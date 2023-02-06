  • Home
Basil Thai La Quinta 50855 Washington Street, 2-H

No reviews yet

50855 Washington Street, 2-H

La Quinta, CA 92253

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See You
Vietnamese Crispy Rolls

APPETIZER

Vietnamese Fresh Rolls

$12.95

Fresh rice paper rolls with shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint leaves, and sprouts served with Vietnamese peanut dipping sauce

Vietnamese Crispy Rolls

$11.95

Deep fried crispy rice paper roll with pork, black mushrooms, glass noodles, onions, and carrots with fresh green lettuce, mint leaves and Vietnamese dipping sauce (nuoc cham)

Money Bag

Money Bag

$11.95

Rice paper ‘bag’ of minced chicken, fresh vegetables, golden fried, served with plum sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$12.95

Assorted vegetables golden fried in a light batter, served with a home made sweet and sour sauce

Shrimps Noodle Wrap

Shrimps Noodle Wrap

$14.95

Golden fried shrimps and seasoning chicken wrapped with yellow noodle, serving with sweet and sour sauce

Thai Chicken Satay

Thai Chicken Satay

$13.95

Char-grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Vietnamese Grape Leaves Rolled with Beef

Vietnamese Grape Leaves Rolled with Beef

$14.95

Char-grilled ground meat wrapped in grape leaves with peanuts, chopped onions, and seasoning, served with fresh lettuce, mint leaves, bean sprouts, cucumbers, relish strips of carrots, served with nouc cham sauce

SOUPS

Tom Ka Kai

$6.95

Hot and sour soup w/ mushrooms, baby corn, and coconut milk

Tom Yum

$6.95

Hot and sour soup flavored with Thai spices. It comes w/ tomatoes and mushrooms

Asparagus and Crabmeat Soup

$8.95

Broth thickened with egg, asparagus, shrimp and crab meat, sprinkled with scallions and cilantro

Wonton Soup

$8.95

Wonton stuffed with minced chicken in broth and topped with chicken and shrimps

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$5.95

Assorted vegetables and tofu in vegetable broth

POT- Tom Ka kai

$17.95

Hot and sour soup w/ mushrooms, baby corn, and coconut milk

POT- Tom Yum

$17.95

Hot and sour soup flavored with Thai spices. It comes w/ tomatoes and mushrooms

POT- Asparagus and Crabmeat Soup

$17.95

Broth thickened with egg, asparagus, shrimp and crab meat, sprinkled with scallions and cilantro

POT- Wonton Soup

$17.95

Wonton stuffed with minced chicken in broth and topped with chicken and shrimps

POT- Vegetable Tofu Soup

$17.95

Assorted vegetables and tofu in vegetable broth

POT- Poh Teak

POT- Poh Teak

$20.95

Seafood combination hot and sour soup comes in a hot flaming pot

SALADS

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$14.95

Shreded unripe papaya, carrot, tomatoes and cooked shrimp with palm sugar and tamarind sauce

Crispy Fish Salad

Crispy Fish Salad

$18.95

Fresh Shredded apple, carrot, onion and cashew nuts salad with crispy white fish on top, served with lemon spicy dressing

Chicken Larb

Chicken Larb

$17.95

Minced meat tossed with spices, herbs, and lime juice severed on bed of mixed green salad

Chicken and Shrimp Salad

Chicken and Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Shredded chicken breast, shrimps, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, and boil egg over a bed of green lettuce, served with peanut dressing

CHAR-GRILL

Served with Steam Rice. Brown Rice is an additional $2.50
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Grilled marinated salmon fillet topped with sautéed mushroom & ginger in brandy teriyaki sauce

Tri Flavor Halibut

Tri Flavor Halibut

$26.95

Grilled Halibut with combining three opposing flavors (sweet, sour, and spicy) sauce

Honey Duck

$24.95

Roasted duck with honey sauce over a bed of Chinese broccoli

CURRIES

Served with Steam Rice. Brown Rice is an additional $2.50
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$18.95

Thai spice yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, onions, and potatoes

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$18.95

Red coconut curry flavored with peanut, Thai lime leave, and bell pepper

Le Basil Massaman Curry

$21.95

Chunky tender beef cubes cooked in coconut milk, tamarind, with potatoes, onion and roasted peanuts

Green Curry

$18.95

Medium spicy green curry with bamboo shoots, sliced fresh coconut meat, eggplant, basil and bell pepper

SHRIMP Green Curry

$23.95

Medium spicy green curry with bamboo shoots, sliced fresh coconut meat, eggplant, basil and bell pepper

MEAT & POULTRY

Served with Steam Rice. Brown Rice is an additional $2.50
Bo Lulac

Bo Lulac

$24.95

Cubed flank steak stir-fried with garlic, onions, butter, serving in a sizzling plate

Chili and Basil

Chili and Basil

$19.95

Stir-fried your meat choice with onions, basil leaves in chili sauce

Pork Simmered in Caramel Sauce

$19.95

Sautéed sliced pork with garlic, onions and caramel sauce sprinkled w/black pepper

Cashew

Cashew

$19.95

Stir-fried chicken or beef, baby corns, celery, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, onions, and carrots in special sauce

Ginger Chicken

$19.95

Sautéed chicken with garlic, ginger, onions, and black mushroom, special sauce

Orange Chicken

$19.95

Lightly battered chicken in special homemade sauce made from fresh squeeze orange juice

Asian Eggplant

Asian Eggplant

$19.95

Stir-fried choice of meat and eggplant with garlic, onions, and basil leaves in spicy sauce

Sauteed Broccoli

Sauteed Broccoli

$18.95

Stir-fried broccoli with your choice of meat, onions, and carrots in special brown sauce

Sauteed Vegetables

$18.95

Assorted vegetables stir-fried with your meat choice in light brown sauce

SEAFOOD

Served with Steam Rice. Brown Rice is an additional $2.50

Garlic Shrimps

$22.95

Deep fried salted batter shrimps pan-fried with scallions, garlic, and green chili

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$22.95

Shrimps stir-fried with snow peas, onions, and water chestnuts in special sauce

Shrimp Asian Eggplant

$22.95

Stir-fried jumbo shrimps and eggplant with garlic, onions, and basil leaves in spicy sauce

Asparagus Scallops

$24.95

Grilled scallops stir-fried with onions, scallions, asparagus, carrots, and garlic in special sauce

Seafood with Basil

$24.95

Assorted seafood stir-fried with garlic and onions in chili sauce with basil leaves

Ginger Fish

$23.95

Deep fried orange roughy fillet topped with ginger

Spicy Fish

$23.95

Crispy orange roughy topped with garlic and chili paste sauce

NOODLE / RICE

Lad Na Noodle

$18.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodle with Chinese broccoli and your choice of meat in light gravy brown sauce

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.95

World famous Thai noodle with chicken, sprouts, and green onion, topped with ground peanut

Pad See You

$18.95

Rice Noodle stir fried with your choice of meat, egg, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce

Spicy Noodle

Spicy Noodle

$18.95

Choice of chicken, beef, pork or tofu stir-fried with garlic, onions, scallions, bell pepper, and basil leaves in chili sauce with pan-fried rice noodles

Vietnamese Vermicelli Noodles (Bun)

Vietnamese Vermicelli Noodles (Bun)

Rice vermicelli, fresh cucumbers, sprouts, lettuces, mint leaves, ground peanuts, served with special Vietnamese sauce on the side and your choice of the following. (It is a room temp dish)

Fried Rice

$17.95

Spicy Fried Rice

$18.95

Seafood Fried Rice

$22.95
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.95

Fried rice with pineapple chunks, combination of chicken, shrimps, and cashew nuts

SIDE ORDERS

(small) Dinner Salad

$4.00

Served with peanut dressing

(large) Dinner Salad

$7.95

Served with peanut dressing

(small) RICE

$2.50

(large) RICE

$4.00

(side) Plain Fried Rice

$8.95

(small) Brown Rice

$2.50

(large) Brown Rice

$4.00

(side) Broccoli (steam)

$8.95

(side) Broccoli (stir fried)

$8.95

Dessert

Mango w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$10.95

Fried Banana w/ Coconut ice cream

$8.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$7.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.95

Take out drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coming from generations of chefs, we believe that the best food starts with the freshest ingredients. Our menu features family recipes handed down for generations. If you are craving traditional Thai, we have something guaranteed to satisfy your appetite!

Location

50855 Washington Street, 2-H, La Quinta, CA 92253

Directions

Main pic

