Sandwiches
Pizza

Basil's 2906 North State St Jackson

No reviews yet

2906 North State st Jackson suit 104

Jackson, MS 39206

Popular Items

#3 Turkey
Chef Salad
Tomato Basil Soup Cup

Salad

Chef Salad

$11.75

Our Garden Salad topped with Ham & Turkey

Chicken Chef Salad

$11.75

Our Garden Salad topped with Ham & Turkey

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, fresh grapes, bacon, and a focaccia wedge. Recommended with Honey Lemon Vin

Pasta Salad Bowl

$9.25

Romaine & Spring Mix garnished with Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a deviled egg. Tossed in pesto mayo with a blend of onion, bell peppers and garlic

Chicken Bowtie Pasta

$11.75

Pasta Salad Bowl topped with chicken

Pasta Chef Salad

$11.75

Pasta Salad Bowl topped with ham & turkey

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine hearts, fresh Pamesan, and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.25

Romaine hearts, fresh Pamesan, chicken and croutons.

Garden Salad

$9.25

Fresh mesclun mix topped with Roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, carrots, croutons, focaccia wedge, and a deviled egg.

Southern Sampler

$12.95

Your choice of three of our Basil's favorites

Paninis

#1 Ham

$8.25

cream cheese, fresh basil, and Roma tomatoes

#2 Beef Brisket

$10.50

Roasted bell peppers, provolone cheese, and horseradish mayo

#3 Turkey

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and pesto mayo

#4 Ham & Salami

$8.50

fresh mozzarella, olive salad, roasted bell peppers, and pesto mayo

#5 Ham

$8.25

Provolone cheese, Roma tomatoes, and dijon mustard

#6 The Elvis

$6.75

Peanut butter, banana, and roasted peanuts

#7 Veggie

$6.75

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive salad, and pesto mayo

#8 Turkey

$9.95

Cream cheese, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil

#9 Turkey

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and olive salad

#10 Cheesesteak

$10.50

Beef brisket, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and garlic mayo

#11 Pimento Cheese BLT

$7.75

Pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil

#12 Chicken

$8.75

Chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo

#13 Chicken Salad BLT

$8.75

Cold chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and Roma tomatoes

#14 The Rodeo

$10.50

Beef brisket, Southwest BBQ sauce, bell peppers, pepperjack cheese, and garlic mayo

Basil's Box

$12.95

The perfect lunch, in a box. Served with a deviled egg and sweet heat pickles.

#1 Ham (Copy)

$8.25

cream cheese, fresh basil, and Roma tomatoes

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, cheese blend, and fresh basil

Pepperoni

$11.00

Tomato sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, and fresh basil

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Honey BBQ sauce, chicken, caramelized onions, and bacon

The Rocky

$15.00

White sauce, brisket, roasted garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and bell peppers

John Wayne

$15.00

Coffee BBQ sauce, brisket, caramelized onions, and jalapenos

Fondren

$13.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and Roma tomatoes

The Renaissance

$14.00

Premium pepperoni, red and white sauce, roasted garlic, fresh basil, pepperoni, and five cheese blend

The 904

$13.00

White sauce, spinach, roasted garlic, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

State Street

$13.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh basil

Margherita

$12.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Popeye

$14.00

White sauce, spinach, chicken, roasted garlic, and fresh basil

MJG

$13.00

White sauce, roasted garlic, bacon, and fresh basil

Subs

Club Sub

$8.75

Ham, turkey, bacon, five cheese blend, honey mustard, lettuce, and Roma tomatoes

Italian Sub

$8.75

Ham, turkey, salami, olive salad, five cheese blend, and garlic mayo

Classic Sub

$8.75

Choice of ham, turkey, or chicken, dressed with lettuce, tomato, American swiss cheese, and Dijon mayo

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Side Potato Salad

$2.75

Deviled Egg

$0.75+

Side Spinach Salad

$3.75

Baby spinach, chopped walnuts, goat cheese, grapes, and bacon. Recommended with honey lemon vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75

Romaine hearts, croutons, and parmesan. Recommended with Caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$3.75

Roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, carrots, and croutons

Southern Cold Chicken Salad

$4.95

Side Bowtie Pasta

$2.75

Tomato Basil Soup Cup

$3.50+

Extra Focaccia Wedge

$0.50

Sweet Heat Pickles

$0.75+

Pepperoncinis 2 oz

$0.50

Dressings

2 oz Comeback

$0.50

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

2 oz Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

2 oz Chipotle Bacon Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Caesar

$0.50

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

Desserts

Cookie 3pk

$1.85

Homemade Banana Pudding

$3.25

Drinks

Can Drink

$1.00

Tea

$2.25

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$1.25

Catering

Deviled Eggs x 12

$9.00

Panini Pie

$32.50

Served on our homemade 10" focaccia bread. Feeds 4-6 people, and served in 8 slices.

Bowtie

$17.50+

Feeds 20

Dozen Cookies

$12.00

Housemade chocolate chip cookies

Gallon Tea

$8.00

Serves 10 people

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2906 North State st Jackson suit 104, Jackson, MS 39206

