Bass Lake Taverne

301 Reviews

$$

426 South St

Chardon, OH 44024

RW SOUP/SALAD

RW CAESAR

RW GREEN SALAD

CUP SOD

RW ENTREE

RW BUCCATINI

$31.99

RW COLEMAN CHICKEN

$31.99

RW PENNE RICO

$31.99

RW PORK CHOP

$31.99

RW TROUT

$31.99

RW DESSERT

RW BREAD PUDDING

RW BROWNIE SUNDAE

RW CHEESECAKE

RW CHOC LAVA CAKE

RW PEANUT BUTTER PIE

RW PECAN TART

RW SMORE CAKE

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

426 South St, Chardon, OH 44024

