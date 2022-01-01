Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Latin American
Pizza

Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar

621 Reviews

$$

33 Jesup Rd

Westport, CT 06880

Popular Items

Cavatelli Chicken Scarpariello
Pizza Funghi
Caesar

Tapas/Small Plates

Arepas

Arepas

$13.00

Two authentic Venezuelan corn cakes stuffed with avocado chicken salad and refried black beans and white cheese -you may choose only one flavor.

Artisanal Cheeses

Artisanal Cheeses

$23.00

Chef's selection of fine cheeses from around the world served with artisanal bread and accompaniments.

Artisanal Cheeses and Prosciutto

Artisanal Cheeses and Prosciutto

$27.00

Chef's selection of fine cheeses from around the world with prosciutto di Parma and accompaniments.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Pan seared and seasoned with sea salt and extra virgin olive oil.

Burrata Ravioli

Burrata Ravioli

$13.00

Served over a petite baby kale salad and drizzled with our balsamic reduction.

Calamares A La Plancha

Calamares A La Plancha

$18.00

Sauteed calamari on the griddle with olive oil, garlic and light crushed pepper.

Caldo Gallego

$16.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$15.00

Charred Broccolini

$15.00
Chorizo Casserole

Chorizo Casserole

$14.00

Spanish Iberico chorizo with chickpeas, caramelized onions and roasted peppers.

Cocas

Cocas

Cocas are a classic tapa from Spain. Grilled and seasoned ciabatta bread with the toppings of your choice.

Eggplant Croquettes

$12.00

Empanadas

$13.00
Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$16.00

Homemade gnocchi with a creamy shiitake mushroom sauce, drizzled with 36-month old white truffle oil and Parmegiano Reggiano.

Ham and Fontina Croquettes

Ham and Fontina Croquettes

$13.00

Served with a lightly roasted garlic and smoked chili pepper aioli.

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$18.00

Grilled free-range, grass-fed hanger cut with “chimichurri” sauce.

Hummus And Chips

$11.00
Involtini di Melanzane

Involtini di Melanzane

$14.00

Eggplant rolatini with sautéed mushrooms and ricotta cheese served with tomato sauce.

Jamon Iberico LARGE

$27.00

Jamon Iberico SMALL

$21.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

Traditional Neapolitan meatballs served with our signature Basso tomato sauce.

Mediterranean Fries

Mediterranean Fries

$12.00

Hand cut, crispy Mediterranean fries with pecorino Romano cheese, herbs and truffle oil.

Mussels Alla Diavola

Mussels Alla Diavola

$19.00

Cultivated steamed Pei mussels in a white wine and tomato sauce with a touch of red hot pepper flakes. Comes with two pieces of our delicious Pan Med.

Pan Con Tomate

Pan Con Tomate

$12.00

Grilled ciabatta-garlic bread with fresh San Marzano tomato salsa.

Pan Med

Pan Med

$11.00

Mediterranean style seasoned and grilled ciabatta bread.

Peixinos da Horta

Peixinos da Horta

$11.00

Beer battered and deep fried haricot vert served with our chipotle aioli sauce.

Pita Chips Extra

$5.00

Potatoes Brava

$12.00

Pulpo a la Gallega

$15.00
Roasted Spanish Olives

Roasted Spanish Olives

$12.00

Oven roasted imported mixed olives with laurel and extra virgin olive oil.

Shakshouka SUN Brunch ONLY

Shakshouka SUN Brunch ONLY

$20.00

Two eggs poached, fresh tomato sauce, pepper sofrito, served with pita bread.

Spinach and Chickpeas

Spinach and Chickpeas

$12.00

Sauteed organic spinach, shaved garlic and olive oil.

Tortilla Española

Tortilla Española

$13.00

Traditional Spanish omelette made with eggs, onions and potatoes, served at room temperature with a hot sherry pepper sofrito aioli.

Wild Mushroom Soup

Wild Mushroom Soup

$17.00

Wild mushroom soup drizzled with black truffle oil. (GF) (V)

Salads

Fetta cheese, mint & Sherry wine vinaigrette.

Balela

$18.00
Basso

Basso

$17.00

Hydroponic Boston lettuce, seedless grapes, candied walnuts, goat cheese dressed with our lemon-soy vinaigrette.

