Basil's on Market - Dayton

Popular Items

Lobster Shells & Cheese w/Grilled Shrimp
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

Apps

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomatoes with garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil & basil, with baked sour dough bread finished with mozzarella parmesan cheese & Balsamic Glaze

Risotto Tater Tots

Risotto Tater Tots

$10.50

Homemade risotto tots paired with chipotle aioli

Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Homemade artichoke dip with a hint of jalapeno flavor, served with seasoned tortilla chips

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Homemade with a hint of mustard topped with Chef’s Choice of Toppings; ask your server for this week’s flavor

Basil Fries

Basil Fries

$7.00

With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$5.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens topped with shredded pepper jack cheese, cucumber ceviche & fried garbanzo beans

The Derby Salad

The Derby Salad

$15.00

Fresh greens, eggs, bacon, avocados, gorgonzola, cucumber ceviche, chicken and your choice of dressing

Sweet Chili Salmon Salad

Sweet Chili Salmon Salad

$17.50

Faroe Island salmon over arugula and spinach tossed with candied walnuts, mango salsa topped with sweet chili teriyaki & cilantro served homemade Asian dressing

Soup and Salad

$10.00

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Add on Salad

$2.99

Cup Cauliflower Soup

$4.00

Bowl Cauliflower Soup

$7.00

Entrees

NY Strip

NY Strip

$29.00

12oz strip steak served with dijon mushroom cream sauce, Basil’s Veg and baby baked potatoes topped with Crispy Delmonicos. Add 4 Gulf Grilled Shrimp ($5) Add 4 Coconut shrimp ($7)

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

One and a half pounds of ribs served with Basil’s Signature Fries, and coleslaw

Basil's Barrel Aged Salmon

Basil's Barrel Aged Salmon

$24.00

Faroe Island Salmon with our signature barrel aged honey whiskey glaze, served with risotto and spaghetti zucchini

Boneless Short Rib

Boneless Short Rib

$25.00

Twice braised resting on risotto, alongside Basil’s Veg finished with a root vegetable au jus

Lobster Shells & Cheese w/Grilled Shrimp

Lobster Shells & Cheese w/Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Creamy smoked Gouda sauce with chunked lobster, crowned with grilled Gulf shrimp

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$21.00

Chicken breasts topped with bruschetta and lemon truffle sauce resting alongside pesto cream fettuccine

Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$18.00

Three flour tortillas stuffed with chili lime slaw, laced with basil-scallion crème fraiche & pepper jack cheese, shredded tortilla strips with your choice of: Cajun Shrimp, shredded beef, chicken, pork, roasted mushrooms, served with Basil’s Signature Fries.

Basil pasta

Basil pasta

$17.00

Spaghetti zucchini, portabella and button mushrooms, roasted red pepper coulis, goat cheese and candied walnuts with rosemary focaccia bread

Chicken Finger Dinner

Chicken Finger Dinner

$17.50

House-made breaded chicken tenders served with Basil’s Signatures Fries, Basil’s Veg & coleslaw

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Pesto, Cheese and Tomatoes, finished with a drizzle of olive oil.

Basil's Five Cheese Pizza

Basil's Five Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Five Cheeses with Basil’s Signature Tomato Sauce.

Shells Shrimp Only

$21.00

Steak Medallions

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Islander

$18.50

plated menu

$1,120.00

cajun chicken pasta

$21.00

pork ribeye

$22.00

Sandwich

The J.F.

The J.F.

