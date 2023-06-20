Basta Pasta-Fallston
947 Reviews
$$
2745 Fallston Rd.
Fallston, MD 21047
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Online Menu
Antipasto
6 Jumbo Wings
Plain, buffalo, BBQ or old bay served with celery and blue cheese dressing
Basta Clams Casino
Bruschetta
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
Crab Bruschetta
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
Crab Toast
Ample serving of colossal crab imperial served on Italian toast
Eggplant Caprese
Homemade mozzarella, basil, EVOO, aged balsamic
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Maryland Crab Dip
Served with toasted Italian bread
Mini Fried Crab Cakes
Served with remoulade
Mozzarella Bruschetta
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
Mozzarella Caprese
Homemade mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, basil, EVOO
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Parmesan Eggplant Chips
Served with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce
Parmesan Zucchini Chips
Served with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce
Seared Scallops
Seared diver scallops over sauteed wild mushrooms, baby spinach and bacon finished with balsamic glaze
Shrimp Crostini w/ Fra Diavolo
Served with Italian toast
Shrimp Crostini w/ Marinara
Served with Italian toast
Shrimp Crostini w/ Scampi
Served with Italian toast
Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, pecorino romano, croutons and caesar dressing
Salmon Salad
Pan seared salmon, baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette
Surf and Turf Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, feta, jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled steak, ciabatta toast points, aged balsamic EVOO
Strawberry Balsamico
Baby spinach, strawberries, homemade mozzarella, candied walnuts, red onions, aged balsamic
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers with greek dressing
Crab & Avocado
Mixed greens, chilled lump crab, champagne vinaigrette
Steak Salad
Spring mix, tomato, red onions, pepperoncini, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad & Breadsticks (Carryout)
Steak & Seafood
1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cake
Broiled or fried served with your choice of side
1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cake Platter
Broiled or fried served with your choice of side
12 oz. Colossal Crab Cake Imperial
Served with choice of side
Baby Clams Linguine
Choice of marinara sauce, light cream sauce or garlic EVOO
Black Garlic Risotto
Broiled Seafood Platter
1/2 lb. colossal crab cake, shrimp, scallops, orange roughy
Cheese Ravioli w/ Crab Meat
Sundried tomatoes, and spinach in a bourbon cream sauce
Crab Imperial w/ Jumbo Shrimp
Served with choice of side
Crab Imperial w/ Orange Roughy
Served with choice of side
Crab Pasta
Fresh crab meat and shallots in a prosecco lemon sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta
Filet Mignon
8 oz. USDA choice center cut filet with asparagus and roasted potatoes. Add 8 oz. crab cake M/P
Fresh Caught Honey Salmon
Served with asparagus and roasted potatoes
NY Strip
14 oz. USDA choice center cut steak with asparagus and roasted potatoes. Add 8 oz. crab cake M/P
Risotto Milanese
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, baby spinach with blue crab saffron risotto
Salmon Florentine
Pan seared fresh caught salmon, baby spinach, red onions, and mushrooms in a BASTA cream sauce. Served with side pasta
Seafood Cioppino
Lobster meat, fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, baby clams and mussels in a tomato herb broth
Seafood Pasta w/ Alfredo
Shrimp, scallops, lump crab
Seafood Pasta w/ Digrasi
Seafood Pasta w/ Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, scallops, lump crab
Seafood Pasta w/ Marinara
Shrimp, scallops, lump crab
Seafood Pasta w/ Vodka
Seafood Primavera
Baby clams, jumbo shrimp, scallops, mussels, broccoli, garlic butter wine sauce tossed with spaghetti
Shrimp & Scallop Luciano
Roasted red peppers, white wine butter sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Shrimp Linguine w/ Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Linguine w/ Marinara
Shrimp Linguine w/ Scampi
Shrimp Linguine w/ Vodka
Italian Classics
Saltimboca w/ Chicken
Italian prosciutto, spinach, provolone, lemon wine sauce. Served with a side
Saltimboca w/ Veal
Italian prosciutto, spinach, provolone, lemon wine sauce. Served with a side
Piccata w/ Chicken
Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce. Served with a side
Piccata w/ Veal
Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce. Served with a side
Marsala w/ Chicken
Mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. Served with a side
Marsala w/ Veal
Mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. Served with a side
Francese w/ Chicken
Egg battered, topped with lemon butter sauce
Francese w/ Veal
Egg battered, topped with lemon butter sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
in a light pecorino romano cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
Served with broccoli in a light pecorino romano cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp
Served with broccoli in a light pecorino romano cream sauce
Joanna w/ Chicken
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a béchamel sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Joanna w/ Shrimp
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a béchamel sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Joanna w/ Veal
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a béchamel sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Cacciatore w/ Chicken
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Cacciatore w/ Sausage
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Cacciatore w/ Shrimp
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Cacciatore w/ Veal
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Penne Alla Vodka
Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce
Penne Alla Vodka w/ Chicken
Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce
Penne Alla Vodka w/ Shrimp
Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara
Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara w/ Chicken
Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara w/ Shrimp
Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce
Ricotta Ravioli
Pomodoro or marinara sauce
Gnocchi
Southern Italian Platter
Homemade lasagna, stuffed shells and chicken parmigiana
Pizza
House Specialties
Chicken Chesapeake
Egg battered and topped with our signature 1/2 lb colossal crab cake, roasted red peppers, creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a side
