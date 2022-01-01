Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bastone

review star

No reviews yet

887 Howell Mill Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Sfizi

Artichokes

$6.00

Honeycomb

$3.00

Olives

$3.00

Stiratini

$3.00

Tutto Per La Tavola

$12.00

AntiPasti

Beef Tartar

$16.00

Blistered Carmen Peppers

$13.00

Broccoli Caesar

$12.00

Delicata Squash

$12.00

Fritto Misto

$21.00

Pork & Mortadella Meatballs

$13.00

Prosciutto Arancini

$13.00

Radicchio Salad

$13.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$13.00

Piatti

Swordfish Picatta

$30.00

Tuscan Fried Chicken

$28.00

Whole Roasted Pompano

$43.00

Dessert

Cannoli Sbriciolata

$10.00

Fruit Cake

$12.00

Italian Cookie Plate

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$25.00

Brunch

Delicata Squash (B)

$12.00

Fritto Misto (B)

$21.00

Prosciutto Arancini (B)

$13.00

Roasted Sweet Potato (B)

$13.00

Agnolotti (B)

$24.00

Cavatelli (B)

$26.00

Pappardelle (B)

$23.00

Spaghetti (B)

$21.00

Kids Extruded Pasta - Butter

$8.00

Kids Extruded Pasta - Pomodoro

$8.00

Kids Handmade Pasta - Butter

$11.00

Kids Handmade Pasta - Pomodoro

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$17.00

Pork Hash

$22.00

Tuscan Burger

$18.00

Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Eggs

$5.00

Pastry Basket

$9.00

Polenta

$5.00

Party Menu

Chef Experience

$200.00

Polenta Party

$75.00

Chef Experience (Lunch)

$50.00

Pasta Making Party

$75.00

$95 per person Menu

$95.00

$75 per person Menu

$75.00

Large Board (Party)

Mini Board (Party)

AntiPasti #1 (Party)

AntiPasti #2 (Party)

AntiPasti #3 (Party)

Pasta #1 (Party)

Pasta #2 (Party)

Pasta #3 (Party)

Entree #1 (Party)

Entree #2 (Party)

Entree #3 (Party)

Desserts (Party)

Fatt' A Mano (Party)

$75.00

Focaccia (Party)

Merchandise

Bastone T-shirt

$35.00

Bastone Hoodie

$45.00

Bastone Hat

$35.00

Key Chain

$10.00

Porchetta Sunglasses

$5.00

The Feast of San Gennaro Ticket

$15.00

Coratina Olive Oil

$15.00

COS Olive Oil

$40.00

Mortellito Olive Oil

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy!

Website

Location

887 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Bastone image
Bastone image
Bastone image