$13.50

Our prime burger, or chicken breast topped with Basil’s chili lime slaw, goat cheese, & bacon, finished with Basil’s Asian dressing

The J.F. w/Chicken

$13.50
The Classic Chicken

The Classic Chicken

$13.50

Our prime chicken breast, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato

The Classic Burger

$13.50

Our prime burger, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato

veggie burger(scott)

veggie burger(scott)

$13.00

Meatless veggie patty with arugula, avocado, sliced tomato and goat cheese with a lemon pesto aioli and coleslaw

steakhouse burger

steakhouse burger

$14.50

Shaved prime rib, onion, mushrooms, swiss cheese and roasted red peppers on a hoagie roll

none

none

Grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, greens, tomato & chipotle mayonnaise

none

none

Ham and corned beef together with Basil’s pickles, whole grain mustard, Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.50

8 jumbo shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw served with a mango dipping sauce

Lunch Sandwich Special

$14.00

Steak House Burger

$14.50

nacho burger

$13.50

The J.F/veg burger

$13.50

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Galaxy

$7.00

Lemon Italian

$7.00

ice cream bowl

$5.00

cinnamon pound cake add on to ice cream

$3.00

lemon pound cake addo 0n to ice cream

$3.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00Out of stock
Basil Fries

Basil Fries

$7.00

With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses

Side of Gulf Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add On Salad

$2.99

Add Avocado

$0.50Out of stock

add bacon

$0.50

add Fried Egg

$1.00

Sub Cup Bisque

$2.99

Sub Cup Soup

$2.99

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.50

Side Zusketti

$5.00Out of stock

Side Risotto

$5.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Gogonzola

$0.50

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Buffalo

$0.25

Side Of Sydney (Bbq)

$0.25

8oz Basil Vin

$8.00

Side Mango Aioli

$0.50

Side Pesto Aioli

$0.25

Side Alex (Ranch )

$0.50

Side Basil Vin

$0.50

Side Asian Dressing

$0.50

Side Lemon Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Side Bruschetta Bread

$1.00

Side Gnocchi

$5.00Out of stock

Side Chipoltle Aioli

$0.50

Lobster Tail

$10.00

Side Bcheese Ranch

$0.50

Side Basil Sour Cream

$0.50

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Garlc Parm

$0.25

Garlic Cream

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Mushrooms and Onions

$3.00

tomato aoli

$0.25Out of stock

marinara

$0.25

A-F Cocktails (Copy)

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Bottled Beer (Copy)

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Odouls

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.99

White Claw

$4.00

truley

$4.00

High Noon

$4.00

Bourbon/Whiskey (Copy)

1792

$8.50

Double 1792

$15.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Double Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Double Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blantons

$17.00

Double Blantons

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Double Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Double Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Double Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Double Crown Royal

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Double Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Double Elijah Craig

$14.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Double Evan Williams

$14.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Double Four Roses

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Double Four Roses Small Batch

$22.00

High West

$10.00

Double High West

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Double Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jefferson Reserve

$11.00

Double Jefferson Reserve

$20.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Double Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Double Knob Creek

$14.00

Larceny

$8.00

Double Larceny

$14.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Double Makers Mark

$16.00

Mitchers

$9.00

Double Mitchers

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Double Old Forester 1920

$22.00

Tempelton Rye

$8.00

Double Tempelton Rye

$14.00

Tom Foolery

$10.00

Double Tom Foolery

$17.00

Tullamore

$7.00

Double Tullamore

$12.00

Tullamore 14 year

$14.00

Double Tullamore 14 year

$26.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Double Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$9.00

Double Woodford Rye

$16.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Woodford Reserve double oak

$12.00

Double Woodford Reserve double oak

$22.00

old fashion upcharge

$1.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$8.00

Double Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$14.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00

Double Elijah Craig Rye

$15.00

Cocktails (Copy)

Basil's Mule

$9.00

Blackberry Solstice

$8.00

Old Saint

$10.00

Grape & Basil Martini

$10.00

Desperate House Wife

$11.00

French Pear Martini

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Market Street Martini

$10.00

Electric Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Blueberry Sangria

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Breeze

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary & Bloody Mary Bar (Sundays only)/ connect to vodkas for up charge

$200.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Crown Apple Sour

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Gimlet Gin

$10.00

Gimlet Vodka

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Kaluha

$6.50

Guilded Collins

$10.00

Hennessy Splash

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Peach Mojito

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00