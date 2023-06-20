Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Basta Pasta-Fallston

947 Reviews

$$

2745 Fallston Rd.

Fallston, MD 21047

Popular Items

14 Inch Pizza

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Served with a Side

Kids Spaghetti

$10.95

Dinner Online Menu

Antipasto

6 Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Plain, buffalo, BBQ or old bay served with celery and blue cheese dressing

Basta Clams Casino

$16.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread

Crab Bruschetta

$18.00

Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread

Crab Toast

$23.00

Ample serving of colossal crab imperial served on Italian toast

Eggplant Caprese

$14.00

Homemade mozzarella, basil, EVOO, aged balsamic

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Served with marinara sauce

Maryland Crab Dip

$17.00

Served with toasted Italian bread

Mini Fried Crab Cakes

$23.00

Served with remoulade

Mozzarella Bruschetta

$16.00

Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Homemade mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, basil, EVOO

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

Parmesan Eggplant Chips

$15.00

Served with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce

Parmesan Zucchini Chips

$15.00

Served with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce

Seared Scallops

$18.00+

Seared diver scallops over sauteed wild mushrooms, baby spinach and bacon finished with balsamic glaze

Shrimp Crostini w/ Fra Diavolo

$16.00

Served with Italian toast

Shrimp Crostini w/ Marinara

$16.00

Served with Italian toast

Shrimp Crostini w/ Scampi

$16.00

Served with Italian toast

Soup

Bowl Cream Of Crab

$10.00

Bowl Maryland Crab

$10.00

Half & Half Soup

$10.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, pecorino romano, croutons and caesar dressing

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Pan seared salmon, baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette

Surf and Turf Salad

$24.00

Mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, feta, jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled steak, ciabatta toast points, aged balsamic EVOO

Strawberry Balsamico

$15.00

Baby spinach, strawberries, homemade mozzarella, candied walnuts, red onions, aged balsamic

Greek Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers with greek dressing

Crab & Avocado

$25.00

Mixed greens, chilled lump crab, champagne vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$22.00

Spring mix, tomato, red onions, pepperoncini, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad & Breadsticks (Carryout)

$9.00

Steak & Seafood

1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cake

$33.00

Broiled or fried served with your choice of side

1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cake Platter

$50.00

Broiled or fried served with your choice of side

12 oz. Colossal Crab Cake Imperial

$45.00

Served with choice of side

Baby Clams Linguine

$25.00

Choice of marinara sauce, light cream sauce or garlic EVOO

Black Garlic Risotto

$38.00+

Broiled Seafood Platter

$45.00

1/2 lb. colossal crab cake, shrimp, scallops, orange roughy

Cheese Ravioli w/ Crab Meat

$30.00

Sundried tomatoes, and spinach in a bourbon cream sauce

Crab Imperial w/ Jumbo Shrimp

$35.00

Served with choice of side

Crab Imperial w/ Orange Roughy

$40.00

Served with choice of side

Crab Pasta

$30.00

Fresh crab meat and shallots in a prosecco lemon sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8 oz. USDA choice center cut filet with asparagus and roasted potatoes. Add 8 oz. crab cake M/P

Fresh Caught Honey Salmon

$28.00

Served with asparagus and roasted potatoes

NY Strip

$38.00

14 oz. USDA choice center cut steak with asparagus and roasted potatoes. Add 8 oz. crab cake M/P

Risotto Milanese

$30.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, baby spinach with blue crab saffron risotto

Salmon Florentine

$28.00

Pan seared fresh caught salmon, baby spinach, red onions, and mushrooms in a BASTA cream sauce. Served with side pasta

Seafood Cioppino

$37.00

Lobster meat, fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, baby clams and mussels in a tomato herb broth

Seafood Pasta w/ Alfredo

$35.00

Shrimp, scallops, lump crab

Seafood Pasta w/ Digrasi

$35.00

Seafood Pasta w/ Fra Diavolo

$35.00

Shrimp, scallops, lump crab

Seafood Pasta w/ Marinara

$35.00

Shrimp, scallops, lump crab

Seafood Pasta w/ Vodka

$35.00

Seafood Primavera

$32.00

Baby clams, jumbo shrimp, scallops, mussels, broccoli, garlic butter wine sauce tossed with spaghetti

Shrimp & Scallop Luciano

$30.00

Roasted red peppers, white wine butter sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Shrimp Linguine w/ Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Shrimp Linguine w/ Marinara

