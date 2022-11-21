Main picView gallery

Basket Case Cafe 408 Beaver Street

408 Beaver Street

Saint Edward, NE 68660

Order Again

Starters

Cheese Curds [8oz]

$6.50

Battered cheese curds

Breaded Cauliflower [10oz]

$6.50

battered and fried cauliflower

Onion Rings [8oz]

$5.00

Breaded mushrooms (10oz)

$6.50

Mozzarella sticks (4)

$4.00

Corn Nuggies [10oz]

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$0.99

Fri

$2.50

Tots

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Grilled Shrimp

$4.50

Loaded Potato

$3.00

Entrees

Hot Beef

$10.00

Savory roast beef piled onto texas toast covered in brown gravy with a volcano of mashed potatos in the center

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Ribs Half Rack

$13.99

Ribs Full Rack

$19.99

Fried Chicken 2pc.

$8.00

Fried chicken 3pc

$10.00

Steak&Shrimp

$18.00

Baskets

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Philly Steak and Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Strips [10oz]

$10.00

Frenchee

$10.00

French Dip

$10.00

B.L.T

$10.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Philly and Cheese

$10.00

Wrap

$10.00

Rueban

$10.00

Polish Sausage

$3.00

Fieh Sandwhich

$4.99

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Tomato

Onion

Lettuce

Pickle

Bacon [3pc]

$1.80

Salads

House Starter Salad

$2.50

Caeser

$8.50

Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Shrimp&Spinach

$10.50

For the Littles

KIDS burger sliders [2-4oz]

$6.99

KIDS mini corn dogs [6pc]

$6.99

KIDS Flat Bread Pizza

$6.99

KIDS Chicken Strip (6oz)

$6.99

KIDS grilled cheese

$6.99

KIDS Pick your Pasta

$6.99

Ice cream

Cones

$1.29+

Dishes

$1.29+

Sundaes

$2.80+

Malts

$2.99+

Frostee Treet

$3.69+

Floats

$2.99+

A La Mode

$4.99

Banana Split

$4.99

Dusty Road

$2.65+

Homestyle

$2.65+

Toasty beaver

$4.00

Cookie Sundae

$3.99

Shakes

Quart

$4.99

Drinks

Soda and tea

$0.99+

Coffee [12oz]

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

WATER

M-F Special

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Lunch Special

$10.00

Pizza

$6.99

SOUP

Veggie beef with bisquit

$7.00

Chicken Noodle with grilled cheese

$7.00

Chili & Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Bowl Of Soup

$3.00

WINGS

6 Pc Bone in W FF

$10.99

Boneless

$10.99

6 Pc Bone In Wings Only

$8.49

12 Pc Bone In Wingsbonly

$16.98

12 Pc Bone In Wings Only

$16.98

12 Pc Bone In W FF

$21.98

18 Pc Bone In Wings. Only

$25.47

18 Pc Bone In W F F

$32.97

24 Bone In Wings Only

$33.96

24 Pc Bone In Wings W FF

$43.96

STEAK NIGHT

Steak&Shrimp

$18.00

Fish Friday

Cod Fish

$9.99

Shrimp

$9.99

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Salmon

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

to go chicken

8 Pc Chicken Dinner To Go

$25.99

8 Pc Chicken Only

$12.00

12 Pc Chicken Only

$14.00

16 Pc Chicken Only

$20.00

12 Pc Chicken Dinner

$38.99

16 Pc Chicken Dinner

$51.98

24 Pc Chicken Only

$30.00

24 Pc Chicken Only

$30.00

24 Pc Chicken Dinner

$67.98

12 Pc Chicken Only

$16.98

Specials

Prime rib

Prime rib

$25.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where the customer comes first! Come on in and enjoy a hot, healthy, homemade meal and leave the dishes for us. Family friendly environment, offering board games and fun, while you wait. Enjoy your friends, family and food, without the screen.

Location

408 Beaver Street, Saint Edward, NE 68660

Directions

