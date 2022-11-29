Basta Pasta 946 Grady Avenue Suite 101
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Now Open at Dairy Market! We are so excited to share our heavenly homemade pasta dishes with you. We are offering a variety of homemade/artisanal pastas made to order with a great selection of different shapes and sizes, protein options, and large variety of sauces, including vegan and gluten-free options.
Location
946 Grady Avenue Suite 101, Charlottesville, VA 22903
