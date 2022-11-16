Main picView gallery

Basta

review star

No reviews yet

3601 Arapahoe Avenue. D155

Boulder, CO 80303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Daisy Pizza
Caesar Salad
Roberto Pizza

Small

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

Chicken liver mousse with peach mostarda, pickles, and Dry Storage toast

Wood Fired Vegetable Salad

$18.00

Wood fired root vegetables with arugula, radicchio, and smoked balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Little gem lettuce with caesar dressing of anchovy, garlic, pistachio, and pecorino

Burrata

$20.00

Wood fired sourdough, burrata, garlic confit, and leek.

Piada

$8.00

Wood fired sourdough

Side of Gluten Free

$5.00

Side of gluten free toast

Side of Baguette

$2.00

Pizza / Pasta

Fettuccine

$28.00

Pork Bolognese, creme fraiche, grana padano

Risotto

$28.00

Carolina Gold Rice, Mushroom, Apple, Galangal

Daisy Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil

Roberto Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano, chili, honey and tomato sauce.

Cart Pizza

$25.00

Olive oil base, sausage, kale, red onion, and mozzarella.

Fall Pizza

$30.00

Matsutake mushroom, taleggio, colorouge, and chive.

Clam Pizza

$28.00

Clam, pancetta, garlic confit, tarragon, clam panna and lemon.

Kids Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Sauce Pizza

$20.00

Tomato sauce, oregano and garlic.

Large

Whole Fish

$65.00

2 pound Alamosa, CO whole striped bass with crushed potato, castelvetrano olives, and basil.

Half Chicken

$35.00

Half chicken with rice polenta, braised greens, and chicken jus

Hanger Steak

$48.00

8 oz steak with smoked potato, red onion, and jimmy nardello pepperonata

Lamb Shank

$85.00

Dessert

5 doughnut holes with orange, ricotta, and potato. Chantilly whipped cream on the side.

Doughnuts

$12.00

potato, ricotta, orange doughnuts with a side of chantilly cream.

Pecan Ice Cream

$6.00

Mountain Rose Apple Sorbet

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BASTA, from the Italian word meaning “enough”, opened its doors in 2010 with a single wood-fired oven, evoking techniques both past and present and cultivating a dedicated community in the heart of Boulder, Colorado.

Location

3601 Arapahoe Avenue. D155, Boulder, CO 80303

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dry Storage Bakehouse - 3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181 boulder, CO 80303
View restaurantnext
Gondolier Italian Eatery in Boulder, Colorado
orange star4.4 • 1,850
4800 Baseline Road Boulder, CO 80303
View restaurantnext
Boulder Baked
orange star4.6 • 1,335
5290 Arapahoe Blv Boulder, CO 80303
View restaurantnext
Nepal Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4720 Table Mesa Dr # C100 Boulder, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
Wok to Flatirons Deli - 2100 Central Ave
orange star4.0 • 88
2100 Central Ave Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Blackbelly
orange starNo Reviews
1606 Conestoga Street Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
My Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.7 • 3,237
3280 28th Street Unit 2 Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston