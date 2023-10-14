STARTERS

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Long Island Calamari, sliced peppadews, fresh lemons, sweet pepper sauce

Salt N Vinegar Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussels, chopped bacon & cranberries tossed in balsamic vinegar & pumpkin seeds.

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Always extra crispy wings with choice of sauce, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan.

Motz Stix

$10.00

Tater Kegs

$13.00

Garlic Clams

$16.00

Sauteed Littleneck Clams with garlic, lemon & white wine sauce served with garlic bread

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Soup of the Day

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Large Garden Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions with white balsamic vinagrette.

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, smashed croutons tossed in Tuscan style Caesar dressing-full portion

Small Pear & Walnut

$9.00

Large Pear & Walnut

$13.00

Small Kale Salad

$8.00

Large Kale Salad

$12.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Basin Burger

$15.00

Braveheart blend ground beef served on toasted roll and side of fries. Add toppings for additional charge, cheese, bacon, crispy onions, applewood bacon, or egg.

The Jeffery

$18.00

Shaved rib eye steak, beer cheese, smoked pepper sauce & crispy onions on a toasted roll served with fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fire braised chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Buffalo Chix Sand

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$18.00

PASTA & ENTREES

NY Strip Steak

$38.00

Served with yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and truffle mushrooms.

Pot Roast

$24.00

Slow braised beef with port wine and mirepoix. Served with burnt sprouts, mashed potatoes, crispy onions and gravy

Chicken Madeira

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$28.00

SIDES

French Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Straws

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

1 Bread

$0.75

4 Bread

$2.50

Side Parm Cheese

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo Side

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Smoked Pepper Sauce

$0.75

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Burnt Sprouts

$7.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Of Gravy

$1.50

Avocado Side

$2.00

Sweety Drop Side

$1.00

Beer Cheese 4oz

$1.25

Butter Side Clarified

$0.75

Vodka Sauce Pint

$8.00

Vodka Sauce Small 9oz

$4.50

French onion Dip

$1.25

Side Of Bacon Bits

$0.75

Side Of 2 Bacon Slices

$2.00

DESSERTS

Almond Cake

$8.00

Apple Torte

$8.00

Carror Cake

$8.00

Flourless Torte

$8.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$10.00
Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Toffee Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Bean

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12

Chloe's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$8.00

All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12

Pasta N Butter

$8.00

All children meals come with drink & dessert under 12