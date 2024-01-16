Restaurant info

Bass Street Chop House, located in Moline, Illinois, is a prime steakhouse featuring the finest cuts of hand-selected U.S.D.A. prime and choice dry aged cuts of meat and jet-fresh seafood. Bass Street provides casually elegant fine dining that is complemented by the great tasting steaks, chops and seafood, skillfully served 7 nights a week. The ideal location for your VIP corporate dinner or your family and friends. Bass Street Chop House offers the Quad Cities, private dining spaces for special events and a full service bar. Bass Street's Bar offers signature cocktails, an extensive wine program, 100's of fine Whiskeys and Bourbons, Single Malt Scotches, a collection unlike any other in the Quad Cities area.