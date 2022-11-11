American
Basil's on Market - Troy
1,236 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired Comfort Food in the heart of Troy Ohio. Visit Basil's and come as you are and eat what you like!
Location
18 N Market St, Troy, OH 45373
Gallery