$28.00

Shrimp Linguine w/ Scampi

$28.00

Shrimp Linguine w/ Vodka

$28.00

Italian Classics

Saltimboca w/ Chicken

$27.00

Italian prosciutto, spinach, provolone, lemon wine sauce. Served with a side

Saltimboca w/ Veal

$30.00

Italian prosciutto, spinach, provolone, lemon wine sauce. Served with a side

Piccata w/ Chicken

$25.00

Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce. Served with a side

Piccata w/ Veal

$30.00

Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce. Served with a side

Marsala w/ Chicken

$25.00

Mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. Served with a side

Marsala w/ Veal

$30.00

Mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. Served with a side

Francese w/ Chicken

$25.00

Egg battered, topped with lemon butter sauce

Francese w/ Veal

$30.00

Egg battered, topped with lemon butter sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

in a light pecorino romano cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$27.00

Served with broccoli in a light pecorino romano cream sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Served with broccoli in a light pecorino romano cream sauce

Joanna w/ Chicken

$26.00

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a béchamel sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Joanna w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a béchamel sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Joanna w/ Veal

$30.00

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms in a béchamel sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Cacciatore w/ Chicken

$26.00

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Cacciatore w/ Sausage

$24.00

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Cacciatore w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Cacciatore w/ Veal

$30.00

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.00

Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce

Penne Alla Vodka w/ Chicken

$26.00

Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce

Penne Alla Vodka w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara

$22.00

Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara w/ Chicken

$26.00

Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce

Ricotta Ravioli

$20.00

Pomodoro or marinara sauce

Gnocchi

$18.00

Southern Italian Platter

$28.00

Homemade lasagna, stuffed shells and chicken parmigiana

Pizza

10 Inch Seafood

$18.00

Crab, shrimp, Old Bay

14 Inch Seafood

$24.00

Crab, shrimp, Old Bay

10 Inch Pizza

$11.00

14 Inch Pizza

$13.00

10 Inch White Pizza

$13.00

14 Inch White Pizza

$16.00

House Specialties

Chicken Chesapeake

$35.00

Egg battered and topped with our signature 1/2 lb colossal crab cake, roasted red peppers, creamy lemon butter sauce. Served with a side

Oscar w/ Chicken

$28.00

Asparagus, chilled colossal crab, light cream sauce. Served with a side

Oscar w/ Veal

$30.00

Asparagus, chilled colossal crab, light cream sauce. Served with a side

Chicken Digrasi

$32.00

Jumbo shrimp, chilled jumbo lump crab meat, sherry cream sauce

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$29.00

Served with cajun alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Red Pepper

$29.00

Served with red pepper cream tossed with penne pasta

Veal Meatball Spaghetti

$22.00

Pepperoncinis, homemade mozzarella, marinara sauce, pecorino romano

Tortelloni Pesto

$24.00

Pancetta, mushrooms, spinach, basil cream or red pepper cream sauce

Sausage Fettuccine

$22.00

Kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, marinara sauce

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.00

Served with marinara sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

Light & Healthy

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$27.00

Chicken Umbertina

$27.00

Asparagus, artichokes, grape tomatoes, garlic & EVOO served with your choice of side

Fettuccine Caprese

$20.00

San marzano tomatoes, homemade mozzarella, garlic, basil, EVOO, pecorino romano

Fettuccine Gypsy

$23.00

Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO

Fettuccine Gypsy w/ Chicken

$26.00

Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO

Fettuccine Gypsy w/ Shrimp

$30.00

Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO

Garden Vegetable Penne

$20.00

Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano

Garden Vegetable Penne w/ Chicken

$26.00

Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano

Garden Vegetable Penne w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano

Pesto Rotini

$20.00

Roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil pesto, pecorino romano

Pesto Rotini w/ Chicken

$26.00

Roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil pesto, pecorino romano

Pesto Rotini w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil pesto, pecorino romano

Vegetali

$21.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, broccoli, roasted tomatoes, capers, pomodoro sauce, pecorino romano tossed with rotini pasta

Vegetali w/ Chicken

$26.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, broccoli, roasted tomatoes, capers, pomodoro sauce, pecorino romano tossed with rotini pasta

Vegetali w/ Shrimp

$30.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, broccoli, roasted tomatoes, capers, pomodoro sauce, pecorino romano tossed with rotini pasta

Wild Mushroom Capellini

$20.00

Wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, EVOO, pecorino romano

Wild Mushroom Capellini w/ Chicken

$26.00

Wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, EVOO, pecorino romano

Wild Mushroom Capellini w/ Shrimp

$29.00

Wild mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach, EVOO, pecorino romano

From The Oven

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Served with a Side

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Served with a Side

Veal Parmesan

$29.00

Served with a Side

Shrimp Parmesan

$29.00

Over Linguine

Lasagna

$25.00

Layers of homemade pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce

Baked Penne

$20.00

Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella

Stuffed Shells w/ Marinara

$18.00

Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella

Stuffed Shells w/ Bolognese

$20.00

Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella

Side Dishes

French Fries Side

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes Side

$6.00

Broccoli Side

$6.00

Spinach Side

$6.00

Asparagus Side

$6.00

Pasta Side

$6.00

Saffron Risotto Side

$7.00

Mac N Cheese Side

$8.00

Black Garlic Risotto Side

$8.00

Kids Online Menu

Kids Menu

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.95

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$10.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Kids Stuffed Shells

$10.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.95

Kids Spaghetti

$10.95

Dessert Online Menu

Dessert

Apple Crumb

$11.00

Comes with local Prigel Family's vanilla ice cream.

Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Spoon

$9.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Organic Ice Cream

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Catering Online Menu

Antipasto

Mini Fried Crab Cakes

$80.00+

Comes with remoulade

Crab Dip

$60.00+

Comes with toasted Italian bread

Fried Calamari

$40.00+

Comes with marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$40.00+

Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread

Mozzarella Caprese

$40.00+

Homemade mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, basil, EVOO

Eggplant Caprese

$40.00+

Homemade mozzarella, basil, EVOO, aged balsamic

Zucchini Chips

$25.00+

Comes with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce

Eggplant Chips

$25.00+

Comes with fra diavolo & tzatziki sauce

Jumbo Wings

$18.00+

Plain, buffalo, BBQ or old bay. Comes with celery and blue cheese dressing

Veal Meatballs

$20.00+

Served with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$40.00+

Soup

MD Crab 1Qt

$20.00

Cream of Crab 1Qt

$20.00

Half & Half 1Qt

$20.00

Salad (Comes with bread)

Garden House

$30.00+

Caesar

$30.00+

Crisp romaine, pecorino romano, croutons and caesar dressing

Strawberry Balsamico

$50.00+

Baby spinach, strawberries, homemade mozzarella, candied walnuts, red onions, aged balsamic

Surf & Turf

$65.00+

Mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, feta, jumbo grilled shrimp, grilled steak, ciabatta toast points, aged balsamic EVOO

House Specialties

Chicken Piccata

$60.00+

Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce. Comes with a side

Chicken Marsala

$70.00+

Mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. Comes with a side

Chicken Francese

$60.00+

Egg battered, topped with lemon butter sauce

Chicken Scampi

$60.00+

Roasted red peppers, scallions, lemon garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$65.00+

in a light pecorino romano cream sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$65.00+

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Sausage Cacciatore

$65.00+

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Blackened Chicken Red Pesto

$60.00+

Comes with a red pepper cream tossed with penne pasta

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$60.00+

Comes with a cajun alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

$60.00+

Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce

Fettuccine Carbonara

$60.00+

Pancetta, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, Pecorino Romano cream sauce

Tortelloni Pesto

$60.00+

Pancetta, mushrooms, spinach, basil cream or red pepper cream sauce

Penne Marinara

$45.00+

Chicken Oscar

$100.00Out of stock

Seafood

1/2 Lb Colossal Crab Cakes

$208.00+

Broiled or fried served with your choice of side

Shrimp Penne Alla Vodka

$90.00+

Spinach, pancetta, light vodka cream sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$80.00+

Over Linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$85.00+

Roasted red peppers, scallions, lemon garlic butter sauce tossed with linguine pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$85.00+

in a light pecorino romano cream sauce

Honey Salmon

$120.00+

Served with asparagus and roasted potatoes

Light & Healthy

Chicken Umbertina

$75.00+

Asparagus, artichokes, grape tomatoes, garlic & EVOO served with your choice of side

Fettuccine Gypsy

$55.00+

Artichokes, grape tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garlic & EVOO

Garden Vegetable Penne

$55.00+

Bell peppers, carrots, grape tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, pecorino romano

From the Oven

Chicken Parmigiana

$70.00+

Comes with a Side

Eggplant Parmigiana

$55.00+

Comes with a Side

Shrimp Parmigiana

$80.00+

Over Linguine

Lasagna

$80.00+

Layers of homemade pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce

Baked Penne

$60.00+

Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella

Stuffed Shells Marinara

$55.00+

Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella

Stuffed Shells Bolognese

$65.00+

Ricotta filled shells, mozzarella

Desserts

Cheesecake 12''

$60.00

Strawberry Cheesecake 12''

$70.00

Tiramisu 10''

$60.00

Cannolis By Piece

$3.00

10 or more by piece

Side Dishes

Mac & Cheese

$50.00

Broccoli

$25.00

French Fries

$15.00

Roasted Potatoes

$25.00

Breadsticks

8-10 Breadsticks

$15.00

16-20 Breadsticks

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

All Entree's comes with house salad and bread.

Website

Location

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston, MD 21047

Directions

