Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

1,385 Reviews

$$

121 Iowa Ave

Iowa City, IA 52240

Starter

Olives

$7.00

SOD Cup

$4.00

SOD Bowl

$6.00

Bisque Cup

$4.00

Bisque Bowl

$6.00

Wood Oven Focaccia

$13.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Stuffed Dates

$14.00

Burrata

$14.00

Calamari

$16.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Bibb Salad

$8.50

Beet Salad

$11.00

Six Foccacia

$4.00

3 Foccacia

$2.00

Soup/Salad/Bread

$12.00

Salad

Chicken Panzanella

$17.00

Steak & Beet

$22.00

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Veggie Salad

$10.00

Milanese Salad

$26.00

Fall Farro Salad

$12.00

Pasta

Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$21.00

Crab Spaghetti

$29.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$24.00

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Garden Pasta

$18.00

Sausage & Orecchiette

$19.00

Four Cheese Penne

$19.00

Tomato Basil Pasta

$12.00

Alfredo Pasta

$12.00

Large Butter Chz Spag

$12.00

Large Spaghetti And Meatballs

$21.00

1/2 Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.50

1/2 Tomato Basil Pasta

$6.00

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Salsiccia

$18.50

Pepperoni

$18.50

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Funghi

$18.50

Lobster Pizza

$28.00

Marinara

$13.00

Prosciutto Fig Pizza

$18.50

Lunch Pasta

Lunch Ravioli

$17.00

Lunch Spag Bolognese

$16.00

Lunch Crab Spaghetti

$18.00

Lunch Eggplant Pasta

$13.00

Lunch Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Lunch Garden

$13.00

Lunch Sausage Orecchiette

$14.00

Lunch Four Cheese Penne

$14.00

Lunch Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Lunch Spaghetti And Meatballs

$15.00

Lunch Tomato Basil

$12.00

Sm Bibb

$4.00

Sm Beet

$5.00

Tom Bisque Cup

$4.00

SOD cup

$4.00

Lunch Pasta Salad

$14.00

Lunch Pasta Salad

$17.00

Main Plates

Porcini Mushroom Crusted Salmon

$35.00

Prosciutto Chicken

$28.00

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Hanger Steak

$38.00

Ribeye

$40.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Duo Duck

$30.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Gelato

$4.50

Nutella Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Budino

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Kids

Tomato Basil Kids

$6.00

Kids Butter Chz

$6.00

Kids Bolognese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Salsiccia

$6.00

Kids Margherita Pizza

$6.00

Kids 4 Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Funghi

$8.00

Kids Marinara

$5.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