Oscar w/ Chicken
Asparagus, chilled colossal crab, light cream sauce. Served with a side
Oscar w/ Veal
Asparagus, chilled colossal crab, light cream sauce. Served with a side
Chicken Digrasi
Jumbo shrimp, chilled jumbo lump crab meat, sherry cream sauce
Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Served with cajun alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta
Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Red Pepper
Served with red pepper cream tossed with penne pasta
Veal Meatball Spaghetti
Pepperoncinis, homemade mozzarella, marinara sauce, pecorino romano
Tortelloni Pesto
Pancetta, mushrooms, spinach, basil cream or red pepper cream sauce
Sausage Fettuccine
Kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, marinara sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Served with marinara sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Light & Healthy
Blackened Ahi Tuna
Chicken Umbertina
Asparagus, artichokes, grape tomatoes, garlic & EVOO served with your choice of side
Fettuccine Caprese
San marzano tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, garlic, basil, EVOO, pecorino romano
Fettuccine Gypsy
Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO
Fettuccine Gypsy w/ Chicken
Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO
Fettuccine Gypsy w/ Shrimp
Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO
Garden Vegetable Penne
Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano
Garden Vegetable Penne w/ Chicken
Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano
Garden Vegetable Penne w/ Shrimp
Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano
Pesto Rotini
Roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil pesto, pecorino romano
Pesto Rotini w/ Chicken
Roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil pesto, pecorino romano
Pesto Rotini w/ Shrimp
Roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil pesto, pecorino romano
Vegetali
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, broccoli, roasted tomatoes, capers, pomodoro sauce, pecorino romano tossed with rotini pasta
Vegetali w/ Chicken
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, broccoli, roasted tomatoes, capers, pomodoro sauce, pecorino romano tossed with rotini pasta
Vegetali w/ Shrimp
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, broccoli, roasted tomatoes, capers, pomodoro sauce, pecorino romano tossed with rotini pasta
Wild Mushroom Capellini
Wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, EVOO, pecorino romano
Wild Mushroom Capellini w/ Chicken
Wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, EVOO, pecorino romano
Wild Mushroom Capellini w/ Shrimp
Wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, EVOO, pecorino romano
From The Oven
Eggplant Parmesan
Served with a Side
Chicken Parmesan
Served with a Side
Veal Parmesan
Served with a Side
Shrimp Parmesan
Over Linguine
Lasagna
Layers of homemade pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
Baked Penne
Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella
Stuffed Shells w/ Marinara
Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella
Stuffed Shells w/ Bolognese
Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella
Side Dishes
Catering Online Menu
Antipasto
Mini Fried Crab Cakes
Comes with remoulade
Crab Dip
Comes with toasted Italian bread
Fried Calamari
Comes with marinara sauce
Bruschetta
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
Mozzarella Caprese
Homemade mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, basil, EVOO
Eggplant Caprese
Homemade mozzarella, basil, EVOO, aged balsamic
Zucchini Chips
Comes with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce
Eggplant Chips
Comes with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce
Jumbo Wings
Plain, buffalo, BBQ or old bay. Comes with celery and blue cheese dressing
Veal Meatballs
Served with marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
Salad (Comes with bread)
Garden House
Caesar
Crisp romaine, pecorino romano, croutons and caesar dressing
Strawberry Balsamico
Baby spinach, strawberries, homemade mozzarella, candied walnuts, red onions, aged balsamic
Surf & Turf
Mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, feta, jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled steak, ciabatta toast points, aged balsamic EVOO
House Specialties
Chicken Piccata
Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce. Comes with a side
Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. Comes with a side
Chicken Francese
Egg battered, topped with lemon butter sauce
Chicken Scampi
Roasted red peppers, scallions, lemon garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine pasta
Chicken Alfredo
in a light pecorino romano cream sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Sausage Cacciatore
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Blackened Chicken Red Pesto
Comes with a red pepper cream tossed with penne pasta
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Comes with a cajun alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta
Penne Alla Vodka
Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce
Fettuccine Carbonara
Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce
Tortelloni Pesto
Pancetta, mushrooms, spinach, basil cream or red pepper cream sauce
Penne Marinara
Chicken Oscar
Seafood
1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cakes
Broiled or fried served with your choice of side
Shrimp Penne Alla Vodka
Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce
Shrimp Marinara
Over Linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Roasted red peppers, scallions, lemon garlic butter sauce tossed with linguine pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
in a light pecorino romano cream sauce
Honey Salmon
Served with asparagus and roasted potatoes
Light & Healthy
Chicken Umbertina
Asparagus, artichokes, grape tomatoes, garlic & EVOO served with your choice of side
Fettuccine Gypsy
Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO
Garden Vegetable Penne
Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano
From the Oven
Chicken Parmigiana
Comes with a Side
Eggplant Parmigiana
Comes with a Side
Shrimp Parmigiana
Over Linguine
Lasagna
Layers of homemade pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
Baked Penne
Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella
Stuffed Shells Marinara
Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella
Stuffed Shells Bolognese
Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
All Entree's comes with house salad and bread.
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston, MD 21047