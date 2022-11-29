Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basta Pasta 946 Grady Avenue Suite 101

946 Grady Avenue Suite 101

Charlottesville, VA 22903

PASTA

Chicken Parmigiano

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiano

$14.95

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.95

Baked Spaghetti

$12.95

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Cheese Lasagne

$13.00

Meat Lasagne

$13.00

Vodka Chicken

$16.95

Pasta Albanese

$17.95

Pesto Chicken

$16.95

Kids Pasta

$8.00

PANINIS

Grilled Veggie Panini

$9.95

Caprese Panini

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.95

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle Soup / cup size

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Soup / bowl size

$6.00

Tomato Bisque / cup size

$4.00

Tomato Bisque / bowl size

$6.00

Soup of the Day / cup size

$4.00

Soup of the Day / bowl size

$6.00

SUBS

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Sub

$9.95

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.95

SIDES

Mixed Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

WATER

$1.50

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$5.00

CANOLI

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Now Open at Dairy Market! We are so excited to share our heavenly homemade pasta dishes with you. We are offering a variety of homemade/artisanal pastas made to order with a great selection of different shapes and sizes, protein options, and large variety of sauces, including vegan and gluten-free options.

946 Grady Avenue Suite 101, Charlottesville, VA 22903

