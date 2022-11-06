Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bastards American Canteen Downey

1,736 Reviews

$$

11045 Downey Ave

Downey, CA 90241

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings (8 pc)
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Jalapeño Bacon Mac n Cheese

Shared Plates

Smoked Wings (8 pc)

Smoked Wings (8 pc)

$10.00

SMOKED AND DEEP-FRIED JUMBO WINGS. DRY RUB OR BASTARDS STYLE. HOUSE BBQ, SPICY BBQ, SMOKED JALAPEÑO RANCH.

Smoked Rib Tips (8 pc)

Smoked Rib Tips (8 pc)

$9.00

Smoked to perfection and served with house or Spicy BBQ.

Corn Dog Bites

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

Bite sized all beef franks dipped in our sweet cornmeal batter, served with house made spicy honey mustard or regular mustard.

Fried Pickles

$13.00

BEEF CHORIZO SAUSAGE, WHITE BÉCHAMEL CHEESE SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA CHIPS

Jalapeño Bacon Mac n Cheese

Jalapeño Bacon Mac n Cheese

$18.00

HOUSE MADE SMOKEY MAC N CHEESE TOSSED WITH CRISPY BACON AND JALAPEÑOS

Pulled pork nachos

$18.00

Brussel Sptouts

$16.00

Burgers

Bastard Burger

Bastard Burger

$24.00

100% ANGUS BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE

Chimichurri Burger

Chimichurri Burger

$24.00Out of stock

WAGYU BEEF PATTY, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, CHIMICHURRI. LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, ONION

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.99

100% ANGUS BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, HOUSE SAUCE.

Smoked Meats/ Sandwiches

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$20.00

SHREDDED PORK SHOULDER SMOKED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR SIGNATURE HARDWOOD BLEND OF CALIFORNIA RED OAK AND HICKORY BLEND. TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE AND CRISPY ONIONS

BASTARDS BBQ Pork RIBSw

BASTARDS BBQ Pork RIBSw

$34.00Out of stock

1/2 RACK ST. LOUIS RIBS SMOKED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR SIGNATURE HARDWOOD BLEND OF CALIFORNIA RED OAK AND HICKORY. SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE BBQ BAKED BEANS AND COLESLAW

BASTARDS SMOKED CHICKEN

BASTARDS SMOKED CHICKEN

$10.00Out of stock

SPATCHCOCK CHICKEN SMOKED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR SIGNATURE CALIFORNIA RED OAK AND HICKORY BLEND. SERVED WITH OUR HOMEMADE BBQ BEANS AND COLESLAW

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00Out of stock

SMOKED CHICKEN THIGH SMOKED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR SIGNATURE HARDWOOD BLEND OF CALIFORNIA RED OAK AND HICKORY BLEND. TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE AND CRISPY ONIONS

BASTARDS RED HOTS SANDWICH

BASTARDS RED HOTS SANDWICH

$24.00Out of stock

SPICY HOT LINKS SMOKED TO PERFECTION WITH OUR SIGNATURE HARDWOOD BLEND OF CALIFORNIA RED OAK AND HICKORY TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE SMOKED JALAPEÑO SLAW AND DIJON AIOLI SPREAD.

Bastards Beef Ribs 1\2 Rack

$50.00Out of stock

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$19.00

BBQ SMOKED CHICKEN, CHEESE, CILANTRO, BBQ SAUCE

Classic Margarita

$19.00

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, BALSAMIC

Extras

Fries

Fries

$12.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$15.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

SERVED WITH SMOKED JALAPEÑO RANCH

Desserts

Apple Crumble

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

+ Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

KIDS Cheeseburger

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.00

KIDS Mac n Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Corn Dog Bites

$6.00

DOG BURGER

$8.00

Bastards Fish N Chips

$15.00

Save the brave offshore salad

Offshore salad

$21.00Out of stock

Poke Nachos

$18.00

MONDAY SPECIALS

Smoked Rib Tips

Smoked Rib Tips

$7.50

Smoked to perfection and served with house or Spicy BBQ.

Smoked Wings (8 pc)

Smoked Wings (8 pc)

$8.50

SMOKED AND DEEP-FRIED JUMBO WINGS. DRY RUB OR BASTARDS STYLE. HOUSE BBQ, SPICY BBQ, SMOKED JALAPEÑO RANCH.

Fried Pickles

$5.00
Corn Dog Bites

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

Bite sized all beef franks dipped in our sweet cornmeal batter, served with house made spicy honey mustard or regular mustard.

Jalapeno Bacon Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Offshore Specials

Poke Nachos

$18.00

Blue Fin Salad

$20.00Out of stock

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Bastards Michelada

Bastards Michelada

$10.00

Housemade michelada mix, fresh squeezed lime juice, and tajin rim with your choice of beer.

Margarita 33

Margarita 33

$10.00

Reposado Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave syrup, and tajin rim.

Cadillac Margarita 33

$15.00
The Green Weenie

The Green Weenie

$15.00

Cucumber Vodka, lime, cucumber syrup, with chamoy, and tajin rim.

The "Jody"

The "Jody"

$10.00

Caribbean Dark Rum, Coco Lopez pineapple juice, lime juice, ground nutmeg, and garnished with a pineapple slice.

Fighting 5th Mojito

Fighting 5th Mojito

$11.00

Mango rum, lime, muddled fresh mint.

The Gunny B

The Gunny B

$16.00

Bourbon, sweet vermouth, pills select and orange

Old Breed

$16.00

Bourbon, bitters, sugar and orange

Bastards Mule

Bastards Mule

$10.00

Vodka, lime, ginger beer, and bitters.

Paloma

Paloma

$14.00

Reposado tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange bitters.

Sazerac

$13.00

Rye whiskey, sugar, absinthe and bitters

Bouncing Betty

$15.00Out of stock

Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur. rye whiskey. sugar. bitters

Bastards Manhattan

$13.00

Redwood Rye whiskey. sweet vermouth. bitters

BOTTLES/CANS

Bastard's Blonde Ale Can

$7.00

Bastards Blonde Ale 4 pack TO GO

$25.00

Henenkin 0.0

$6.00

Bud Light 16oz

$2.00

Budweiser 16oz

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Seltzer

$7.00

Budlight Tall 25oz

$12.00

Modelo Esp 24oz

$13.00

Calvin Special

$11.00

LIQUOR

Pills select

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Ilegál joven

$15.00Out of stock

Ilegál repo

$17.00Out of stock

Ilegál anjeo

$20.00Out of stock

bozal Borrego

$20.00Out of stock

Union Mezcal

$8.00Out of stock

WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Red bull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
THIS ESTABLISHMENT IS NAMED IN RESPECT OF THOSE WHO HABE SERVED IN THE FINEST INFANTRY UNIT OF THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS, NICKNAMED "MAGNIFICENT BASTARDS" AND FOR THE COURAGEOUS CORPSMAN OF THE UNITED STATED NAVY WHO CARE OR HAVE CARED FOR THEM. SEMPER FI.

