Basil's on Market - Dayton

Apps
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
Tomatoes with garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil & basil, with baked sour dough bread finished with mozzarella parmesan cheese & Balsamic Glaze
Risotto Tater Tots
Homemade risotto tots paired with chipotle aioli
Jalapeno Artichoke Dip
Homemade artichoke dip with a hint of jalapeno flavor, served with seasoned tortilla chips
Deviled Eggs
Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor
Basil Fries
With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses
Bread Basket
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Fresh greens topped with shredded pepper jack cheese, cucumber ceviche & fried garbanzo beans
The Derby Salad
Fresh greens, eggs, bacon, avocados, gorgonzola, cucumber ceviche, chicken and your choice of dressing
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad
Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing
Soup and Salad
Cup Tomato Bisque
Bowl Tomato Bisque
Add on Salad
Cup Cauliflower Soup
Bowl Cauliflower Soup
Entrees
NY Strip
12oz strip steak served with dijon mushroom cream sauce, Basil’s Veg and baby baked potatoes topped with Crispy Delmonicos. Add 4 Gulf Grilled Shrimp ($5) Add 4 Coconut shrimp ($7)
Baby Back Ribs
One and a half pounds of ribs served with Basil’s Signature Fries, and coleslaw
Basil's Barrel Aged Salmon
Faroe Island Salmon with our signature barrel aged honey whiskey glaze, served with risotto and spaghetti zucchini
Boneless Short Rib
Twice braised resting on risotto, alongside Basil’s Veg finished with a root vegetable au jus
Lobster Shells & Cheese w/Grilled Shrimp
Creamy smoked Gouda sauce with chunked lobster, crowned with grilled Gulf shrimp
Pesto Chicken
Chicken breasts topped with bruschetta and lemon truffle sauce resting alongside pesto cream fettuccine
Taco Trio
Three flour tortillas stuffed with chili lime slaw, laced with basil-scallion crème fraiche & pepper jack cheese, shredded tortilla strips with your choice of: Cajun Shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, pork, roasted mushrooms, served with Basil’s Signature Fries.
Basil pasta
Spaghetti zucchini, portabella and button mushrooms, roasted red pepper coulis, goat cheese and candied walnuts with rosemary focaccia bread
Chicken Finger Dinner
House-made breaded chicken tenders served with Basil’s Signatures Fries, Basil’s Veg & coleslaw
Margherita Pizza
Pesto, Cheese and Tomatoes, finished with a drizzle of olive oil.
Basil's Five Cheese Pizza
Five Cheeses with Basil’s Signature Tomato Sauce.
Shells Shrimp Only
Steak Medallions
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Islander
plated menu
cajun chicken pasta
pork ribeye
Sandwich
The J.F.
Our prime burger, or chicken breast topped with Basil’s chili lime slaw, goat cheese, & bacon, finished with Basil’s Asian dressing
The J.F. w/Chicken
The Classic Chicken
Our prime chicken breast, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato
The Classic Burger
Our prime burger, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato
veggie burger(scott)
Meatless veggie patty with arugula, avocado, sliced tomato and goat cheese with a lemon pesto aioli and coleslaw
steakhouse burger
Shaved prime rib, onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese and roasted red peppers on a hoagie roll
Grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, greens, tomato & chipotle mayonnaise
Ham and corned beef together with Basil’s pickles, whole grain mustard, Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
Coconut Shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw served with a mango dipping sauce
Lunch Sandwich Special
Steak House Burger
nacho burger
The J.F/veg burger
Desserts
Sides
Coleslaw
Fruit
Basil Fries
With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses