The Basin Grill
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great food and atmosphere on the water!
Location
1 Ferry Street, Schuylerville, NY 12871
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rozey's Tavern & Pizzeria - 450 Brownville Rd
No Reviews
450 Brownville Rd Gansevoort, NY 12831
View restaurant