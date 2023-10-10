FOOD

STARTERS

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.99

BACON QUESO LOADED FRIES

$13.99

JONES SMOKED BACON, WI CHEDDAR, ROASTED POBLANO QUESO, SOUR CREAM, SCALLIONS

BEEF AND BLUE

$17.99

GARLIC CHAR TENDERLOIN TIPS, CROSTINI, GORGONZOLA CHEESE

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.99

LIGHTLY FRIED, TOSSED IN A VIETNAMESE NUOC CHAM, SWEET AND SAVORY SAUCE

BURRATA

$16.99

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, CANDIED WALNUTS, ARUGULA, POMEGRANATE SEEDS, BALSAMIC REDUCTIONS, CROSTINIS

CHEESE CURDS

$13.99

BEER-BATTERED CHEDDAR CURDS, BUTTERMILK RANCH

ONION RINGS

$11.99

JUMBO SWEET ONIONS, SEASONED BREACRUMBS, HORSERADISH DIP

HAM LOADED FRIES POUTINE

$13.99

PULLED UPHOFF HAM, CHEESE CURDS, BLACK PEPPER GRAVY, FRIED EGG

PRETZEL

$17.99

1 LB SALTED SOFT PRETZEL, WI CHEESE SAUCE, DELI MUSTARD

ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

$12.99

SMOKED JONES BACON, WILTED SPINACH, PARMESAN, HOLLANDAISE

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.99

ARTICHOKE HEARTS, FRESH SPINACH, CREAM CHEESE, PARMESAN, WARM BAGUETTE

TOOTSIES

$14.99

CISPY WONTON FILLED WITH POACHED SHRIMP, RED ONION, HERBED CREAM CHEESE, SWEET CHILI SAUCE

WINGS

$14.99

CHOOSE FROM: BBQ, DRY RUB, BREWHOUSE ORIGINAL OR BUFFALO. SERVED WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

WISCONSIN BOARD

$18.99

SELECTION OF LOCAL MEATS, CHEESE, PICKLES, CRACKERS, GRILLED BREAD

SOUP & SALADS

BAKED FRENCH ONION

$8.99

SWISS AND GRUYERE, HERBED CROUTONS, SAVORY BROTH

BIER CHEESE

$4.99+

WI CHEDDAR, LAKEFRONT RIVERWEST STEIN, CREAM, POP'S KETTLE CORN - CHEDDAR

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

ROMAINE HEARTS, BABY KALE, SHAVED PARMESAN, HERBED CROUTONS, EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL CRUMBLE, CEASAR DRESSING

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

FARM GREENS, PEPPER JACK, CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, HERBED CROUTONS, PARMESAN PEPPERCORN DRESSING

SIDE SPINACH SALAD

$7.99

SIDE WEDGE SALAD

$7.99

TOMATO BISQUE

$4.99+

SAN MARZANO TOMATOES, WI CREAM, YELLOW ONIONS, FRESH HERBS

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BBQ PULLED PORK

$14.99

SLOW ROASTED PORK SHOULDER, TANGY BBQ SAUCE, WI CHEDDAR, HOUSE PICKLES, CREAMY COLESLAW

BLACKENED FISH TACOS

$17.99

ATLANTIC COD, GREEN AND RED CABBAGE, GUACAMOLE, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, CILANTRO, LIME

BUFFALO AND BLUE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

BUFFALO FRIED CHICKEN, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, HOUSE PICKLES, MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN

HARVEST BURGER

$14.99

CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$14.99

AMERICAN, MAYO, KETCHUP, HOUSE PICKLES, GRILLED ONIONS, TOMATO, SHREDDED LETTUCE

CRISPY CHICKEN

$13.99

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, MAYO, HOUSE PICKLES, BRIOCHE BUN

FISH ON RYE

$14.99

HAND-BREADED COD, WI CHEDDAR, TARTAR SAUCE, MARBLED RYE, SERVEW WITH COLESLAW

FRENCH DIP

$17.99

SHAVED PRIME RIB, PROVOLONE, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, TOASTED FRENCH BREAD, SIDE AU JUS

GRILLED PORTABELLO MUSHROOM

$13.99

CARAMELIZED ONIONS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, ARUGULA, PROVOLONE, ROASTED GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI, TOASTED FRENCH BREAD

HOT HAM AND SWISS

$14.99

PULLED UPHOFF HAM, SWISS, GRANNY SMOTH APPLE, DIJON MAYO, BRIOCHE BUN

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.99

HERB ROASTED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, GARLIC MAYO

PAN-FRIED GRILLED CHEESE

$12.99

CHEDDAR, SWISS, PEPPERJACK, PROVOLONE, AMERICAN, JONES SMOKED BACON, TOMATO, TOASTED SOURDOUGH

PLAIN BURGER

$13.99

BRIOCHE BUN, 2 SMASH PATTIES

REUBEN

$15.99

CORNED BEEF, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS, THOUSAND ISLAND, MARBLED RYE

