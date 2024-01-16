Bassano Italian Restaurant 57 TX-150 Loop West
57 TX-150 Loop West
Bastrop, TX 78602
FOOD
Appetizers
Salads
- Tossed Salad$5.99
- Bassano Salad$9.99
Mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and cheese
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Antipasto Salad$11.99
Ham, salami, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red peppers hulls, and black olives
- Nick's Salad$9.99
Mushrooms, pepper hulls, green onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, capers, garlic, pepperoncini, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese with olive oil and lemon dressing
- Greek Salad$9.99
Tomatoes, black olives, onions, and feta cheese
Pasta Favorites
Home Baked Pastas
Pasta Specialties
- Linguine$16.99
With mushrooms, garlic, and olive oil
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
- Linguine w/ Clams$16.99
With white or red clam sauce
- Ziti Pomodore$16.99
Sautéed with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, and in sherry wine and tomato sauce
- Tortellini Alla Panna$16.99
Cheese filled pasta with pink sauce
- Tortellini Michelangelo$16.99
Cheese filled pasta, scallions, and mushrooms, in Alfredo sauce
Entrée Specialties
- Sausage Pizzaola$17.99
Sautéed mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions and basil in a sherry wine tomato sauce
- Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana$17.99
Sautéed in tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Lightly breaded and served in a tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parm Red Sauce Over Fettuccine$19.99
- Chicken Parm all Alfredo$19.99
- Fettuccine Carbonara$17.99
Sautéed with Italian ham and mushrooms in a creamy sauce
- Chicken Alfredo$17.99
- Chicken Marsala$17.99
Sautéed with mushrooms in sweet marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Piccata$17.99
With capers in a white wine and lemon sauce
- Chicken Cacciatore$17.99
Sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions in sherry wine sauce and light tomato sauce
- Chicken Siciliana$17.99
Sautéed mushrooms and artichokes in white wine and lemon sauce
House Specialties
- Pasta Combo$17.99
Combination of lasagna, manicotti, cannelloni, ziti, and tortellini baked in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Arrabiata$17.99
Sautéed with red crushed peppers, onions and mushrooms, in a sherry wine sauce
- Chicken Florentine$17.99
Sautéed with spinach, mushrooms, and garlic in creamy brandy sauce
- Chicken Calabrese$17.99
Sautéed with mushrooms, red pepper hulls, and artichoke hearts in creamy pink sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$19.99
Lightly breaded. Sautéed in tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Veal Albanese$20.99
Sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, tomatoes and artichokes in sherry wine sauce
- Veal Marsala$20.99
Sautéed with mushrooms in sweet Marsala wine sauce
- Veal Piccata$20.99
Sautéed with capers in white wine and lemon sauce
- Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$20.99
Chicken breast and shrimp in Alfredo sauce
- Veal & Shrimp Capri$20.99
Milk-fed veal and shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes and basil in creamy brandy pink sauce
Seafood Specialties
- Shrimp Scampi$20.99
Sautéed with garlic and basil in white wine and lemon sauce over linguine pasta
- Shrimp Alfredo$20.99
Shrimp sautéed in a cream sauce over fettuccine pasta
- Tilapia Genovese$22.99
Sautéed with shrimp, crab meat, garlic, and basil in a sherry wine sauce over linguine pasta
- Red Snapper$22.99
Sautéed with tomatoes, mushrooms, and basil in sherry wine sauce over linguine pasta
- Salmon Piccata$22.99
Sautéed with capers in white wine sauce and lemon sauce over linguine pasta
- Lobster Ravioli$20.99
Chopped shrimp sautéed with tomato, garlic and basil in pink sauce
- Shrimp Florentine$22.99
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms and garlic in a creamy brandy sauce and a touch of marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$22.99
Sautéed shrimp, garlic, and basil with spicy red clam sauce over linguine
- Pollo Caprino$22.99
Chicken, shrimp and crab meat sautéed with garlic and basil in a brandy cream sauce served over spaghetti
New York Style Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$11.99
Personal 10"
- Personal Bassano Pizza$13.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and extra cheese
- LG (16") Bassano Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and extra cheese
- Personal Meat Lover Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger and extra cheese
