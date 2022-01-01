Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bastards Canteen - Temecula Temecula

review star

No reviews yet

27717 Jefferson Ave

Temecula, CA 92590

Order Again

Popular Items

Bastard Burger
SMOKED AIR WINGS
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

STARTERS

SMOKED AIR WINGS

SMOKED AIR WINGS

$20.00

SERVED DRY w/BUFFALO & BBQ Sauce

RIB TIPS

RIB TIPS

$18.00

Spare Rib sections smoked to perfection and served with House BBQ or Spicy BBQ.

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$17.00

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS SERVED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND CHORIZO.

CORN DOG BITES

CORN DOG BITES

$13.00

Bite sized all beef franks dipped in our sweet cornmeal batter, served with house made spicy honey mustard or regular mustard.

JALAPEÑO BACON MAC N' CHEESE

JALAPEÑO BACON MAC N' CHEESE

$18.00

HOUSE MADE SMOKEY MAC N CHEESE TOSSED WITH CRISPY BACON AND JALAPEÑOS

FRIED PICKLES

$13.00

GREENS

CAESAR WEDGE

$18.00

Grilled Caesar Romaine Hearts, Croutons, shaved parmesan topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon bits and diced tomato

FLATBREADS

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

$19.00

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, BALSAMIC

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$19.00

Selena Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

BURGERS & SANDOS

Bastard Burger

Bastard Burger

$24.00

WAGYU BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$20.00
Classic Burger (Copy)

Classic Burger (Copy)

$22.00

WAGYU BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, HOUSE SAUCE.

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH (Copy)

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH (Copy)

$25.00

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN AWESOME SAUCE, SLAW AND PICKLES ON BRIOCHE BUN

SIDES

FRIES

$12.00

TATER TOTS

$12.00

MAC n CHEESE

$15.00

SMOKED JALAPEÑO SLAW

$7.00

CHARRO BEANS

$8.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

SALTED CARAMEL CHOCO CAKE

$10.00

PEACH COBBLER

$12.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Cheeseburger

$8.00

KIDS Mac n Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Corn Dog Bites

$6.00

CHEF SPECIAL

Offshore Ahi Nachos

$18.00Out of stock

Asada

$2.00

Chicken

$2.00

Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

Carnitas

$2.00

Ceviche

$13.00Out of stock

Mc Bday Food Ticket

$8.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Bastard Burger

Bastard Burger

$24.00

WAGYU BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$22.00

WAGYU BEEF PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, HOUSE SAUCE.

Pulled Pork

$20.00
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$25.00

CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN AWESOME SAUCE, SLAW AND PICKLES ON BRIOCHE BUN

Bastard Burger (Copy)

Bastard Burger (Copy)

$24.00

WAGYU BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE

Bottles/Cans

Coors Stubbie

$5.00

CPL Calvin Spencer Blonde

$10.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

SELTZERS

$7.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

House Cocktails

2/4 BOILERMAKERS

$11.00

BASTARDS BLOODY

$12.00

Your choice of Vodka or Tequila, Signature Bastards Bloody Mix, Candied Bacon n' Fixings + Bell's Amber Ale Sidecar

Bastards Buck

$13.00

Cinnamon Infused Old Forester Bourbon, Simple, Lime, Ginger Beer, Lime Wheel Garnish

Bastards Michelada

$13.00

Black Friday

$13.00Out of stock

Tosco Tequila, Blackberry, Lime, Agave, Lime Wheel Garnish

CUP of JOE

$13.00

Slane Irish Whiskey, Creme de Cacao, Coffee Liquor, Simple, Irish Creme, Nutmeg Garnish

Fighting 5th Mojito

$13.00

Havana Club Añejo Blanco Rum, Mint, Lime, Simple Syrup, Soda

MAN-MOSA

$13.00

Montezuma

$13.00

Tosco Tequila, Hibiscus Water, Lime, Agave, Champagne Float, Edible Flower Garnish

The Green Weenie

$13.00

Crop Organic Cucumber Vodka, Cucumber Syrup, Lime, Mint, Cucumber Ribbon Garnish

The Jody

$13.00

Havana Club Añejo Classico, Pineapple, whipped Coco Lopez, Lime, topped with Pineapple Wedge and Cinnamon Nutmeg all spice mix

The Shellback

$13.00

Vodka, Luxardo Apertivo, Watermelon, Lime, Simple, Watermelon Ball Garnish

Til Valhalla

$13.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Orange, Simple, Soda, Orange Peel Garnish

MOCKTAIL

$7.00

TIL VALHALLA

$13.00

WHAT'S THE CRAIC?