SEAFOOD ROLL

$19.99

SHRIMP, LOBSTER AND CRAB SALAD, MAYO, NEW ENGLAND SPOLT TOP BUN, MICROGREENS

SPICY CHICKEN PANINI

$16.99

JONES SMOKED BACON, PEPPER JACK, TOMATO, PICKLED JALAPENOS, CHIPOTLE MAYO, TOASTED SOURDOUGH

THE HANGOVER

$16.99

JONES SMOKED BACON, WI CHEDDAR, PEPPER JACK, CHEESY HASH BROWNS, CHIPOTLE MAYO, SUNNY SIDE UP EGG

ENTREES

12oz RIBEYE

$37.99

SERVED WITH CHEESY HASH BROWN CASSEROLE, GRILLED ASPARAGUS & ROASTED MUSHROOMS

9oz FILET

$43.99

SERVED WITH CHEESY HASH BROWN CASSEROLE, GRILLED ASPARAGUS & ROASTED MUSHROOMS

BEER CAN CHICKEN

$25.99

CHICKEN JUS, BACON LOADED MASHED POTATOES, ROASTED ASPARAGUS

PAN-SEARED SALMON

$28.99

MUSTARD SPAETZLE, SPINACH, LEMON BEURRE NANTAIS

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$21.99

MASHED POTAOTES, GREEN BEANS, BLACK PEPEPR GRAVY, FRESH PARSLEY

FISH FRY

$17.99

HAND-BREADED ATLANTIC COD, FRENCH FRIES, COLESLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, MARBLED RYE, WI BUTTER

MAC AND CHEESE

$14.99

CAVATAPPI, WI CHEESE SAUCE

SQUASH N' SAUSAGE

$24.99

CAVATAPPI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, KALE, SAGE, TOASTED PECAN, PARMESAN, CREME FRAICHE

POT ROAST

$24.99

MASHED POTAOTES, ROASTED ROOT VEGETABLES, BEEF JUS, FRESH HERBS

SCAMPI

$23.99

JUMBO SHRIMP, LINGUINI, LEMON, GARLIC BUTTER, WHITE WINE, GRATED PARMESAN, FRESH PARSLEY

SEARED SCALLOPS

$34.99

ELOTE RISOTTO, POBLANO PEPPERS, QUESO FRESCO, COTIJA, AVOCADO CREMA, MICROGREEN

STEAK FRITES

$26.99

PRIME CERTIFIED ANGUS FLAT IRON, FRITES, SEA SALT, CHIMICHURRI, TRUFFLE PEPPERCORN AIOLI

ENTREE SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$12.99

FARM GREENS, PEPPER JACK, CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, HERBED CROUTONS, PARMESAN PEPPERCORN DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

ROMAINE HEARTS, BABY KALE, SHAVED PARMESAN, HERBED CROUTONS, EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL CRUMBLE, CEASAR DRESSING

BREWHOUSE WEDGE

$13.99

BABY ICEBERG, JONES SMOKED BACON, CHERRY TOMATOES, SHAVED CARROT, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, CHIVES

SPINACH SALAD

$14.99

SPINACH, CHICKEN FRIED POACHED EGG, SLICED MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, HOT BACON DRESSING

POWER SALAD

$14.99

BABY KALE, ARUGULA, SHAVED BRUSSEL SPROUT, RADICCHIO, ALMONDS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, HEMP SEEDS, CRAISINS, RADISH, DRIED BLUEBERRIES, GOAT CHEESE, SPICY HONEY VINAIGRETTE.

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.99

KIDS GRANDMAS CHICKEN

$7.99

KIDS HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS FISH FRY

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

DESSERT

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$4.99

VANILLA CUSTARD, CARAMEL, HOT FUDGE

COCONUT LIME

$11.99

CINNAMON APPLE BREAD PUDDING

$11.99

WARM CINNAMON BREAD PUDDING, CINNAMON APPLES, BOURBON CARAMEL, COOKIE BUTTER SAUCE, VANILLA BEAN CUSTARD, PECAN PRALINETTES

MAPLE SPONGE CAKE

$11.99

PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE, CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, CANDIED PEANUTS, VANILLA WHIPPED CREAM, MAPLE HONEY COMB

VERJUS CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$11.99

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST, CREAM CHEESE MOUSSE, VERJUS CHERRIES, VANILLA BEAN WHIPPED CREAM, VANILLA BEAN SHORTBREAD, PRALINE PISTACHIOS

BRANDY ALEXANDER

$12.00

GRASSHOPPER

$12.00

ORANGE DREAMSICLE

$12.00

PINK SQUIRREL

$12.00

SALTED CARAMEL

$12.00

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$3.99

BACON CHEDDAR LOADED FRIES

$3.99

BAGUETTE

$0.75

BUTTERED NOODLES

$2.99

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$2.99

CHEESY HASH BROWN CASSEROLE

$3.99

EX PIECE FISH

$2.99

FRUIT

$3.99

JONES SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.99

JONES SMOKED BACON

$3.99

PULLED UPHOFF HAM

$4.99

SIDE AUD MAR CHEESE

$3.99

SIDE FRIES

$2.99

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$2.99

LOADED MASHED POTATO

$2.99

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$3.99

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$2.99

SIDE MASHED POTATOES W/ GRAVY

$3.49

SIDE POTATO PANCAKES

$2.99

TWICE BAKED POTATO

$2.99

SIDE SAUCE