Beet

$17.00

Caesar

$18.00

Pizza

Pizza Casablanca

$24.00

Pizza Casablanca Gluten Free

$26.00

Pizza Funghi

$24.00

Pizza Funghi Gluten Free

$26.00

Pizza Margherita

$23.00

Pizza Margherita Gluten Free

$26.00

Pizza Meatball

$25.00

Pizza Meatball Gluten Free

$26.00
Pizza The Stallion

Pizza The Stallion

$25.00

Artisanal, kneaded by hand, authentic 14" Neapolitan pizza. San Marzano tomatoes, Spanish chorizo, spicy sofrito, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Pizza The Stallion Gluten Free

$26.00

Big Plates

Autumn Pappardelle

Autumn Pappardelle

$28.00

Pappardelle pasta tossed with roasted butternut squash, sage and Parmegiano Reggiano.

Cavatelli Chicken Scarpariello

Cavatelli Chicken Scarpariello

$32.00

Cavatelli pasta tossed with boneless chicken in hot cherry peppers, white wine and a fresh lemon sauce all topped with Parmegiano Reggiano. These peppers are hot, if you'd like this dish milder, let us know in the instructions box.

Gnocchi Entree

Gnocchi Entree

$30.00

Homemade gnocchi with a creamy shiitake mushroom sauce, drizzled with 36-month old white truffle oil and Parmegiano Reggiano.

Grilled Rack of Lamb

Grilled Rack of Lamb

$37.00

Marinated grilled Australian rack of lamb au jus served with scallion mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans.

Halibut

Halibut

$43.00

Unripe plantain crusted wild caught Alaskan Halibut, pan seared, served over red cabbage agrodolce, avocado and chipotle aioli.

Hanger Steak Entree

Hanger Steak Entree

$36.00

Grilled free-range, grass-fed hanger cut with “chimichurri” sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Kid Chicken

$18.00

Kid Pasta

$16.00
Lobster Risotto

Lobster Risotto

$37.00

Creamy, Sicilian style, Maine lobster risotto with saffron

Paella

Paella

$62.00

Traditional Paella from the Valencia region (Spain): arborio rice, chicken, calamari, chorizo, clams, mussels, shrimp, and saffron.

Parrilla Martin Fierro

$38.00

Parrilla MF x 2

$76.00

Parrilla MF x 4

$152.00

Pork Chop

$32.00
Seafood Linguini

Seafood Linguini

$32.00

Linguini pasta tossed with mussels, clams, calamari, and shrimp in a light tomato and white wine sauce.

Short Ribs

$36.00
Tomahawk Steak

Tomahawk Steak

$94.00

50 oz steak bone in - wet aged 21 days, wood-fire roasted and served with rosemary compound butter and red chimichurri sauce.

Tuscan Grilled Chicken

Tuscan Grilled Chicken

$33.00

Marinated and grilled French-cut, free-range chicken served with a lemon and rosemary sauce over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed baby carrots and beets.

Vegetarian Paella for Two

$57.00
Zucchini Noodles w/ Shrimp

Zucchini Noodles w/ Shrimp

$26.00

Delicate veggie noodles tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and parsley, topped with pan seared shrimp.

Sides

Carrots Side

$9.00

Chorizo Side

$11.00

Linguini Pasta Side

$18.00

Marinara Sauce Side

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes Side

$11.00

Risotto Side

$18.00

Roasted Beets Side

$9.00

Spinach Side

$12.00

Parmegiano Reggiano Side

$2.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$16.00

Artisanal Cheeses

$23.00

Chocolate Mousse Croccante

$16.00
Churros w/ Chocolate Sauce

Churros w/ Chocolate Sauce

$14.00

6 crispy and deliciously cinnamon-coated churros served with chef Renato's Belgian chocolate dipping sauce.

Lava Cake

$15.00

Mini Biscotti

$0.50

Tres Leches

$13.00

Gelato & sorbet 1 scoop

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A warm and welcoming place inspired by the culture of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean European regions with South American flair. An inventive menu of vibrant Mediterranean fare with South American accents revolves around an intimate and authentic setting, an expression of Chef Renato Donzelli’s cultural heritage featuring a wide range of flavors selected from around the world. From tapas, to main courses and desserts, artful presentations, a knowledgeable and friendly staff, and an unpretentious atmosphere. Once inside you're virtually transported to the old continent. Basso supports local farms and vendors. Our ingredients are top notch and are locally sourced as much as possible. Basso's food is made from scratch at Basso and every item is made to order by our passionate team. Our menu features gluten free and vegan dishes. Visit bassobistrocafe.com for more info.

Location

33 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar image
