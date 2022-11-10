Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Basmatee Indian Grub

22 Reviews

$$

17378 haggerty road

Livonia, MI 48152

Order Again

Popular Items

-SUPER BOWL
-BUTTER CHICKEN
-SAMOSA

-BOWL

-BOWL

-BOWL

$10.99

...basmatee bowl comes with a single portion of entrée, a choice of rice

-SUPER BOWL

-SUPER BOWL

-SUPER BOWL

$13.99

...basmatee plate comes with a two half portions of entrée, a choice of rice

-APPETIZERS

-GOBI MANCHURIAN

-GOBI MANCHURIAN

$11.99

...stir fried cauliflower with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce. (vegan, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-CHILLI CHICKEN

-CHILLI CHICKEN

$13.99

...stir fried boneless chicken thighs in chilli sauce, along with onions, green peppers. (contains meat, contains no nuts).

-CHICKEN 65

-CHICKEN 65

$13.99

...stir fried boneless chicken thighs in yogurt sauce. (contains meat, contains no nuts).

-CHILLI GOBI

-CHILLI GOBI

$11.99

...stir fried cauliflower in chilli sauce along with onions, capsicum, spring onions and green chilies

-GOBI 65

-GOBI 65

$11.99

...stir fried cauliflower in spicy yogurt sauce

-CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

-CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

$13.99

...stir fried boneless chicken thighs with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce

-ENTRÉE

-TADKA DAL

-TADKA DAL

$11.99

...yellow lentils tempered with cumin and garlic. (vegan, contains no meat, gluten free, contains no nuts), served with cumin rice

-CHANNA MASALA

-CHANNA MASALA

$11.99

...chickpeas simmered with onion, tomatoes and spices. (vegan, contains no meat, gluten free, contains no nuts) , served with cumin rice

-ALOO GOBI

-ALOO GOBI

$11.99

...potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions tomatoes and spices. (vegan, contains no meat, gluten free, contains no nuts), served with cumin rice

-VEG MOGHLAI

-VEG MOGHLAI

$12.99

...garden vegetables & cashewnuts simmered in mild creamy sauce sauce. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, gluten free, contains nuts), served with cumin rice

-PALAK PANEER

-PALAK PANEER

$14.99

...freshly ground spinach & cottage cheese sauteed with garlic & cumin. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, gluten free, contains no nuts), served with cumin rice

-PANEER TIKKA MASALA

-PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$14.99

...indian cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, gluten free, contains nuts), served with cumin rice

-PANEER MOGHLAI

-PANEER MOGHLAI

$14.99

...Indian cottage cheese pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice

-VEG TIKKA MASALA

-VEG TIKKA MASALA

$12.99

...garden vegetables cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice

-BUTTER CHICKEN

-BUTTER CHICKEN

$14.99

…boneless tender chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato sauce, contains cashewnut paste. (contains meat, gluten free, contains nuts), served with cumin rice

-CHICKEN CURRY

-CHICKEN CURRY

$14.99

…boneless tender chicken breast cooked in curry sauce. (contains meat, gluten free, contains no nuts), served with cumin rice

-CHICKEN MOGHLAI

-CHICKEN MOGHLAI

$14.99

Boneless tender chicken breast pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut and almond paste

-LAMB TIKKA MASALA

-LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$16.99

Boneless lamb cooked in creamy tomato sauce, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut paste

-LAMB CURRY

-LAMB CURRY

$16.99

...boneless lamb cooked in curry sauce. (contains meat, gluten free, contains no nuts), served with cumin rice

-LAMB MOGHLAI

-LAMB MOGHLAI

$16.99

Boneless lamb pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice Contains cashewnut and almond paste

CHICKEN SAAG

$14.99

LAMB SAAG

$16.99

-STREET FOOD

-SAMOSA

-SAMOSA

$4.99

...hand rolled turnovers stuffed with potato and peas. served with sweet & mint chutneys. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-SAMOSA CHAT

-SAMOSA CHAT

$9.99

...crushed samosas, topped with garbanzo beans and chutneys. served with sweet & mint chutneys. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-CHICKEN WRAP

-CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

...grilled chicken stuffed indian wrap. served with sweet & mint chutneys (contains meat, contains no nuts).

-CHOLE BATURA

-CHOLE BATURA

$11.99

...fried indian flat bread served with chickpea curry. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-CUT MIRCHI

-CUT MIRCHI

$8.99

...batter fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with ground peanuts and chopped onions. served with sweet & mint chutneys. (vegan, contains no dairy, contains no meat, gluten free, contains nuts).

-PANEER WRAP

-PANEER WRAP

$9.99

...cottage cheese stuffed indian wrap. served with sweet & mint chutneys. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-BIRYANI

-VEG DUM BIRYANI

-VEG DUM BIRYANI

$11.99

…basmati rice cooked with garden vegetables and spices, served with raitha (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, gluten free, contains no nuts)

-CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

-CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$12.99

…basmati rice cooked with bone in chicken legs & spices, served with raitha (contains dairy, contains meat, gluten free, contains no nuts)

-LAMB BIRYANI

-LAMB BIRYANI

$16.99

…basmati rice cooked with boneless lamb & spices, served with raitha (contains dairy, contains meat, gluten free, contains no nuts)

-CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI

-CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI

$14.99

…basmati rice cooked with spices topped with chicken 65 fritters, served with raitha (contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts)

PANEER 65 BIRYANI

$14.99

EGG BIRYANI

$11.99

-RICE & BREAD

-BASMATEE RICE

-BASMATEE RICE

$2.49

...basmatee rice cooked with cumin. (vegan, contains no dairy, contains no meat, gluten free, contains no nuts).

-BIRYANI RICE

$3.49

…aromatic flavoured basmati rice cooked with exotic indian spices. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-PLAIN NAAN

-PLAIN NAAN

$2.49

...indian flat bread. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-BUTTER NAAN

-BUTTER NAAN

$2.99

...indian flat bread with applied butter. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-GARLIC NAAN

-GARLIC NAAN

$3.99

...indian flat bread baked with chopped garlic. (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no meat, contains no nuts).

-DESSERT

-MANGO LASSI

-MANGO LASSI

$4.99

...mango blended in smooth yogurt(vegetarian, contains dairy, contains no nuts and gluten free)

-GULAB JAMUN

-GULAB JAMUN

$4.99

...rose flavored donuts soaked in sugar syrup (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains nuts)

-RASAMALAI

-RASAMALAI

$4.99

...soft paneer balls soaked in sweet flavoured milk (vegetarian, contains dairy, contains nuts)

-BEVERAGE

-MASALA CHAI

-MASALA CHAI

$2.49

...ginger and cardamom flavored Indian tea with milk(vegetarian, contains dairy)

-BOTTLED COKE

-BOTTLED COKE

$2.79
-BOTTLED DIET COKE

-BOTTLED DIET COKE

$2.79
-BOTTLED SPRITE

-BOTTLED SPRITE

$2.79
-BOTTLED WATER

-BOTTLED WATER

$1.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Indian fast casual restaurant offering rice bowl, currys, Indian street food & biryanis. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17378 haggerty road, Livonia, MI 48152

Directions

Gallery
Basmatee Indian Grub image
Basmatee Indian Grub image
Basmatee Indian Grub image
Basmatee Indian Grub image