$5.00

Bastards Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Reptaurs Rage

$10.00

Liquor

Fernet Branca

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Henny

$15.00

Presidente

$11.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Wine

Austin Hope Cab

$19.00+Out of stock

Big Guy Cab

$12.00+Out of stock

Blue Champagne

$8.00+

Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Big Guy Chardonnay

$11.00+

Ca Momi Red Blend

$13.00+

Ca Momi Sav Blanc

$11.00+

GRAND IMPERIAL BRUT

$11.00+

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

AMF

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Appletini

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Bastards Michi

$10.00

Baybreeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cactus Cooler Shot

$9.00

Cake Shot

$8.00

Cape Codder

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

French 75

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gibson

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grape Crush

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Harvey Walbanger

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$9.00

Kir Royal

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mexican lollipop shot

$8.00

Midori Sour

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

NY Sour

$12.00

OL St Nick

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

PICKLEBACK

$6.00

Sangria

$13.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sex on the beach

$12.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Vesper Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

TRUST ME (Deep Copy)

IVY GIMLET (TICKET)

IVY GIMLET

$7.00

REGAL COLLINS (TICKET)

REGAL COLLINS

$7.00

SHELLBACK (TICKET)

SHELLBACK

$7.00

GREEN WEENIE (TICKET)

GREEN WEENIE

$7.00

BRUNCH

2 EGGS

$4.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON (4)

$5.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$17.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$22.00

A poblano pepper stuffed with mozzarella cheese and deep fried in beer batter on top of a 100% all beef patty, on a bed of slaw, melted pepper jack cheese, and topped with a fried egg. SERVED A LA CARTE.

BREAKFAST TACOS

$17.00

CHILAQUILES

$19.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered in red salsa , topped with hickory smoked pulled pork and a fried egg

CHORIZO CON PAPAS BURRO

$18.00

HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$22.00

STEAK & EGGS

$32.00

Bacon Benny

$19.00

Lobster Benny

$27.60Out of stock

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Jalepeno cheddar biscuit

$17.00Out of stock

Churro French Toast

$19.00

DRINKS

BOTTOMLESS BASTARDS

$15.00

Your choice of OJ, Grapefruit, or Pineapple

BASTARDS BLOODY

$12.00

Your choice of Vodka or Tequila, Signature Bastards Bloody Mix, Candied Bacon n' Fixings + Bell's Amber Ale Sidecar

MAN-MOSA

$13.00

Cinnamon Infused Bourbon, Honey, Lemon, and Champagne

CUP of JOE

$13.00

Slane Irish Whiskey, Creme de Cacao, Coffee Liquor, Simple, Irish Creme, Nutmeg Garnish

Bottle Of Champs

$10.00

HH Well Whiskey

$4.00

HH Well Gin

$4.00

HH Well Rum

$4.00

HH Well Vodka

$4.00

HH El Jimador

$4.00

Raffle Tickets

1 Ticket

$5.00

5 Tickets

$20.00

15 Tickets

$50.00

Open Donation

BREWED

DRIP

$2.75

COLD BREW

$4.00

HOT & ICED

AMERICANO

$3.75

LATTE

$4.50

VANILLA LATTE

$4.75

CARAMEL LATTE

$4.75

SPICED CHAI LATTE

$4.50

MEXICAN MOCHA

$4.75

MATCHA

$4.50

MOCHA

$4.75

KIDS MENU

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

VANILLA STEAMER

$3.50

Entry Ticket

Entry

$30.00

Food Ticket

food

$7.36

Raffle

1 Ticket

$5.00

5 Tickets

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bastard’s American Canteen takes pride in serving great food, hand-crafted cocktails, beers on tap, live entertainment, and ultimately a HOME for our veteran community. Established in 2012, Bastard’s is in respect of those who have served in the finest infantry unit of the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Battalion 4th Marines nicknamed “Magnificent Bastards”, and for the courageous Corpsmen of the United States Navy who care or have cared for them. Semper Fi

Website

Location

27717 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590

Directions

Gallery
Bastards Canteen - Temecula image
Bastards Canteen - Temecula image
Bastards Canteen - Temecula image

