken breast in our alfredo sauce.
Sausage Alfredo
Penne with sautéed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes. Served in our Alfredo Sauce.
Mushroom Risotto Alfredo
Pasta Carbonara
Clams Linguini
Linguini with clams, served in a white wine and garlic sauce.
Cioppino
Halibut, salmon, calamari, shrimp, scallops, clams, black mussels in a spicy red sauce served with garlic toast.
Pesce Pasta with Halibut
Pan Seared and oven baked served with penne, sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, in a white wine and garlic sauce.
Pesce Pasta with Salmon
Pan seared and oven baked served with penne, sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, in a white wine and garlic sauce.
Scallop Linguini
Scallops and linguini served in a garlic and white wine sauce.
Seafood Linguini
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, black mussels and clams in a light spicy tomato sauce.
Shrimp Linguini
Shrimp sautéed in our olive oil and garlic sauce.
Seafood Risotto
Pasta Dish
Create your own pasta dishes from our homestyle ingredients.
Kids Pasta
Our kids sized pasta, any way you want it. Create your own.
Italian Rosemary Ribeye Steak
New York Steak Marsla
Daily Specials
Eggplant Parmasean (Fridays Only)
Everyones favorite. Lasagna style.
Rigatoni Meat Sauce (Sat & Sun)
Rigatoni in our homemade meat sauce.
Rotisserie Chicken Pesto
Our Juicy Rotisserie Chicken Pulled and tossed in Pesto with our delicate penne pasta. Goes great with added sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms.
Jack Jack Special
Crabber Special
Dontion
Lobster Pesto
Rosticceria Pork
Clams Casino
Pasta Fagioli
Fillet Mingon
Oyster Goodfella
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Bread Pudding + Icecream
Afogato
Simple scoop for the kids. Chocolate syrup and chocolate chips available upon request.
Cannoli
Our secrete Cannoli Cream stuffed in our house shell. Garnished with powdered sugar and coco.
Cheesecake
New York styled cheesecake, served with a seasonal puree.
Chocolate Cake
Five layers of decadent chocolate.
Spumoni
Cherry, pistachio, and chocolate.
Tiramisu
Our Crown Jewel. Rose's famous cream layered between traditional biscuits and layers of chocolate.
Vanilla
Roobeer Float
Single Scoop
Order Attention Required
Extras
Side of Vegetables
Side Meatball
Side of Red Sausage
Side of Sausage (No Sauce)
Side of Chicken Breast
Side of Chicken Parmesan
Side of Milanesa
Side of Calamari
Side of Clams
Side of Mussels
Side of Scallops
Side of Shrimp
Fillet of Salmon
Fillet of Halibut
Side of Olio
Side of Pesto
Side of Meat Sauce
Side Veggies
Side Marsala Sauce
Side Riccotta
Side Caesar
Bread
RibeEye Side
Ny Steak
Side Clams
Half Sammy
Full Sammy
Sliders
DRIVE THR - Meatball Sliders
DRIVE THR - Spicy Italian Sasuage Sliders
DRIVE THR - Caprese Sliders
DRIVE THR - Milanesa Sliders
DRIVE THR - Chicken Parm Sliders
DRIVE THR - Sausage & Peppers Sliders
Pasta Kit W/ Meatballs
Pasta Kit
Mini Cannoli
Tutti Mangiamo
Sliders Mix Match
Appetizers
Half Tray Pasta (Serves 8-10)
Pasta Olio
Mezza Mezza
Primavera
Linguini Clams
Linguini Scallops
Linguini Shrimp
Seafood Linguini
Cavatelli
Pasta Alla Checca
Chicken Marsala
Sausage & Pepper
Sausage Alfredo
Pesce Pasta Salmon
Pesce Pasta Halibut
Cioppino
Lasagna
Pasta Red
Chicken Parmesan
Fettuccini Alfredo with Milanesa
Pasta and Meatballs
Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce
Pasta Alfredo
Pasta Pink
Full Tray Pasta ( Serves 18-20)
Pasta In Red Sauce
Pasta In Alfredo Sauce
Pasta In Pink Sauce
Pasta Olio Sauce
Mezza Mezza
Pasta Primavera
Linguini Clams
Linguini Scallops
Linguini Shrimp
Seafood Linguini
Cavatelli With Broccoli and Milenesa
Pasta Alla Checca
Chicken Marsala
Sausage & Pepper Pasta
Sausage Alfredo
Pesce Pasta With Salmon
Pesce Pasta With Halibut
Cioppino
Lasagna (Cheese Only) (Available With Meat Sauce)
Add Vegetables
Chicken Parmesan
Fettuccini Alfredo with Milanesa
Pasta with Meatballs
Add Proteins
Dessert
Slider Trays FT (16 Sliders)
Delivery Fee
Basilico's Branded Shirts - Special Donation Shirts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach, CA 92646