- LG (16") Meat Lover Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger and extra cheese
- Personal Veggie Pizza$12.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, fresh tomatoes, and extra cheese
- LG (16") Veggie Pizza$18.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, fresh tomatoes, and extra cheese
- Personal Hawaiian Pizza$12.99
Ham and pineapple
- LG (16") Hawaiian Pizza$18.99
Ham and pineapple
- Personal Margherita Pizza$12.99
Tomato and basil
- LG (16") Margherita Pizza$18.99
Tomato and basil
- Personal White Pizza$12.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheeses
- LG (16") White Pizza$18.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheeses
Pizza Pockets
Hot Subs
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Desserts
DRINKS
NA Beverages
Red Wines
- GLS Hob Nob Pinot Noir, France$8.00
Deep, dark red cherries and black cherries with a velvety texture
- BTL Hob Nob Pinot Noir, France$26.00
Deep, dark red cherries and black cherries with a velvety texture
- GLS Dark Horse Red Blend, California$7.00
A smooth and lush red wine packed with dark fruit and hints of caramel and oak
- BTL Dark Horse Red Blend, California$24.00
A smooth and lush red wine packed with dark fruit and hints of caramel and oak
- GLS Alamos Malbec, Argentina$8.00
Bright black cherry aromas with light floral notes and silky tannins
- BTL Alamos Malbec, Argentina$26.00
Bright black cherry aromas with light floral notes and silky tannins
- GLS Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet, California$7.00
Decadent aromas of black cherry, blackberry and vanilla
- BTL Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet, California$24.00
Decadent aromas of black cherry, blackberry and vanilla
- BTL Joseph Carr Cabernet Sauvignon, California$30.00
Aromas of blackberry, chocolate, and blueberry preserves
- GLS Sonoroso Sweet Red, Italy$8.00
Fresh notes of red currant, blackberry and blueberry with hints of red cherry
- BTL Sonoroso Sweet Red, Italy$26.00
Fresh notes of red currant, blackberry and blueberry with hints of red cherry
- BTL Da Vinci Chianti DOCG, Italy$32.00
Cherry scents, plum and blackberry palate with nice spice
- BTL Cecchi Chianti Classico$38.00
Soft aromas of red berries and spice
- BTL Ruffino Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale$42.00
Sweet cherry and berry with flavors of spice and leather
- BTL Castello Di Monsanto Classico Riserva$54.00
Aromas of fresh cherries and flavors of rich plum
White Wines
- GLS CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley$7.00
Subtle aromas of lemon, kiwi and herbs with citrus on the palate
- BTL CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley$17.00
Subtle aromas of lemon, kiwi and herbs with citrus on the palate
- GLS Canyon Road Chardonnay, California$7.00
Medium-bodied wine with notes of crisp apple and ripe citrus fruit with a hint of cinnamon spice
- BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay, California$17.00
Medium-bodied wine with notes of crisp apple and ripe citrus fruit with a hint of cinnamon spice
- GLS J Lohr Bay Mist, Riesling, California$8.00
Scents of white Jasmine blossoms, fresh kefir lime, nectarines and apricots
- BTL J Lohr Bay Mist, Riesling, California$26.00
Scents of white Jasmine blossoms, fresh kefir lime, nectarines and apricots
- GLS Copperidge White Zinfandel, California$7.00
Refreshing with crisp floral aromas
- BTL Copperidge White Zinfandel, California$17.00
Refreshing with crisp floral aromas
- GLS Mezzacorona Moscato$8.00
Bright flavors of nectarine and peach, followed by sweet ripe apricot
- BTL Mezzacorona Moscato$26.00
Bright flavors of nectarine and peach, followed by sweet ripe apricot
- GLS Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio, Italy$8.00
Soft and lightly dry, yet extremely fresh with notes of citrus
- BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio, Italy$26.00
Soft and lightly dry, yet extremely fresh with notes of citrus
- BTL Da Vinci Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio, Italy$28.00
Crisp citrus aromas and floral notes with well balanced hints of nectarine on the palate
Sparkling Wines
Import Beer
CATERING
- Spaghetti Party Tray$120.00
Choice of meat sauce, marinara or meatballs. Includes salad and bread
- Penne Party Tray$120.00
Choice of meat sauce, marinara or meatballs. Includes salad and bread
- Lasagna Party Tray$120.00
Includes salad and bread
- Tortellini Alla Panna Party Tray$130.00
Includes salad and bread
- Chicken Parmigiana Party Tray$140.00
Includes salad and bread
- Chicken Fettuccini Party Tray$150.00
Includes salad and bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
57 TX-150 Loop West, Bastrop, TX 78602